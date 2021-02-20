 SocialMediaTrends: Benin Republic to become Nigeria's 37th state? Nigerians react | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Benin Republic to become Nigeria’s 37th state? Nigerians react

Nigerians on social media on Saturday reacted massively to the report that Benin Republic is willing to cease from being a country and becoming Nigeria’s 37th state.

Many users received with shock, the revelation which came by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Onyeama stated this after a closed-door meeting with the Beninoise Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Aurélien Agbenonci, where Aurélien stated that the Beninoise President, Patrice Guillaume Talon, had earlier made the offer to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The President of Benin Republic said as far as they are concerned, they want (not just saying it like that) but in reality, Benin should be the 37th state of Nigeria,” he said.

“We should really be one. They charged us to come together at ministerial level, to work out a framework for a sustainable relationship.”

Mixed reactions trailed the development across social media platforms.

By Okiemute Abraham

