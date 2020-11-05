SocialMediaTrends: Ayade’s ‘blush and bliss’ budget, NANS’ silence amid ASUU strike & more

Discussions on social media on Thursday were more on happenings from around the world than events taking place in Nigeria’s political space.

But the following trends caught our attention:

#EndPoliceBrutalityinUganda

Angry youths in Uganda launched an online protest on Thursday against excessive use of force by the country’s police following the chaos that ensued during the presidential nominations which ended on Tuesday.

Graphic images of security operatives man-handling civilians flooded the timeline.

With the hashtag above, the youths hoped to reach out to their government and top police commanders to call erring officers to order or risk a nationwide ‘peaceful protest’ as was witnessed in Nigeria last month.

Nigerian Twitter users were spotted engaging the hashtag as they lent their support for the protest.

Why is it that Africans place no value on life — Esther (@fairly_whyte) November 5, 2020

I don't see any reason why I can keep quiet when such embarrassing brutality is being inflicted on mothers.These ladies are not wearing any red beret or are they in defiance. They are looking for means of survival. #EndPoliceBrutalityInUganda pic.twitter.com/0EhnQguqUz — Amanya. (@AmanyaNixon1) November 5, 2020

NANS

Many social media users Thursday accused leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) of abandoning and betraying the cause of the Nigerian youth during the #EndSARS protests last month for selfish purposes.

The body recognized for primarily engaging in student’s activism was also called out for failing to intervene as anticipated in the now prolonged strike action embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Some Nigerians also ceased the opportunity to expose some alleged rot in the students’ body.

I swear to God if any body come campaign about student politics, Nans for my class when we resume I go stone am — Babatunde 🇬🇭 (@Babatunde_00) November 5, 2020

NANS is only for helping politicians mobilize during elections. Not one single value to the bulk of students — 20.10.20 (@Femi_Areola) November 5, 2020

@AbdulMahmud01, the NYCN head in my state discredited our #EndSARS protest because of a paltry sum. Fast forward to when the Judicial Panel was named, dude is cashing out and sitting on a panel he doesn't relate to. I'm pained! — ENDSARS RikiST (@reekee235) November 5, 2020

One reason, and more, for the dissolution of NANS. The organisation has outlived its usefulness. Why it still exists, my name has been expunged from its records as a former President 1990-1992 on my request! https://t.co/bEDCnAdUM8 — Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) November 5, 2020

If NANS was active and trustworthy, the leadership of NANS should be attending such meetings between ASUU and FG. https://t.co/nKLErbRUby — Abiodun Sanusi #EndSARSNow (@AbiodunSanusi01) November 4, 2020

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘Embarrassing’ $1.2bn loan from Brazil, INEC’s voter-registration plans & more

Blush and Bliss

Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade, presented before the State House of Assembly, on Thursday, a budget estimate of N277.708bn for the year 2021 which he dubbed “Budget of Blush and Bliss”.

Explaining why the budget was so christened, Ayade said that “Blush” signified the grim faces of his people who have been forced to turn away from their big dreams, while “Bliss” would be achieved when the youths are gainfully employed and the government focusing on “the primary option of feeding the people”.

Twitter Nigeria ridiculed the title of the proposed 2021 budget with an antecedence of his controversial budget titles since 2016.

You are a comic relief sir, kindly remind us of the performance of the last budget and how it has bettered the lives of Cross Riverians — Local Lawyer (@JamesOkwe1) November 5, 2020

The Man tire me.

Was thinking all the recent happenings will give him some wisdom. — Samuel Effiom (@LionKing_Effiom) November 5, 2020

2016 – Budget of Deep Vision

2017 – Budget of Infinite Transposition

2018 – Budget of Kinetic Crystallization

2019 – Budget of Qabalistic Densification

2020 – Budget of Olympotic Meristemasis

2021 – Budget of Blush and Bliss Gov. Ayade is at it again!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ku9bC2pB5a — Samuel Effiom (@LionKing_Effiom) November 5, 2020

"Blush and Bliss" – sound more like a new ad campaign line for a detergent or bathing gel — Boason Omofaye (@BBoason) November 5, 2020

Ojukwu

Twitter Nigeria made a remembrance of late Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, whose 87th posthumous birthday was on Wednesday.

Ojukwu, who served as the military governor of the Eastern Region of Nigeria in 1966 and the leader of the breakaway Republic of Biafra from 1967 to 1970, died at the age of 78 in 2011.

But whether or not he was a true hero, was the bone of contention among Twitter users on Thursday, as some termed him a fraud alongside other key players of the historical event.

The question of Ojukwu’s purported cowardice by abandoning the war to seek asylum in Ivory Coast, and the breach of the Aburi Accord by the then military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, were also part of the controversy on Twitter.

Yesterday was his day. Happy Posthumous Birthday to General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Ikemba Ndigbo. Keep resting in power, Odogwu. What do you know about this Iconic Igbo man?? pic.twitter.com/BHETp359TM — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) November 5, 2020

"Ojukwu ran away, he is a coward".. Till date, Ojukwu remains the only southern man to have challenged the northern Oligarchy. If there is any other tell me. Southern leaders have been licking asses from time immemorial, we hate to hear it..but it's the truth ! — Austino MonteChristo (@AustinoCadence) November 5, 2020

Ojukwu stood up for his people. He was many things to different people, but he wasn’t a coward. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) November 5, 2020

Most of you are in the 30s, it's time to make your own mistake. Imagine Ojukwu in his early 30s with all the wealth, finesse, power, and British passport, But he wasted his father's money on some of you who only survived on the lizard. Do you think it's easy to lead Igbos? — Anambra 1st son💭 (@UchePOkoye) November 5, 2020

The slander on Ojukwu today is quite uncalled for. We once released a video showcasing how far he went to avert the war and the role Gowon played in the whole scenario. Ojukwu did what he deemed necessary at the time. Stop the slander.#CoalCityConnect pic.twitter.com/39yGkCKiOA — CoalCityConnect (@Coal_City) November 5, 2020

Lets speak our mind. you were opportune to fight during the Nigeria Biafra war, Which of the Generals will you fight for? , Retweet for Gowon🇳🇬 Like for Ojukwu🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/7uUyKN7YNT — Nosky_Art ☀ (@mazi_manulu) November 5, 2020

Yakubu Gowon, Obafemi Awolowo, Murtala Muhammad, Ojukwu, Muhammadu Buhari, and a lot of “heroes” we have been told to adore are actually very big frauds.

Before you come for me, make sure you read your history first. These people perpetrated war crimes and deleted history. — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) November 5, 2020

Yakubu Gowon is a war criminal & murderer He did nothing to stop the igbo genocide in 1966 even as Nigeria's leader Awolowo is a war criminal and started tribal politics in the South. He's one of the major reasons why the yoruba and igbo people don't really like each other https://t.co/TetvXOAPR1 — Isaac ®™ 🇳🇬 (@BullofJohn) November 5, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions