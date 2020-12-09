SocialMediaTrends: Buhari on ‘disgusting’ #EndSARS reports, ASUU’s ‘unending’ strike & more

Social Media users on Wednesday addresed topics of national importance, as well as scrutinized comments made by President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of the nation.

The following conversations made top trends.

Buhari

Twitter Nigeria is dragging President Buhari for berating reports by the BBC and CNN on the October #EndSARS protests and the Lekki shooting incident, as he called it “disgusting”.

The president while making the controversial remark before state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, faulted the media’s omission of the attacks on police officers, police stations and prisons, warning that the government would no longer tolerate a repeat of the protest.

“I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened,” Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu quoted Buhari as saying.

“We do not stop anyone from demonstrating, but you don’t set up roadblocks and smash windscreens. Which government will allow that? Democracy does not mean confusion or lack of accountability,” he added

Nigerians also reacted to possible plans by the president to boycott the National Assembly’s summon over the Zabarmari massacre of not less than 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram insurgents and the country’s general security challenges, initially scheduled to hold on Thursday, 10th December.

Disaster is an understatement — moon lover🌑 (@josh_dammy) December 9, 2020

First of all, the bar is nonexistent

Tackle everything, make Nigeria great again then we would rate him 10/10 — Segun (@Nastyfii) December 9, 2020

Between President Buhari's many speeches/press statements since 2015 and @CNN & @BBCAfrica coverage of the @EndSARS, which is more disgusting? I am asking in peace! — Alfred Vasco Dauda (@princealfred22) December 9, 2020

Buhari has migrated from being "shocked" to being "disgusted". What a disgusting tyrant. — Rosechild Hussein (@Rosechild_H) December 9, 2020

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Why Twitter Nigeria is applauding Aisha Yesufu & other stories

ASUU

The lingering back and forth between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal government, raised fresh concerns for most Nigerian students, especially after the union’s indefinite postponment of their scheduled meeting with the government on Wednesday.

The academic body had noted that the meeting came on short notice as they had to consult their members hence the postponment.

Although, the reason for the prolonged strike is yet unclear despite negotiations during their last meeting on November 27 to suspend the eight-month-old strike, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has claimed the Federal government had faithfully delivered on the timelines of offers made to the union.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday stated that he was utterly “amazed’ that University lecturers across federal tertiary institutions had refused to resume and Nigerians reacted thus:

How will I tell my children I use 2yrs in my 3rd level in the university #assu pic.twitter.com/bnV2zhAKi4 — naturezwill (@naturezwill) December 9, 2020

Two meetings critical to this Nations progress was cancelled today…

Buhari cancelled meeting with NASS

ASUU cancelled meeting with FG IF THE PRESIDENT DOESN'T TAKE THE COUNTRY SERIOUS…HOW WILL THE INSTITUTIONs TAKE THE CITIZENs SERIOUS..!!! *sigh*! — Tweetta🐦Ambassador️ ❼ (@dammy_pk) December 9, 2020

ASUU and FG is filled up with Bunch of useless old men, you are not working and you expecting salaries and allowances, your criminality and corruption is beyond that of the politicians…. Is Buhari even our president? 🤔 — 𝐌 𝐎 𝐇 𝐍 𝐈 𝐂 𝐄 📸 (@Mohnice_) December 9, 2020

Hisbah

Tweeps trended Northern Nigeria’s Sharia Police, Hisbah, after the Federal government announced plans to appeal the inclusion of Nigeria to the US religious freedom blacklist.

According to the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Nigeria alongside China, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would likely face sanctions for violating its religious freedom act 1998 if it failed to improve its records.

Most Nigerians have argued in support of the move by the United States, citing cases of religious extremism by Hisbah corps in Northern Nigeria.

Hisbah activities in the North Arewa Twitter clampdown on Rahama Sadau Sharia courts and laws in effect in the North Shiites massacre and persecution Ban of Christmas songs on radio in Nassarawa state. The above listed are just examples that brought about the US list. — Demi Tubors (@johntubor) December 9, 2020

When US talks about the lack of freedom of religion in Nigeria people get angry. This is a fall out of that lack of freedom — DADDY (@askarachi) December 9, 2020

The North wants to become Saudi Arabia & Iran but they don't have the resources to do that & are happy to leech away at revenues earned from the South to achieve this goal. — Adun-Adebowale (@fernandeztoheeb) December 9, 2020

Nigeria has spend millions of dollars fighting Boko Haram and other deadly terrorist groups in the North. But what are we doing to curb the growth of groups who serve as incubation centers for extremist ideologies Why is the govt empowering religious militia groups like Hisbah? — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) December 9, 2020

… By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions