Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Ayade’s ‘blush and bliss’ budget, NANS’ silence amid ASUU strike & more

November 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Discussions on social media on Thursday were more on happenings from around the world than events taking place in Nigeria’s political space.

But the following trends caught our attention:

#EndPoliceBrutalityinUganda

Angry youths in Uganda launched an online protest on Thursday against excessive use of force by the country’s police following the chaos that ensued during the presidential nominations which ended on Tuesday.

Graphic images of security operatives man-handling civilians flooded the timeline.

With the hashtag above, the youths hoped to reach out to their government and top police commanders to call erring officers to order or risk a nationwide ‘peaceful protest’ as was witnessed in Nigeria last month.

Nigerian Twitter users were spotted engaging the hashtag as they lent their support for the protest.

NANS

Many social media users Thursday accused leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) of abandoning and betraying the cause of the Nigerian youth during the #EndSARS protests last month for selfish purposes.

The body recognized for primarily engaging in student’s activism was also called out for failing to intervene as anticipated in the now prolonged strike action embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Some Nigerians also ceased the opportunity to expose some alleged rot in the students’ body.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘Embarrassing’ $1.2bn loan from Brazil, INEC’s voter-registration plans & more

Blush and Bliss

Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade, presented before the State House of Assembly, on Thursday, a budget estimate of N277.708bn for the year 2021 which he dubbed “Budget of Blush and Bliss”.

Explaining why the budget was so christened, Ayade said that “Blush” signified the grim faces of his people who have been forced to turn away from their big dreams, while “Bliss” would be achieved when the youths are gainfully employed and the government focusing on “the primary option of feeding the people”.

Twitter Nigeria ridiculed the title of the proposed 2021 budget with an antecedence of his controversial budget titles since 2016.

Ojukwu

Twitter Nigeria made a remembrance of late Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, whose 87th posthumous birthday was on Wednesday.

Ojukwu, who served as the military governor of the Eastern Region of Nigeria in 1966 and the leader of the breakaway Republic of Biafra from 1967 to 1970, died at the age of 78 in 2011.

But whether or not he was a true hero, was the bone of contention among Twitter users on Thursday, as some termed him a fraud alongside other key players of the historical event.

The question of Ojukwu’s purported cowardice by abandoning the war to seek asylum in Ivory Coast, and the breach of the Aburi Accord by the then military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, were also part of the controversy on Twitter.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */