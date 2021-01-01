SocialMediaTrends: Buhari’s ’empty’ promises, Dangote’s alleged affair with Bea Lewis & more

Social Media users in Nigeria stormed the trends table on New Year’s Day with conversations centered on important national issues as well as other controversial topics.

The following trends garnered interesting engagements across social media platforms.

President Buhari

Mixed reactions trailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year speech to Nigerians on Friday as many expressed their reservations over the president’s renewed promise to address the nation’s daunting challenges “head-on”.

Highlighting three key focus areas; security, economy and anti-corruption, the president reassured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to keep the country on a forward march by setting solid resolutions in the new year.

Of utmost concern to social media users, however, was the president’s promise to implement the five-point demands of #EndSARS protesters and Nigerian youths, who shut down the country in October 2020 calling for an end to police brutality and justice for victims of extrajudicial killings.

The president’s speech read in part:

“I wish to also use this occasion of New Year to reaffirm my commitment to the people of Nigeria, especially the youth who need our collective encouragement and support. In securing this nation we need to secure the future of our youth.

“Your voices have been heard and we would continue to listen to you, and all the key stakeholders who are committed to the unity of Nigeria to ensure that every region of this nation is safe for us all, while guaranteeing that the future is also secure for the coming generation.

“This government heard, this government listened and this government is committed to fulfilling the five demands of our youths, fully understanding that we all wish well for Nigeria youths’ demands.

The speech was greeted with skepticism especially after news of the recent arrest of Omoyele Sowore, Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement who reportedly organized a protest in Abuja, caused public uproar.

Nigerians reacted:

Don't worry if u miss President Buhari speech .

Below is the summary 👇 pic.twitter.com/WcVMi8zusk — WHISPER (@kennyoamusan) January 1, 2021

Dear President Buhari, why do we need to trend #FreeSowore the first day of a new year. Shame no dey catch una? — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) January 1, 2021

Muhammadu Buhari was once the “Messiah’’ people wanted as President. Since he became the President. President Buhari is now the worst President in the history of colonial Nigeria. — IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) January 1, 2021

To all those President Buhari and Governor Sanwo-Olu murdered during the #LekkiMassacre may you all Rest In Peace and in the bosom of the lord. We won’t forget, sleep on. Sórò Sòkè 🗣

Speak Up, Speak out 🔊 #EndSARS — Nathan #EndSARS (@rukky_nate) January 1, 2021

That is nothing but semantic. The true reflection of our youth towards this Govt is as displayed during the #EndSARS and rightly so. 6yrs down the line, its still empty promises of a better future! — akoladipupo (@autodidaktos2) January 1, 2021

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Akin Alabi’s renovation of ‘little hospital’, Bakare’s praise of Hall-of-Famer Tinubu

Dangote

An American restauranteur identified as Bea Lewis, broke the internet on Friday after she alleged that she fell out of a romantic relationship with Nigerian business magnate, Aliko Dangote who broke her heart into “1000 pieces”.

Bea, who runs Atlanta Meal Prep and Hush Dinner Club in Atlanta, Georgia, had in a lengthy Instagram post of her year in retrospect narrated how dating Africa’s richest man changed her approach towards life, improved her work ethics and made her become a vegan.

“I dated the richest black man in the world. He broke my heart into 1000 pieces. I learned more from him than any person I’ve ever met. Communicating with a billionaire daily makes you see the world differently,

“He changed my perspective on work ethic and patience. Once my mindset changed the universe gravitated me to people that uplifted me and increased my net worth mentally and financially. To 2021 and powerful encounters.” she wrote

The lady further shared pictures of herself and Mr Dangote as well as a Valentine’s day card addressed to him.

The development sparked heated debates across social media platforms despite pending comments from Mr Dangote. Nigerians reacted:

This woman wasn’t even dragging Dangote.

She’s just talking about her experience dating the richest black man. Like it or Not it’s a big experience and she’s sharing it positively having learnt a lot. pic.twitter.com/oh2PfcBesN — KLERFIX 🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@KofiKlerf_HIPG) January 1, 2021

You dated Dangote for love Aunty, nah you cause am pic.twitter.com/3PAYUdmh20 — Hordun 🩺 (@hordunadee) January 1, 2021

Dangote broke her heart in 1000 pieces and she still says glorious things about him.

When I broke Oyin's heart just in 2 pieces she swore to my friends that I'll not know peace and car would jam me.

Life no balance. — Mohammed Pokima (@MrPokima) January 1, 2021

Money stops nonsense my brother 💯 — That K@®M@ guy👑 (@IamAbaspeter) January 1, 2021

Even Dangote finds time for extracurricular. — Ogens (@ogens2) January 1, 2021

Range Rover

Fans of Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Nengi Rebecca-Hampson have surprised the reality TV star with a Range Rover in celebration of her 23rd birthday on Friday.

The celebrity had been showered with love and gifts ahead of her big day as fans stormed her residence to wish her a happy birthday in advance.

Her supporters also took to social media to trend hashtags and show her love while fellow celebrities sent birthday wishes to the reality star.

The development shook the internet at midday as Nigerians marvelled at the ‘extreme’ show of love:

Range Rover Queen Nengi and her ninjas did it first Congratulations Nengi boo ❤ Thank you ninjas 💋💋💋💋#WorldNengiDay pic.twitter.com/KnKLeeMoZy — NengiTheSuperStar💋 (@ChezzyTalks) January 1, 2021

Nengi is the Latest Range rover owner. E choke 🤭🤭 #WorldNengiDay pic.twitter.com/cRPgnhZXFa — Happy birthday Nengi 🎉🎊 (@Deejaey1) January 1, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions