Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: Anger as trigger-happy policeman kills female lawyer in Lagos

Published

43 mins ago

on

Angry protests ensued on social media on Monday as a Nigerian policeman shot a female lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, to death in Lagos.

According to an eyewitness, the police officer who shot the lawyer on Sunday, Christmas Day, is reportedly attached to Ajiwe Police Station.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, responded in a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, condemning the shooting and ordering an immediate investigation.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the incident happened while the family returned from the church under the Ajah bridge and near the police station.

Nigerians took to social media to call for justice for the slain lawyer, especially as a similar incident happened when a trigger-happy policeman shot dead a young man in the Ajah area of Lagos state a few weeks ago.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians lament high divorce rate as Basketmouth, wife join growing list

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × 4 =