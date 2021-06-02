 [SocialMediaTrends] Buhari's 'civil war' tweet — Nigerians trend #IamIgboToo in solidarity, drag Minister Lai | Ripples Nigeria
[SocialMediaTrends] Buhari’s ‘civil war’ tweet — Nigerians trend #IamIgboToo in solidarity, drag Minister Lai

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nigerian Twitter users on Wednesday collectively declared their solidarity with the people of South-Eastern Nigeria with the hashtag #IAmIgboToo.

The move was in reaction to a threat issued by President Muhammadu Buhari against ‘promoters of insurrection’ in the region.

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.” the President’s tweet read in part.

While condemning the president’s speech as ‘hateful’ and ‘inciting’, several Nigerian celebrities and influencers expressed their love and support for the Igbos, and called on others to do same.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Anger as Buhari threatens ‘promoters of insurrection’ with Civil War treatment

Jack, Lai Mohammed

Reactions have also trailed the removal of the controversial Buhari tweet by Twitter.

According to the social media giant, the tweet violated a major rule, as the app prohibits users from making statements that “threaten violence against an individual or a group of people; engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so; nor promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

Nigerians went on to hail Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey for taking action against the president’s statement which has faced widespread criticisms since it was issued on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, reacting on Wednesday shortly after Twitter’s action, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed accused the platform of bias and double standards in the way it handled the issue.

The Minister noted that the President had the right to express his anger and dismay over the tension in the South-East, especially since it was sponsored by a proscribed group.

These reactions followed:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: South-East’s adherence to IPOB’s sit-at-home order & Sowore’s travail in Abuja

Senator Abaribe

Twitter users seem to be resonating with the position of a Nigerian lawmaker representing Abia-South Senatorial district, Enyinnaya Abaribe in lieu of the aforementioned tweet by President Buhari.

The outspoken senator had in an old video recently shared on Twitter, openly criticized the Federal government of failing to proscribe killer herdsmen as it had done Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Senator, in the video, noted that the body language of the Federal government suggested that a section of the country were still considered enemies based on the premise of the Civil War.

“Why has the Federal government never opened their mouth to say that the herdsmen are terrorists. Why would this Federal government never agree that those people who carry AK-47, killing people are terrorists. Yet it was so easy to quickly go to court to get an injunction and declare IPOB terrorists. That means that in the mind of those who are running the country today they see some people as their enemies. They have not come out of the civil war.” Abaribe said

The video received reactions thus:

…By Okiemute Abraham

