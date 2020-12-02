Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: #BiafraExit, Shekau’s threat & Regina Daniel’s love for ‘amazing’ Ned Nwoko

December 2, 2020
BIAFRA: IPOB claims police has hidden agenda for declaring Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer wanted
By Ripples Nigeria

Social media users Wednesday showed particular interest in national politics and lifestyle trends for most part of the day.

Issues underneath the trends generated heated conversations and produced maximum engagements especially on Twitter.

The following stories made the highlights across social platforms:

Shekau

Islamic terrorists group, Boko Haram on Tuesday, claimed responsibility for the gruesome murder of rice farmers in Kwashebe, Zabarmari, Jere local government area, Borno State.

In a three minute video, a factional leader of the sect revealed that 78 farmers against a reported 43 were slaughtered because they handed over one of his men to the military.

He further warned those assisting the military’s man-hunt against the group with intelligence information to desist from the act or face a similar fate.

“The third message is on those who notoriously nab our brethren and hand them to the military or give them a clue on us. You should know that, unless you repent, what happened to your people is awaiting you.” he stated

The content of the video sparked reactions on social media.

https://twitter.com/jblinksbass/status/1334117042966892544?s=08

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Service Chiefs ‘overstaying’, Nigeria’s ‘bromance’ with Niger Republic & more

#BiafraExit

Pro-Biafrans on Twitter reteriated their demands for a referendum and a restoration of the Independent State of Biafra with the above hashtag on Wednesday.

The development followed a memorandum sent to the National Assembly by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) team requesting for devolution of powers into six autonomous regions as contained in Nigeria’s 1963 constitution.

The original founder of the secessionist movement, Emeka Emekesiri, while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, stated that the decision was based on the recommendations of the British government who were still interested in Nigeria remaining as one country.

IPOB Twitter have demanded otherwise.

Regina

Ned Nwoko, Nigerian philanthropist and husband of Nollywood star actress, Regina Daniels has taken exception to the dating tradition, boasting that his marriage was still solid even though he married all his wives within three weeks.

The billionaire politician while speaking with BBC Igbo stated that he had married his sixth wife, Regina without knowing about her but grew to love her within the marriage.

He further hinted on a possible seventh wife due to his polygamous background and fondness for children.

“So whether I marry another wife or not, she [Regina] knows it can happen because I come from a very polygamous environment. I love children so I want more children. She knows this and my other wives know this” he said

Nigerians on social media also reacted to this.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */