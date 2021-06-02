[SocialMediaTrends] Buhari's 'civil war' tweet — Nigerians trend #IamIgboToo in solidarity, drag Minister Lai | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian Twitter users on Wednesday collectively declared their solidarity with the people of South-Eastern Nigeria with the hashtag #IAmIgboToo.

The move was in reaction to a threat issued by President Muhammadu Buhari against ‘promoters of insurrection’ in the region.

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.” the President’s tweet read in part.

While condemning the president’s speech as ‘hateful’ and ‘inciting’, several Nigerian celebrities and influencers expressed their love and support for the Igbos, and called on others to do same.

The narrative that "Nigeria hates Igbo people" is an outdated context that will leave with the old and bitter generation Today let us stand with our Igbo family and say #IAmIgboToo #Ozoemena ♥️🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/B0xGAjnfMG — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) June 2, 2021

I love my Igbo friends I support Igbo people Thanks to the Igbos for their contribution to our Economy We hear you loud and clear, and we would always support you. Igbo Amaka ❤️❤️❤️#IamIgboToo — Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) June 2, 2021

Standing in solidarity with my Igbo brothers and sisters, I call for a de-escalation of the carnage going on in South East Nigeria, dialogue, and common sense solutions. These are better alternatives to militarisation by the FG & violence by unknown gunmen. #IamIgboToo #Ozoemena — Dr. Dípò Awójídé, FHEA (@OgbeniDipo) June 2, 2021

I served in Enugu state and it was one of the best moments of my life. The indigenous people were some of the kindest people I ever met. I’m also blessed with fans who are also Igbo and have some of the most beautiful hearts. #IamIgboToo #ozoemena — Johnny Drille (@Johnnydrille) June 2, 2021

I am from Akwa ibom and #IamIgbotoo . The love of my life is Igbo. So many cool people that I follow and follow me on this app are igbo. They are highly culturally conscious, intelligent, entrepreneurial and hardworking. I stand with them. — Babeto 💐 (@faithomino) June 2, 2021

Reactions have also trailed the removal of the controversial Buhari tweet by Twitter.

According to the social media giant, the tweet violated a major rule, as the app prohibits users from making statements that “threaten violence against an individual or a group of people; engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so; nor promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

Nigerians went on to hail Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey for taking action against the president’s statement which has faced widespread criticisms since it was issued on Tuesday night.

Jack is a smart man. If he had chosen Nigeria as HQ for African operations instead of Ghana, we would have seen news headline like; "Twitter in Nigeria HQ set ablaze by unknown gunmen" or "bandits invaded Twitter office" — Sammy Sammy (@scad_official) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, reacting on Wednesday shortly after Twitter’s action, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed accused the platform of bias and double standards in the way it handled the issue.

The Minister noted that the President had the right to express his anger and dismay over the tension in the South-East, especially since it was sponsored by a proscribed group.

Jack be doing the absolute most and we are here for it! 💪🏾@MBuhari stop this tribalistic idiocy. Step down for competent hands that will balance power and fix the nation. This generation is not the old dinosaurs, we are better. #proudlyigbo #proudlynigerian — Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) June 2, 2021

If Jack was a Nigerian in Nigeria, DSS will be warming up!

We will get to that stage where government will respect citizens in this country!#NigeriaMustWorkInOurLifetime — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) June 2, 2021

Thank you @jack and @Twitter for taking down that provocative tweet from Buhari. We appreciate. — Henry Shield (@henryshield) June 2, 2021

Twitter deleted Buhari’s genocidal tweet!!! Thank You Jack! And this is exactly why twitter didn’t make their African HQ in Nigeria. They wouldn’t have been able to do what they just did… — Peng Man ⚡️ (@pengmanmodel) June 2, 2021

Imagine if twitter opened office in Nigeria and Jack deleted that clear violent tweet from that buffoon, By tonight, unknown gun men and unidentified thugs will have shown up in Twitter office Ikoyi to burn it. And this mad govt will say they don’t know about it. Awon eleribu. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 2, 2021

BREAKING: Twitter's role in Nigeria suspicious — Lai Mohammed. They are angry, they can’t kill nor sanction Twitter. Their thugs cannot burn down Twitter office. Jack dodged a big-fat bullet. FG shud start using Adamu Garba’s Crowwe. Buhari shud go there, & leave Twitter for us. — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) June 2, 2021

Thank you Jack #Buhari Next thing put werey for shadowban abeg — JayNaija Blogger (@JaynaijaBlog) June 2, 2021

Jack doing the Lord's work is beautiful to see. His App, his rules. You break it by doing anyhow, you see anyhow, President or not! Jack no send anybody papa. — Olly (@ollyhilda) June 2, 2021

To those celebrating Twitter for removing Our Greatest General President’s tweet, they should know that not even Jack, their President and their IPOB Terrorist Party (ITP) will stop Nigeria from ridden our country of a menace, such as IPOB and all other criminals within our midst — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) June 2, 2021

Twitter users seem to be resonating with the position of a Nigerian lawmaker representing Abia-South Senatorial district, Enyinnaya Abaribe in lieu of the aforementioned tweet by President Buhari.

The outspoken senator had in an old video recently shared on Twitter, openly criticized the Federal government of failing to proscribe killer herdsmen as it had done Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Senator, in the video, noted that the body language of the Federal government suggested that a section of the country were still considered enemies based on the premise of the Civil War.

“Why has the Federal government never opened their mouth to say that the herdsmen are terrorists. Why would this Federal government never agree that those people who carry AK-47, killing people are terrorists. Yet it was so easy to quickly go to court to get an injunction and declare IPOB terrorists. That means that in the mind of those who are running the country today they see some people as their enemies. They have not come out of the civil war.” Abaribe said

Senator Abaribe just summarized Buhari's regime. Really why? pic.twitter.com/l59bCIryqX — Raymond (@IamTheIroko) June 2, 2021

Senator Abaribe seems like the only Senator that understands that his arm of government is independent of the Executive and they do not have to kowtow to AsoRock. — Olóyè (@oloye__) June 2, 2021

Of all the Igbo leaders, it is only Senator Abaribe that is timid. The rest are so bold and wise in their ways, that they do not like talking nor acting in the face of avalanche of threats and unjustified killing of Igbos. Wise Efulefus. Amadioha, the hour has come. — Savn Daniel (@savndaniel) June 2, 2021

