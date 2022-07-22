SocialMediaTrends: ‘Atiku’s pre-recorded interview an own goal’ – Nigerians drag PDP

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, answered some questions in an interview on Arise TV on Friday that have gotten Nigerians talking.

Eagle-eyed Nigerians were quick to point out that the ‘live interview’ might have been pre-recorded.

This comes after a picture of one of the interviewees (Tudun Abiola) surfaced with her putting on the same apparel she wore a day before the interview.

Some also queried Arise TV for deliberately leaving out the popular host, Reuben Abatti, from fielding questions to the ex-VP.

The decision to exempt Rufai Oseni and the likelihood of the video being prerecorded have sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting to comments made by the former Vice President during the interview:

What happened to PDP guys? We used to call out flaws by the PDP back then. What happened? This Pre-recorded Interview was an Own Goal. Be truthful. Stop defending it like Atiku is some kind of Emperor we can not fault. I thought this was why we were calling out APC? — Niger Delta (@Franeb) July 22, 2022

Atiku is saying he is opposed to a Muslim Muslim ticket cos he believes in balancing of interest. But he is not opposed to a Northerner ruling Nigeria immediately after the 8 years rule of another Northerner. Hypocrite. He should give his ticket to Okowa or Wike now. Yeyenotu — Iyalaya (@lollylarry1) July 22, 2022

Arise TV to @PeterObi: What do you think about power transmission from our power plants to end users and how we can sustain it for improved electricity in Nigeria Arise TV to Atiku: Why did you choose Okowa over Wike I swear una dey mad. See the difference right? No wahala — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) July 22, 2022

Atiku abubakar saying 90% of northerners are not on social media is a lie, he insults us in an attempt to shade peter obi and his supporters. The truth is alot of northerners are on social media, most of our people are in Facebook and Instagram. — Al’ameen 💫 (@A__yabo) July 22, 2022

“90% of Northerners are not on social media,” @atiku said on @ARISEtv. Dear northerners, Atiku just said you're technologically backwards that what he meant. — Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRoots) July 22, 2022

85% of APC voters are not online – Bashir 90% of Arewa voters are not on Social media – Atiku The weaponization of poverty and illiteracy was deliberate. Kudos to everyone — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) July 22, 2022

Northerners Complain & fight stereotype on this app everyday only for Atiku, in an attempt to denigrate labour party & OBidients boldly told d world on national TV that 90% of Northerners don’t have access to internet This Man wants people to remain poor for his political gains — Columbus (@Chude__) July 22, 2022

So Atiku is banking on illiteracy and tribalism to win in 2023. Tinubu is banking on religion and emi lokan to win. Peter Obi is banking on competency and his plans for young people. If you are a young person and you don't vote for Peter Obi, you don't love yourself. — DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) July 22, 2022

So Atiku told Arisetv that he won't honour the interview if Rufai is the one to interview him 😅😅 — Deborah Gaji (@Deborahgaji) July 22, 2022

If this is not Tundun's appearance on the @atiku 's recorded interview, then call me bastard. pic.twitter.com/es5AGAJqUe — Dibịa 🌐 (@Ifesinachiii) July 22, 2022

Just tuned to Arise Tv, the interview with Atiku is pre recorded and not even live. Tundun and Abati visited him at home, obviously they would have sent questions to him before then, sigh. Peter Obi is totally different, he’s always live and ready for any question. — OTUNBA 🇨🇦 (@ManLikeIcey) July 22, 2022

Lol, Atiku's interview was recorded, with only Reuben and Tundun. I'm sure they submitted the questions beforehand and have edited away whatever may be unfavorable to him. He can't face Rufai in a live interview. I'm not watching that nonsense.#PeterObiForPresident2023 — Fatima #Obi (First Lady™) || أميرة المملكة الوسطى (@NaijaGoBeta1) July 22, 2022

The @ARISEtv interview that @abati1990 and Tundun Abiola are having with @atiku is hard to listen to. What new thing can the 75-year-old creditably sell to Nigerians, after 30 years in the public space? And why is @ruffydfire not present for this interview? 🤔 — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) July 22, 2022

Arise TV intentionally didn’t send Rufai to Atiku’s house because they know he’ll drill the man with questions, the sent Tundun and Abatti who are lenient with questions, the funny thing is it’s a pre recorded interview. — OTUNBA 🇨🇦 (@ManLikeIcey) July 22, 2022

God will punish Arise TV next time they ever conduct an important interview in this country without Rufai. Seems like Reuben Abati and Tundun are afraid of asking Atiku hard questions…they can't even disagree with whatever he says, they just accept and move on. Appalling!! — Eko L'omo (@escobless) July 22, 2022

Rufai Oseni of Arise TV talking about Atiku Abubakar pre recorded interview…..Now you will understand why Atiku didn't want him to interview him a pic.twitter.com/0hxMNCRQxf — Chief Ikukuoma (@IkukuomaC) July 22, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

