SocialMediaTrends: ‘Are we a joke to you?’ – Nigerians drag Tinubu over promise to pay WAEC fees

Some Nigerians on social media have slammed All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for promising to foot the West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees of Nigerian students if elected president in 2023.

Tinubu, who recently opened up on his presidential ambition to President Muhammadu Buhari, said this in a viral video, in the company of some party members.

“Your children’s West African Examination fee is paid by us. So that no one, no matter how poor is left behind,” he said.

“The symbol of our party is broom. The symbol of my camp is breaking shaft. You break the shackle of poverty, ignorance.”

"….If elected president, WASSCE fees would be paid for every Nigerian child…." Bola Tinubu pic.twitter.com/4zmpCvfl74 — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) January 19, 2022

Nigerians, unimpressed with Tinubu’s campaign promise, have called on the APC chief to focus on fixing more pressing problems of insecurity and poverty, not WAEC fees.

See reactions below:

