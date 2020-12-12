SocialMediaTrends: Atiku for president, fresh bandit attack in Kankara & other stories

Nigerians across social media platforms threw their weight on matters bothering on the nation’s security as well as a few other issues.

Kankara

Negative reactions trailed a fresh case of bandit attack in President Buhari’s home state, Katsina, where dozens of students from a Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government Area were reportedly abducted on Friday night.

According to reports by residents, the attackers who came in their numbers stormed the area on their motorbikes and blocked the road leading to the school gate.

Some of the vigilante members and the school security guards while trying to engage the bandits before the police arrived, were reportedly shot at and injured.

Some students were also said to have passed the night in nearby bushes where they ran to for safety and returned Saturday morning, while a few other abductees were reportedly found along the bandits’ route.

The unverified number of abducted school children (although placed at 600 by most Twitter users) has triggered an uproar on social media platforms especially since the president had recently embarked on a week-long visit to the state.

He is a northerner, and it's haram to speak against leaders. Sai Baba — No_Nonsense_Queen (@QueenNonsense) December 12, 2020

Incompetence at its peak. — Babatunde AKA the famous Kid (@ebraheeemah) December 12, 2020

From Borno to the President’s hometown of Katsina, the terrorists/bandits are daring the constituted authorities. The failure of the government to protect citizens going about their normal activities is both devastating and unpatriotic. #SecureNorth — I have Shoes™ (@abubakar47i) December 12, 2020

When it was during GEJ’s admin, No one tried to reason out that some situations might be politically motivated…

Everybody was like “it was a plan to destabilize our region and to wipe out muslims”

But now you are giving PMB the benefit of doubt that nobody accorded GEJ, Wow👏👏 — Doctor_ML🧢🎗 (@Doctor_ML) December 12, 2020

Sam Nda-Isaiah

Nigerians also recieved with shock the death of the publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah who reportedly died after a brief illness at age 58.

Sam Nda-Isaiah, one of Nigeria’s celebrated columnists had served as a board member of the Daily Trust Editorial team before working with The Triumph, a Kano State owned newspaper.

He also actively headed Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential campaign publicities in 2003.

He founded the Leadership Newspaper Group in 2001 where he sustained his weekly columns titled “Last Word and EarShot” until his demise.

In honor of my former boss, Sam Nda-Isaiah, who passed way last night, this is going to be #NewProfilePic for the next week. We will miss you greatly ‘Kakaki’. pic.twitter.com/5FwdJHHogw — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 12, 2020

Sam Nda-Isaiah was about the youngest in his circle, and he emphasized this in his writings and tributes to those he called friends. For all his shortcomings like all of us, he stood out in building bridges across regions, religions and ethnicities. May his soul rest in peace. 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZckcT9IEg9 — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) December 12, 2020

Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah was a profound scientist and an extra ordinary newspaper publisher and columnist. His knowledge of what (needed) and still needs to be done to get the country working was always remarkable. May he rest. pic.twitter.com/5tfLRpfOUT — Danladi Ndayebo (@danladindayebo) December 12, 2020

Atiku

Some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have taken to Twitter to endorse former Vice President and ex-presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2023 presidential election, highlighting some of his achievements as a one-time vice president to Olusegun Obasanjo.

This right here is a good enough reason for me not to vote @atiku . This is just plain Hypocrisy… pic.twitter.com/QM3vpjLvuA — Charmimg_soldier (@praisepius007) December 12, 2020

How can I sacrifice my 4years for someone to make "History"?

Since making history is more important to you and your Atiku, we'd rather stay without president. — Samuel•||•Wole Klass💡💡 (@klass133) December 12, 2020

How much Dem pay you? We are thinking of moving forward and you trying to bring us 5 steps back .haba, why? — Suni Prezzo (@presido4) December 12, 2020

Them don release money to trend @atiku 😔😔😔😔 — FOCUS2023 (@DanielOmonze) December 12, 2020

The way these guys are packaging Atiku for us is something else.😂🤣. No matter how you package bad efo riro, e will still smell. … 2023 is here already , let's see who the PDP will give the ticket.. GEJ/PETER OBI/ATIKU.. — Rotarian Engineer (@EngrKlng) December 12, 2020

