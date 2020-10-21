SocialMediaTrends: #BlackTuesday in Lekki, Sanwo-Olu ‘a murderer’ & other stories

The #EndSARS movement witnessed its bloodiest day on Tuesday night having been protesting on the streets for nearly two weeks nationwide.

Men in military uniform opened fire against peaceful protesters at Lekki toll gate, allegedly killing many and injuring others. This got Twitter buzzing for the most part of Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Other social platforms like Facebook and Instagram were also actively engaged as users camped on specific handles to catch live updates and reports from the scene.

Tweets addressing the horrific events at Lekki with the hashtag #LekkiMassacre were in their millions, as did a couple of other hashtags like, #Unarmed, #basedonwhat, #LekkiGenocide, #SanwooluisaMuderer, #LekkiTollgate, #therewasacountry, #BuhariMustGo and #StopKillingUs. The following however got our attention:

#BlackTuesdayNigeria

In the heat of military men’s attack on unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate, Lagos, the hashtag went up the table.

It was gathered how officials at the toll gate had dismantled the surveillance cameras and put out the street lighs at the venue shortly before protesters were attacked and fired at. At least, 7 lives were reportedly lost and a few others critically injured and taken to hospital.

Ambush and Massacre of Peaceful protesters is #Genocide One of the military men filming Share to the world to see evil Government of Nigeria #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW #BadgovernmentinNigeria #BuhariResignNow pic.twitter.com/7Qr0R7zFC5 — Bankulli ( Grammy Nominated ) (@bankulli) October 20, 2020

There are still #unarmed peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate rn & the soldiers are still shooting. Check the time on the video. We will not leave anyone behind. Lekki tollgate is now a memorial ground. #ENDSARS #LekkiMassacre pic.twitter.com/GLhHAzb2U4 — Samuel Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) October 20, 2020

Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari ordered soldiers to kill peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on the 20th of October 2020. His second in command is Yemi Osinbajo @ProfOsinbajo#EndSars#EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #SARSMUSTEND#EndSWAT #GenocideAtLekkiTollGate #CrimesAgainstHumanity — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 20, 2020

you guys are Nigerians too oh… At the end of it all, you guys are Nigerians too, search your consciences or whatever is remaining of it — Wanogho Mamiyere M. (@MamusWanogho) October 20, 2020

They just made it impossible for us to give up….the memories they burnt in our mind…is the fuel that will drive us to achieve the change we want…they know we have realized the power belongs to us and they are scared…but they haven't seen nothing yet…WE MOVE!!!💔💪✊✊✊ — . (@iamhillz01) October 21, 2020

DJ Switch

Now considered one of the heroines of the #EndSARS protests, female Disc Jockey, DJ Switch, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, who happened to be the only ‘eye’ the world had at the protest ground in Lekki on Tuesday night, was praised for her bravery in managing the chaos during the attack.

DJ Switch’s Instagram live video captured details of the blackout, the siege laid around the toll gate by the soldiers, the name of the Commander in Charge of the operation, the live bullets fired at the protesters and also the identity of the casualties.

DJ SWITCH our freedom fighter , leading the people out there this morning to safety may God bless you and your family 🙏🏽😭..#LekkiMassacre#LekkiGenoside pic.twitter.com/xCkrhLcGQF — Gucci IceCream🍦 (@EvansTed101) October 21, 2020

Please retreat for now. We live to fight another day. This is not the end of taking our country back. We need you alive for much more 🙏 — Ibiwumi (@mikun1210) October 21, 2020

Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s delayed response to the events of Tuesday night raised some concerns among most Lagosians and Twitter users.

Tweeps took to the social platform to question his acclaimed solidarity towards the #EndSARS campaign, and went on to trend #SanwooluIsAMurderer for his failure to protect Lagosians as he had promised.

He recieved backlash for joining Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Bahari, his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in their alleged usual mannerism of silence in the face of a national unrest.

Releasing a statement hours after he was called out, Sanwo-Olu sympathized with the victims of the shootout in Lekki and blamed the situation on ‘forces beyond his control’. He later denied any record of fatalities during Tuesday’s attack at a press conference in Lagos.

None of the victims spat in ur face ? Damn ! — OSHOMAh (@JohnNetworQ) October 21, 2020

Sanwo is essentially saying that he is not the Governor of Lagos. That CCTV was removed without his knowledge.

Trended on social media but he didn't see it.

Lights turned off without his knowledge.

People shot at and killed for more than 6 hours nonstop without his knowledge. — Emperor (@DeLordEmperor) October 21, 2020

How can you say the forces are against your control? In your state, your very eyes the Genocide happened and all you can say is they were beyond your control? The bloods are on your hands. — Bayo #SARSMUSTEND (@mr_adebayo5) October 21, 2020

Light went off at lekki toll gate

CCTV got removed at lekki toll gate

Soldiers moved into lagos with new armour tanks and shot people at night. And Sanwo-Olu will say he knows nothing about it , whereas he is the Chief security Officer of Lagos state.#LekkiGenocide #unarmed — Gabriel Afolayan (@Gabafolayan) October 21, 2020

After that deep breath between 07-15seconds, that's to show you Jide Sanwo Olu is being controlled. pic.twitter.com/etDh60bhNQ — ✊🏿 GỌZIE ✊🏿 (@CallMeGozie) October 21, 2020

Sanwo Olu Just Announced To Us That He is Tinubu Houseboy — Ali (@AdebiyiAli) October 21, 2020

Dracrays, Khaleesi

These fictional characters from the hit movie series ‘Game of Thrones’ trended as comic relief for Nigerian Twitter users who blamed the razing of structures in various parts of the state on Khaleesi, the ‘Mother of Dragons’ and Dracrays, her dragon friend.

Tweeps say they are set to imitate the government’s penchant for giving outrageous explainations in times of accountability.

MOST WANTED: Khaleesi Dragon

Crimes:

1. Stealing $486M in 2018

2. Blowing fire on TVC Hq and NPA office in Lagos

3. Blowing fire on Sanwoolu's family house and Oyingbo bus station. Please If seen, Contact Lai Mohammed! #EndSARS #LekkiMassacre#LagosStateMassacre pic.twitter.com/4OQL57Voim — Paschal (@CallMePaschal) October 21, 2020

Mother of Dragons at it again,she’s here to burn the city to the ashes.

Dracarys Dracarys Dracarys Dracarys 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#LekkiMassacre2020 https://t.co/EAeakQN1OM — osin2324 (@osin2324) October 21, 2020

It was Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt that set ablaze Sanwo Olu mums house and Tvc Premises at the mention of dracarys 🔥🔥

Avoid fake news 🙏#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality#LekkiMassacre #TinubuIsAKiller pic.twitter.com/BSSWsBuOoB — Paschal (@CallMePaschal) October 21, 2020

Yes she was there…our government think we are fools….enough is enough — 20.10.2020 (@NsikakProspa) October 18, 2020

Igando

Igando, located in the Alimosho local government area of Lagos State, hit the trends table at midday of Wednesday as violence between the police and thugs resulted in the burning down of police stations and loss of lives.

Angry mobs bring Igando police station to the ground. If you are in Igando, Egan and its environs let's continue to stay safe as we #Endsars pic.twitter.com/cs3QFCD6WU — Jamal (@jamal_dave) October 21, 2020

Everywhere Don bust igando police station on fire …..keep safe for now pic.twitter.com/fnFZkHTrBy — okanga (@thickyman) October 21, 2020

Face to face with police in Igando pic.twitter.com/IHkXBqEfnZ — STREETKITCHEN101 (@Chef_Ajibola) October 21, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

