SocialMediaTrends: Armored tank in TASUED – Nigerians question military involvement in students protest

Nigerians on social media are decrying the military intervention on a students protest at the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on Friday.

The students were reportedly demanding the release of the President of the Students Union Government (SUG), Sodiq Ridwan and several others taken into custody by security operatives when the army arrived.

The soldiers, in a viral video, could be seen patrolling the school premises with armoured tanks and Hilux vehicles.

According to a statement released by the union’s Senate President, Moradeyo Johnson, and Chief Judge, Ayobami Kareem, the students were going about their “calm businesses” the previous day, when soldiers arrested and assaulted them “for no reason”.

Trouble reportedly started after soldiers attached to the Ilese barrack were said to have stopped some students riding in their cars from entering into the university campus for failing to submit their phones for checks.

This reportedly led to an altercation between the students and the military men on Thursday.

As the situation heated up, the SUG President was said to have arrived at the scene to wade into the matter, but he was arrested with other students.

The union alleged sporadic shooting of peaceful protesters within and outside the school premises by soldiers who bore live ammunition.

The university authorities have, however, shut down school activities and have asked students to vacate the campus immediately, following the incident.

Nigerians have widely condemned military raid on innocent civilians calling it an embarrassment, and barbaric.

See reactions below:

