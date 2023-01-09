Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Brief arrest of Dokpesi by UK Police stirs reaction

6 mins ago

Court insists Dokpesi must explain N2.1bn Dasuki money

Social media went into a frenzy as the founder of DAAR Communications Limited, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, was reportedly arrested briefly by the Police in the United Kingdom.

The management of Africa Independent Television (AIT) confirmed Dokpesi was later released after his delay at Heathrow airport in London.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain made the London trip following the invitation of Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, on some assignments in the UK.

Nigerians took to their social media handles to speculate the reason for the arrest as neither the UK police nor the PDP had made any public statement on the arrest.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Opinions

