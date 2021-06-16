SocialMediaTrends: ‘An entrepreneur working against his own product’, Nigerians mock Adamu Garba

The social media space in Nigeria reacted massively after former presidetial aspirant, Adamu Garba annouced that his Instagram account had been deleted.

The loss of Adamu’s Instagram account comes a few days after his app, Crowwe was removed from Google Play Store.

The Instagram page now displays ‘no post yet’, with his followers and followings all missing.

Adamu, confirming the removal of the page, wrote on Facebook; “They’ve taken down my Instagram account too. This could happen to anyone for voicing out contrary opinions. More reasons why we should work excellently on Crowwe”.

The development is another ‘blow’ to the tech-inclined politician whose digital app was purportedly expelled from Google app store after suffering massive reports and bad reviews from aggrieved Nigerians who found some of his takes on national issues ‘controversial’.

Claims by Garba that the app was taken down on request and was undergoing system modifications have since been downplayed as false, as the app is still nowhere to be found on the app store.

Social media users were far from sympathetic with Garba and expressed same with their reaction online.

A social media user, DR. PENKING (@drPenking) wrote, “Instagram just deleted Adamu Garba’s account. When you mess with the wrong generation, your whole life will be messed up”.

NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) also wrote, “Instagram deleted Adamu Garba’s account as well. Now he is playing the victim card. In life and in politics, “interest” rules. Right now, Jack and our interests align. So we must embrace Twitter whole heatedly. Trashy Crowwe. National interest and Twitter being suspect are nonsensical”

Twitter influencer, @DrOlufunmilayo mocked Garba’s ‘fate’ in a tweet: “You support an insane government, yet they don’t rate you enough to even promote your app after they ban Twitter. Same FG rejects you for Koo. Google play delete your app. Now IG takes down your account and you can’t even tweet. I’ve never met such a smiling buffoon like Adamu Garba”

We took these other reactions from Facebook:

…By Okiemute Abraham

