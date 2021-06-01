 SocialMediaTrends: Anger as Buhari threatens 'promoters of insurrection' with Civil War treatment | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Anger as Buhari threatens ‘promoters of insurrection’ with Civil War treatment

59 mins ago

Nigerians on social media have reacted massively to a statement released by President Muhammadu Buhari via his official social handles on Tuesday evening.

The President vowed to greet unpatriotic elements and those who want the downfall of his administration, with the shock of their lives.

In a Twitter thread, the president while condemning as ‘unacceptable’, the recent attacks on INEC facilities nationwide, especially in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, noted that the perpetrators had been overlooked long enough and it was time to act.

He wrote: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months who went through the war will treat them in the language they understand”.

Some Nigerians have found disturbing, the president’s recent reaction to the security situation prevalent in the South-East and have reacted thus:

#AishaTheHypocrite

Trendsetters also dragged the Co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) Movement, Aisha Yesufu, tagging her a hypocrite for attacking Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in a series of tweets.

Aisha, it was gathered, had been bombarding the Twitter space with tweets portraying the Vice President as an incompetent fellow.

She noted that the vice president had suddenly lost his voice over the current state of the nation despite vigorously calling out the inadequacies of the Jonathan administraton while campaigning for VP in 2015.

“Yemi Osinbajo is deadlier than Buhari. A core hypocrite. He hides under religion. Matthew 7:15 warns against people like him. Yemi Osinbajo @ProfOsinbajo is a green snake under green grass. #OsinbajoStartedAttackOnCivicSpace,” she wrote.

But Nigerians have called Yesufu the real hypocrite with the hashtag #AishaTheHypocrite after some of her previous tweets in 2015 gave her away.

One Twitter user, Austin Abel, further revealed that Aisha’s husband, Aliu allegedly defrauded the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), carting away with money and vehicles belonging to the scheme.

The activist and frontliner of the October 2020 #EndSARS protest however didn’t stand alone and has received the backing of a some Twitter users who have opined that Nigerians do not deserve her ‘sacrifices’.

See reactions below:

Tinubu

Series of reactions have also trailed a Twitter post by one social media influencer, Olòyé (@Oloye__) who considered the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, a better presidential option.

Olòyé in a lengthy tweet stated that the APC stalwart stood a chance in the coming presidential elections due to his antecedence as former governor of Lagos State where he purportedly governed without record of ethnic bigotry.

“Tinubu’s Nigeria, if there’s ever one would be economically progressive, but definitely, taxes will increase and there would be more social workers (minimum wage) deployed. This is based on his antecedents in Lagos. Just might be what we need to steady the ship,” he wrote

Olòyé further predicted that a Tinubu administration would last eight years while also noting that although APC had only bad options, Tinubu could, for now, be considered as ‘the least evil’.

See how Nigerians reacted below:

NECO

The controversies over the death of the Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO), Professor Godswill Obioma, became a subject of discussion on Tuesday.

The Professor was reportedly assassinated in Minna after returning from a trip to Abuja, but the family of the deceased have refuted the claims, stating that he died after a brief illness.

Mr Godswill joins the list of high-profiled Nigerians who have died in the space of one week after former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmad Gulak was killed in Imo on Sunday.

See reactions below:

…By Okiemute Abraham

