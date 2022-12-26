SocialMediaTrends: Anger as trigger-happy policeman kills female lawyer in Lagos

Angry protests ensued on social media on Monday as a Nigerian policeman shot a female lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, to death in Lagos.

According to an eyewitness, the police officer who shot the lawyer on Sunday, Christmas Day, is reportedly attached to Ajiwe Police Station.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, responded in a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, condemning the shooting and ordering an immediate investigation.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the incident happened while the family returned from the church under the Ajah bridge and near the police station.

Nigerians took to social media to call for justice for the slain lawyer, especially as a similar incident happened when a trigger-happy policeman shot dead a young man in the Ajah area of Lagos state a few weeks ago.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians lament high divorce rate as Basketmouth, wife join growing list

See how Nigerians are reacting:

A lawyer and member of the NBA, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem has been killed by Nigerian Police officers on Christmas, on her way back from Church in Ajah, Lagos. She was shot in the car while her husband was beside her. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/s1K90spiyJ — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) December 26, 2022

A lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, was killed on Christmas Day by men of the Nigerian Police, Ajah Division. She was murdered on her way from Church in Ajah, Lagos. Bolanle was shot pointblank beside her husband. There is no justice in Nigeria, how can you have peace? 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/yhXmqSKTAa — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) December 26, 2022

The only crime Barr Mrs Omobolanle Raheem committed was riding in a car with her husband on their way from church and she was senselessly killed on Christmas Day by men of the Nigeria Police, Ajah Division. Justice should and MUST BE SERVED!! 💔 pic.twitter.com/MYxAwnzSE2 — Pearls (@MissPearls) December 26, 2022

The Nigeria Police, under the leadership of Usman Alkali Baba, a fine gentleman should use the murder of Mrs Omobolanle Raheem to punish that wicked officer severely and show the world how reformed and orderly Nigeria Police has become. That officer need to face a death penalty. pic.twitter.com/MlvWB2Z1Wn — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) December 26, 2022

The @PoliceNG should be ashamed of themselves. Gafaru Buraimoh was shot and killed on 7th December, 2022. Barrister Mrs Omobolanle Raheem was also shot and killed on 25th December, 2022. When will Police brutality end? Dear @PoliceNG @BenHundeyin @Princemoye1 who's next? pic.twitter.com/vmxKl46JK7 — Saint Obi (@SaintObi19) December 26, 2022

– @SamzyVG: 07/12/22 – Gafaru Was shot by @PoliceNG officers attached to Ajiwe Police Station , Ajah. 25/12/22 – Mrs Omobolanle Raheem was shot and killed by Nigerian Police officers officers attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah on Christmas Day. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/JTr6K583JO — GIDI (@Gidi_Traffic) December 26, 2022

We are not handling this with levity. The Nigerian Bar Association just concluded a fact finding visit to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ajah. pic.twitter.com/cI7JA0DZJi — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) December 26, 2022

The countless & heinous murderers of Gafaru buraimo, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem & other unidentified innocent/unharmed citizens during & after the #EndSARS, clearly show that the Nigerian police & their generation had been CURSED!!! This is another SAD one😡 😡 😡 pic.twitter.com/5JFmUtyy7A — Àfàìlà-Ojó (@asiwajuofLagos) December 26, 2022

The state of security, of any Nation, has direct correlation, to how its citizens fair. Saddened by the senseless killing of a pregnant lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem by a personnel of the Nigerian Police on Christmas day. We really need to do better !#Nigerianlivesmatter — Oyebolaji Fadase 🇳🇬 (@bjfadase1) December 26, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now