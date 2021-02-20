SocialMediaTrends: Benin Republic to become Nigeria's 37th state? Nigerians react | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SocialMediaTrends: Benin Republic to become Nigeria’s 37th state? Nigerians react
Nigerians on social media on Saturday reacted massively to the report that Benin Republic is willing to cease from being a country and becoming Nigeria’s 37th state.
Many users received with shock, the revelation which came by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.
Onyeama stated this after a closed-door meeting with the Beninoise Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Aurélien Agbenonci, where Aurélien stated that the Beninoise President, Patrice Guillaume Talon, had earlier made the offer to President Muhammadu Buhari.
“The President of Benin Republic said as far as they are concerned, they want (not just saying it like that) but in reality, Benin should be the 37th state of Nigeria,” he said.
“We should really be one. They charged us to come together at ministerial level, to work out a framework for a sustainable relationship.”
Mixed reactions trailed the development across social media platforms.
Benin Republic currently has all the upside from being adjacent to Nigeria and no downside of bad governance.
It will be unfortunate for them to commit national suicide by diving into the abyss.
— Osaretin Victor Asemota (@asemota) February 20, 2021
Benin Republic wants to join Nigeria so they can cash out from this hopeless government and run 😂 pic.twitter.com/AUg3OULprF
— Black Superman (@Ollie_68) February 20, 2021
So Angélique Kidjo will no longer be introduced as an international artist in Nigeria If Benin Republic joins Nigeria pic.twitter.com/pywFRBZoY9
— Olusegun Atolagbe🇳🇬 (@segun_dearest) February 20, 2021
People schooling in Benin Republic with thoughts that are schooling abroad will soon join ASUU. pic.twitter.com/x62buNOJt7
— Sammie (@boydifference_) February 20, 2021
Over 30 years I never sabi draw Nigeria map well, Benin Republic wan add their own.
Wahala for Jasmine & Jayden.
— Mazi Ibe (@MaziIbe_) February 20, 2021
If "Benin Republic" is finally part of Nigeria, does that mean Edo will have to change their Capital? pic.twitter.com/wDtyPEUpZa
— Muktar (@Mukyfresh) February 20, 2021
36 state is seeking independent because of numerous problems, another country who has also failed to get things right now want to join, federal allocation that's not enough for us,you people want to come and share…….😄😄😄
— egg🥚boy. (@Fidelisvictor1) February 20, 2021
When someone from Benin Republic assk me about Nigeria 😏 pic.twitter.com/XdtbEV06xu
— stevezy (@stevezyyyy) February 20, 2021
If the North thinks incorporating Benin Republic into Nigeria is a way to make it indivisible, let them know they are wasting their time.
The bigger it gets, the surer its break-up will happen.
— Ikenna Ronald Nzimora (@ronaldnzimora) February 20, 2021
Benin Republic dey beg make we colonise them??? pic.twitter.com/cuU2Hc9G94
— That Hybrid Guy (@Zuronye) February 20, 2021
Ok. We know Buhari is a failure, but the president of Benin Republic no dey read news? pic.twitter.com/ednIfxfdy6
— تبینککلع گنل تلت🇦🇪🇳🇬 (@JaqualineDXB) February 20, 2021
Benin Republic joining Nigeria with the aim of advancing its economy
After one month as a Nigerian state😔 pic.twitter.com/d0MbDoBpWe
— Gabriel Hadji (@gabrielhadji) February 20, 2021
On my last visit to Benin Republic, I experienced electricity supply throughout the days I spent, uninterrupted.
If Benin joins Nigeria, it will be an end to uninterrupted power supply in that area.
— Chinedu Adikwu_esq (@ChineduAdikwu) February 20, 2021
God forgive Benin Republic for they don't know what they're about to do. Tufiakwa 🧐 pic.twitter.com/NeCbhSpEc8
— Uncle Josh 🤡💯 (@JoshMantic) February 20, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
Join the conversation
