SocialMediaTrends: Anger as Buhari threatens 'promoters of insurrection' with Civil War treatment | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerians on social media have reacted massively to a statement released by President Muhammadu Buhari via his official social handles on Tuesday evening.

The President vowed to greet unpatriotic elements and those who want the downfall of his administration, with the shock of their lives.

In a Twitter thread, the president while condemning as ‘unacceptable’, the recent attacks on INEC facilities nationwide, especially in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, noted that the perpetrators had been overlooked long enough and it was time to act.

He wrote: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months who went through the war will treat them in the language they understand”.

Some Nigerians have found disturbing, the president’s recent reaction to the security situation prevalent in the South-East and have reacted thus:

Never in my life, did I ever believe that the President of my county will be threatening citizens from the South East on social media with civil war treatment. Meanwhile, president Buhari, has never spoken this tough to killer Fulani heardsmen, Boko Haram and bandits. https://t.co/oOQJF9188t — Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬 (@emmaikumeh) June 1, 2021

Someone needs to tell Buhari that this is not the era of the 60s and government no longer has monopoly of violence. https://t.co/9RwTPliRsl — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) June 1, 2021

Ndi Igbo had a history before Buhari and we will have a future after him. We will not fear him.

He is irrelevant to our progress as people! Pass it on — IGBO History & Facts (@IgboHistoFacts) June 1, 2021

Buhari's reputation is already sealed for all of posterity, but what saddens me are the people around him who will forever be tarnished by their association with his genocidal statements. https://t.co/OrBoYeI8tW — Ayo Sogunro (@ayosogunro) June 1, 2021

I told you guys that the FG is behind these unknown gunmen, some of you Igbos with light brain were insisting it was IPOB. Buhari has been looking for a reason to repeat 1967. They did the testing microphone during #Endsars and nothing happened, now they have full confidence.. — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) June 1, 2021

Omo that Buhari thread de scary to read as a Nigerian talk more an Igbo… Not being sensational but it's not out of place to be worried, baba mentioned "third term" lmao he's legit thinking of it; like it's a thought, a possibility, God abeg 🙏 — European Champion (@UgwunnaEjikem) June 1, 2021

President Buhari is threatening citizens on social media with civil war treatment, while Boko Haram, killer herdsmen and bandits are only getting stern warning. https://t.co/tHTmHn6JrZ — Uncle Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) June 1, 2021

Buhari must have been the person who composed that tweet. The tone is different. The use of English is different. Buhari is really angry… — TallJohn🌍 (@JohnFanimokun) June 1, 2021

Me after reading that Buhari's thread pic.twitter.com/E1yT2Uwj1D — Ruby (@rebecca_spero) June 1, 2021

Again it is difficult to forgive those who campaigned and supported Buhari in 2015. — Premier (@SodiqTade) June 1, 2021

Even as of 1970 at the height of victory, it was impolitic and considered beyond the pale to use the Nigerian Civil War for bragging or making any points by public officials. “No victor no vanquished” was the policy. More than 50 years later, along comes Muhammadu Buhari. — Mitchell Obama (@Ambrosia_Ijebu) June 1, 2021

Trendsetters also dragged the Co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) Movement, Aisha Yesufu, tagging her a hypocrite for attacking Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in a series of tweets.

Aisha, it was gathered, had been bombarding the Twitter space with tweets portraying the Vice President as an incompetent fellow.

She noted that the vice president had suddenly lost his voice over the current state of the nation despite vigorously calling out the inadequacies of the Jonathan administraton while campaigning for VP in 2015.

“Yemi Osinbajo is deadlier than Buhari. A core hypocrite. He hides under religion. Matthew 7:15 warns against people like him. Yemi Osinbajo @ProfOsinbajo is a green snake under green grass. #OsinbajoStartedAttackOnCivicSpace,” she wrote.

But Nigerians have called Yesufu the real hypocrite with the hashtag #AishaTheHypocrite after some of her previous tweets in 2015 gave her away.

One Twitter user, Austin Abel, further revealed that Aisha’s husband, Aliu allegedly defrauded the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), carting away with money and vehicles belonging to the scheme.

The activist and frontliner of the October 2020 #EndSARS protest however didn’t stand alone and has received the backing of a some Twitter users who have opined that Nigerians do not deserve her ‘sacrifices’.

If you no fear Nigerians , you no get fear of God😂. The same Almighty Aisha Yusuf, Our Messiah, the Olori, the Jagaban , the statue of liberty is now #AishaTheHypocrite 😂😂. No be JuJu be that? pic.twitter.com/ZM8afQgTh9 — Hollywoodmcushie (@Hollywoodmcush1) June 1, 2021

Aisha Yesufu would have been history if she was depending on government, her advocacy is for the voiceless. She is living a comfortable life without government intervention. Feel free to trend #AishaTheHypocrite it will never change who she is or what she is known for pic.twitter.com/SYpAO2Ahpx — Abdullahi Yusuf (@Ay_Bawaa) June 1, 2021

She has never insulted anyone here. She has never clapped back in derogatory manner. He advocacy is clear & simple – A Nigeria For All. Seeing #AishaTheHypocrite trending at a time when we're d most unvalued citizens on d planet tells that we truly deserve our disaster. — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) June 1, 2021

Buhari & Osinbajo are failures. It’s a joint ticket. No amount of whitewash will change that. Tinubu & Atiku belong to the past & shud stay there Children of satan attacking Aisha Yesufu, will choose Abacha again. In Middle Ages, #AishaTheHypocrite trendsetters wud be crucified! — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) June 1, 2021

30k ponmo BMC won't disappoint, pay them an they will trend Satan is son of God..we know what they can do.. — Victor Charles (@UmeadiVictor) June 1, 2021

Even if you trend this for the rest of your life, you'll never be as important as she is. You'll only losing your value if you have any shaa — Duke of the East ✌️ (@OkwudilichukwuD) June 1, 2021

Your neighbors? — Tehilladi (@Tehildil) June 1, 2021

Tinubu

Series of reactions have also trailed a Twitter post by one social media influencer, Olòyé (@Oloye__) who considered the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, a better presidential option.

Olòyé in a lengthy tweet stated that the APC stalwart stood a chance in the coming presidential elections due to his antecedence as former governor of Lagos State where he purportedly governed without record of ethnic bigotry.

“Tinubu’s Nigeria, if there’s ever one would be economically progressive, but definitely, taxes will increase and there would be more social workers (minimum wage) deployed. This is based on his antecedents in Lagos. Just might be what we need to steady the ship,” he wrote

Olòyé further predicted that a Tinubu administration would last eight years while also noting that although APC had only bad options, Tinubu could, for now, be considered as ‘the least evil’.

Tinubu's Nigeria is there's ever one will be economically progressive but definitely taxes will increase and there'll be more social workers (minimum wage) deployed. This is based on his antecedents in Lagos. Just might be what we need to steady the ship. — Olóyè (@oloye__) June 1, 2021

That Oloye tweet reminds me of last week when I said Remi Tinubu is likely to be the next First lady. Lol

People disagreed. I don't even want Tinubu to near Aso Rock not even in my dream but everything is possible in politics. That is our political reality over here. — Premier (@SodiqTade) June 1, 2021

The only force that can stop a Tinubu presidency is APC (the Northern cabal). If Tinubu clinches that APC ticket, I don't see what will stop him from being President. Definitely not PDP. Do I want Tinubu as President? Absolutely not. But this is Nigeria, this is Politics https://t.co/zDqOtEm6Vc — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) June 1, 2021

If you Collected money to promote Tinubu, GOD PUNISH YOU If you are planning to collect money, GOD PUNISH YOU If you want to vote Him as president of Nigeria come 2023, GOD WILL PUNISH YOU That you are at Liberty to vote doesn’t mean you should be stupid. Tinubu? God forbid! pic.twitter.com/j097BQcKo2 — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) June 1, 2021

Your intellectuals don de package Tinubu for us. Tinubu who needs to be taken to retirement home. Some one whose current state looks more devastating than that of Buhari? or are you people intentionally stupid? That 200k they paid you people will choke you to death not my future. — Chudy (@OdogwuAchina) June 1, 2021

Oloye went from demanding accountability from the Femco to making Northerners victims of Biafran genocide and now campaigning for Tinubu Presidency. That's what feudalism makes you become. Nigeria is not a place for idealistic minds. Only very few remain consistent till the end. — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) June 1, 2021

Wouldn’t we rather drown than let him near the wheels? I for one will. — Saint (@unheavenlysaint) June 1, 2021

NECO

The controversies over the death of the Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO), Professor Godswill Obioma, became a subject of discussion on Tuesday.

The Professor was reportedly assassinated in Minna after returning from a trip to Abuja, but the family of the deceased have refuted the claims, stating that he died after a brief illness.

Mr Godswill joins the list of high-profiled Nigerians who have died in the space of one week after former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmad Gulak was killed in Imo on Sunday.

NECO Registrar Godswill Obioma assassinated in Minna, Niger state. I am waiting to see how many mosque men of the Nigerian Police would invade and worshippers made to walk out with their hands up like criminals. Northern youths must provide his killers. RIP Mr. Obiọma. ✊🏿❤️ — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) June 1, 2021

Why is NECO trying so hard to cover up the story? We are so good at coverups & it is a very dangerous trend. Hope Uzodinma said keelers of Gulak will be fished out after the Police showcased fake assailants.. the lies are too many. — theonly1acre (@theonly1acre) June 1, 2021

Interestingly, nobody is blaming Fulanis or Fulani Groups over the murder of NECO Registrar Obioma. And they are not talking about it, and they have not issued a press release to also name the killers as they hurriedly did in the case of Gulak without any investigation. — Global Update (@oluchristty) June 1, 2021

Professor Godswill Obioma of NECO has been assassinated in Minna, Niger State. A day after the Gulak assassination in Imo. Should we give the North an ultimatum to produce his killers? Would the police go after and kill them too? Or he's Igbo? — Enugu Metropolitan Network #NdiSpareParts (@The042Network) June 1, 2021

Perhaps he suffered heart attack while being strangled.😂😂😂 This country ehnnn — Olatunji Olalekan Luqman (@Leykan06) June 1, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

