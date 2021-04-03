 SocialMediaTrends: "Boko Haram never claimed responsibility for missing NAF jet" Nigerians debate B'Haram viral video | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

SocialMediaTrends: “Boko Haram never claimed responsibility for missing NAF jet” Nigerians debate B’Haram viral video

Published

3 hours ago

on

Nigerians on social media have faulted Boko Haram claims that it shot down a Nigerian Airforce (NAF) Alpha Fighter jet mid-air.

The Jihadist group had on Friday released a video showing the aircraft, reportedly on a mission to support troops fighting militants in the North-East, exploding before it crashed.

It also showed a militant standing on the wreakage of the jet which bore the Nigerian flag and number NAF 475.

In the video, the militant could be heard saying that, “The Nigerian Airforce, jet fighter, plate number 475 was sent to Sambisa to fight the Mujahideen. Now Allah has made it clear that none can fight with Allah because this is the evidence of what Allah has done today.

“Now our message to you; there’s no how you can fight the people of Allah. Now we are calling you to repent. The only way for you now is to repent and come and worship Allah because that is the only way out for you”.

The NAF has since dismissed claims that the aircraft earlier declared missing was shot at by the insurgents, adding that the cause of the crash and the whereabouts of the two pilots onboard were unknown.

“Search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by NAF surveillance aircraft as well as NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops on ground,” its statement relased on Friday read.

However, claims that Boko Haram shot down the fighter jet has been subjected to heated debates online as some Nigerians have argued that the crash was unconnected with the terrorist group but that the jet may have suffered a technical trouble mid-air.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram’s claim on missing jet fake – NAF

The argument was further backed with the fact that the group in the viral footage never claimed responsibility for the attack but attributed the incidence to divine providence; “Allah”.

Some also argued that the group lacked the capacity to gun down a jet adding that if it did, then the country’s air space was in jeopardy.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

Investigations3 days ago

Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites
Sports2 days ago

Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Sports2 days ago

Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup

The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Sports2 days ago

Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters

Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Sports3 days ago

Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Sports3 days ago

Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...

Latest Tech News

Latest3 hours ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
Latest1 day ago

She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics
Latest3 days ago

Donald Trump launches website after social media ban

Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...