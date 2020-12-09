Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Buhari on ‘disgusting’ #EndSARS reports, ASUU’s ‘unending’ strike & more

December 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Social Media users on Wednesday addresed topics of national importance, as well as scrutinized comments made by President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of the nation.

The following conversations made top trends.

Buhari

Twitter Nigeria is dragging President Buhari for berating reports by the BBC and CNN on the October #EndSARS protests and the Lekki shooting incident, as he called it “disgusting”.

The president while making the controversial remark before state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, faulted the media’s omission of the attacks on police officers, police stations and prisons, warning that the government would no longer tolerate a repeat of the protest.

“I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened,” Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu quoted Buhari as saying.

“We do not stop anyone from demonstrating, but you don’t set up roadblocks and smash windscreens. Which government will allow that? Democracy does not mean confusion or lack of accountability,” he added

Nigerians also reacted to possible plans by the president to boycott the National Assembly’s summon over the Zabarmari massacre of not less than 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram insurgents and the country’s general security challenges, initially scheduled to hold on Thursday, 10th December.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Why Twitter Nigeria is applauding Aisha Yesufu & other stories

ASUU

The lingering back and forth between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal government, raised fresh concerns for most Nigerian students, especially after the union’s indefinite postponment of their scheduled meeting with the government on Wednesday.

The academic body had noted that the meeting came on short notice as they had to consult their members hence the postponment.

Although, the reason for the prolonged strike is yet unclear despite negotiations during their last meeting on November 27 to suspend the eight-month-old strike, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has claimed the Federal government had faithfully delivered on the timelines of offers made to the union.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday stated that he was utterly “amazed’ that University lecturers across federal tertiary institutions had refused to resume and Nigerians reacted thus:

Hisbah

Tweeps trended Northern Nigeria’s Sharia Police, Hisbah, after the Federal government announced plans to appeal the inclusion of Nigeria to the US religious freedom blacklist.

According to the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Nigeria alongside China, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would likely face sanctions for violating its religious freedom act 1998 if it failed to improve its records.

Most Nigerians have argued in support of the move by the United States, citing cases of religious extremism by Hisbah corps in Northern Nigeria.

… By Okiemute Abraham

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */