SocialMediaTrends: 'Ask him A, he will define Q' — How Nigerians reacted to Buhari's interview | Ripples Nigeria

Social media users in Nigeria reacted harshly to President Muhammadu Buhari’s interview on Thursday amidst widespread outrage following his recent suspension of Twitter activities in the country.

Buhari granted an exclusive pre-recorded interview with Arise Network News on Thursday morning, a move by the president to ‘finally’ address Nigerians directly since placing the ban on Twitter.

Netizens naturally bared their thoughts on some of the issues which made the highlights during the interview.

Buhari, speaking on the prevalent farmers-herdsmen clashes in the South-West, explained the need for South-Western states to revive community-level conflict resolution system which would be helpful in addressing the conflict.

Addressing governors in the region, he said: “You know these people more than I do, and you are democratically elected to protect your people. Don’t sit idly expecting me to do everything, take action.”

His response, however, to the ‘IPOB question’ where he reiterated his statement that the Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) would be “treated in the language they understand” sparked renewed outrage online.

Describing them as a “dot in a circle”, Buhari said, “Even if they [IPOB] want to exit, they’ll have no access to anywhere. And the way they are spread all over the country, having businesses and properties, I don’t think IPOB knows what they are talking about.”

He added: “In any case, we say we’ll talk to them in the language that they understand. We’ll organise the police and the military to pursue them.”

Further addressing claims that his security appointments were lopsided, Buhari stated that all appointments were strictly based on merit and had nothing to do with ethnic bias.

He however kept mum on the Twitter ban and advised Nigerian youths to “behave” themselves in order to attract jobs and investment in the country.

Social media has gone wild with reactions since the interview aired.

One social media user, Dr Dipo Awojide, FHE @OgbeniDipo, wrote: “For all the killings going on in Nigeria, Buhari was too relaxed and jovial in that interview. He laughs, then dodges some important questions. Old man sense”.

Another user, @oluwaloonto also wrote, “Watching Buhari’s Interview on Arise TV is a big pain. The man is just so hooked on the past. His responses are shallow and demoralizing. How did this man get my vote in 2015? In today’s realities, I cannot vote for him to be the chairman of landlords association”.

@ebzeal also remarked, “The way they are all giggling on this interview is sickening.”

Find more feedbacks on the interview from social media users across Nigeria below:

