SocialMediaTrends: ‘Another Jollof Derby’ – Ghana, Nigeria to settle ‘feud’ in World Cup playoffs

Nigerians on social media have reacted with “early bants” to the 2022 Qatar World Cup African play-offs draw which paired the Super Eagles with the Black Stars of Ghana.

The games are set to take place between March 24 and 29, with the first leg taking place in Ghana while the return leg will be played in Nigeria.

The fixture became one of interest amidst an ongoing ‘social media battle’ between the two countries, following disparaging comments made by Ghanian singer, Shatta Wale against Nigerian music artistes.

The Ghanaian singer in a viral video, had taunted Nigerians who he claimed swore he wouldn’t sell out his own concert, reiterating that he didn’t need to work with Nigerians to sell out a stadium.

“They said I won’t be able to fill my own stadium. I don’t need any Nigerian artiste to sell out Ghana’s stadium, f**k Nigerian artistes,” the dancehall artist could be heard saying while addressing a cheering audience.

Shatta Wale’s comments caused an uproar and have also led to several other bants among tweeps of both countries.

The jollof rice ‘battle’ between both nations has also been a thing, and former Nigeria international, Daniel Amokachi, was heard tagging the World Cup playoffs as ‘The Jollof Derby’.

But Nigerians, confident of victory in the playoffs following their winning spree at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, consider the fixture an opportunity to end the social media ‘feud’ once and for all.

See reactions below:

The Legendary Daniel Amokachi of Nigeria 🇳🇬 officially declares the World Cup Playoff fixture between Ghana🇬🇭 and 🇳🇬Nigeria as the "𝐉𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐅 𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐁𝐘" Well, Ghana Jollof always wins🤪#JoySports | #WCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/sHK2ZEl2mQ — Joy Sports (@JoySportsGH) January 22, 2022

If Eguavoen will be in charge of Ghana v Nigeria, then I am confident. I don’t know any other coach that will understand the importance of this match for our collective mental well-being, national pride and Twitter banter. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) January 22, 2022

