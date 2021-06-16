Politics
SocialMediaTrends: ‘An entrepreneur working against his own product’, Nigerians mock Adamu Garba
The social media space in Nigeria reacted massively after former presidetial aspirant, Adamu Garba annouced that his Instagram account had been deleted.
The loss of Adamu’s Instagram account comes a few days after his app, Crowwe was removed from Google Play Store.
The Instagram page now displays ‘no post yet’, with his followers and followings all missing.
Adamu, confirming the removal of the page, wrote on Facebook; “They’ve taken down my Instagram account too. This could happen to anyone for voicing out contrary opinions. More reasons why we should work excellently on Crowwe”.
The development is another ‘blow’ to the tech-inclined politician whose digital app was purportedly expelled from Google app store after suffering massive reports and bad reviews from aggrieved Nigerians who found some of his takes on national issues ‘controversial’.
Claims by Garba that the app was taken down on request and was undergoing system modifications have since been downplayed as false, as the app is still nowhere to be found on the app store.
Social media users were far from sympathetic with Garba and expressed same with their reaction online.
A social media user, DR. PENKING (@drPenking) wrote, “Instagram just deleted Adamu Garba’s account. When you mess with the wrong generation, your whole life will be messed up”.
NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) also wrote, “Instagram deleted Adamu Garba’s account as well. Now he is playing the victim card. In life and in politics, “interest” rules. Right now, Jack and our interests align. So we must embrace Twitter whole heatedly. Trashy Crowwe. National interest and Twitter being suspect are nonsensical”
Twitter influencer, @DrOlufunmilayo mocked Garba’s ‘fate’ in a tweet: “You support an insane government, yet they don’t rate you enough to even promote your app after they ban Twitter. Same FG rejects you for Koo. Google play delete your app. Now IG takes down your account and you can’t even tweet. I’ve never met such a smiling buffoon like Adamu Garba”
We took these other reactions from Facebook:
…By Okiemute Abraham
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....