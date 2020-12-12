Latest Politics Top Stories

SocialMediaTrends: Atiku for president, fresh bandit attack in Kankara & other stories

December 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigerians across social media platforms threw their weight on matters bothering on the nation’s security as well as a few other issues.

The following topics garnered maximum engagements on Saturday:

Kankara

Negative reactions trailed a fresh case of bandit attack in President Buhari’s home state, Katsina, where dozens of students from a Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government Area were reportedly abducted on Friday night.

According to reports by residents, the attackers who came in their numbers stormed the area on their motorbikes and blocked the road leading to the school gate.

Some of the vigilante members and the school security guards while trying to engage the bandits before the police arrived, were reportedly shot at and injured.

Some students were also said to have passed the night in nearby bushes where they ran to for safety and returned Saturday morning, while a few other abductees were reportedly found along the bandits’ route.

The unverified number of abducted school children (although placed at 600 by most Twitter users) has triggered an uproar on social media platforms especially since the president had recently embarked on a week-long visit to the state.

Tweeps reacted thus:

Sam Nda-Isaiah

Nigerians also recieved with shock the death of the publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah who reportedly died after a brief illness at age 58.

Sam Nda-Isaiah, one of Nigeria’s celebrated columnists had served as a board member of the Daily Trust Editorial team before working with The Triumph, a Kano State owned newspaper.

He also actively headed Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential campaign publicities in 2003.

He founded the Leadership Newspaper Group in 2001 where he sustained his weekly columns titled “Last Word and EarShot” until his demise.

Nigerians on social media sent their heartfelt condolences.

Atiku

Some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have taken to Twitter to endorse former Vice President and ex-presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2023 presidential election, highlighting some of his achievements as a one-time vice president to Olusegun Obasanjo.

Nigerians reacted thus:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Opinions

