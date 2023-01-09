SocialMediaTrends: Brief arrest of Dokpesi by UK Police stirs reaction

Social media went into a frenzy as the founder of DAAR Communications Limited, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, was reportedly arrested briefly by the Police in the United Kingdom.

The management of Africa Independent Television (AIT) confirmed Dokpesi was later released after his delay at Heathrow airport in London.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain made the London trip following the invitation of Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, on some assignments in the UK.

Nigerians took to their social media handles to speculate the reason for the arrest as neither the UK police nor the PDP had made any public statement on the arrest.

Who knows if Raymond Dokpesi was used as an SPV for the Grand commander of corruption 😂 Heard his case has been adjourned to April — Mgbadike 1 Of Enugu (@MaziGomez_) January 9, 2023

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi is chilling in UK. Make una calm down, we are coming. pic.twitter.com/H9rnh3O2Rb — AAConnect2023⭐ (@SWAtiku2023) January 9, 2023

Raymond Dokpesi,is usually addressed with the title of"High Chief".

Now that he appears to be in a very big trouble; Reporters are omitting his title.

Did they forgot or he has become a villain, within so shot a time?

Or perhaps,he's now a "High Thief"?

Vanity upon Vanity! pic.twitter.com/4fp3UpSY6r — Biafrarenaissance247 (@Biafrarenaissa3) January 9, 2023

Raymond Dokpesi was arrested because of an alleged raped charge against him In 2019 . Case adjourned to April . Uk never forgives and they work fast!! — Mavis Ikpeme (@mavisikpeme) January 9, 2023

Atiku’s ally, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has been arrested in the United Kingdom. If the arrest happened in Nigeria, PDP would have released a press statement condemning the arrest and shouting that the government in power wants to clamp down on opposition. — Chris (@Topboychriss) January 9, 2023

Good news coming from UK Raymond Dokpesi's arrest we want more of this. Since UK has become the headquarter of Nigeria @AIT_Online pic.twitter.com/pwy0QxW2VK — Kingsley (@KingsleyNjomi1) January 9, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

