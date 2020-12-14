Latest Politics Top Stories

SocialMediaTrends: Buhari’s ‘inhumane’ body language, Uganda’s ‘disrespect’ for Giant of Africa & more

December 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

As the security situation in Nigeria grows worse, Nigerians on social media have continued to call out President Muhammadu Buhari over his seeming laissez-faire attitude.

A few other issues also made top trends on Monday, with the following sparking heated conversations across social platforms:

#SecureNigeria, #SecureTheNorth

Many Nigerians have considered ‘inhumane’ the response of the presidency to the reported abduction of school boys from a government Science Secondary School in Kankara local government area, Katsina State on Friday which generated public outcry.

This was following attempt by the President’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu to beat down the number of kidnapped school children to 10 as against 333 students originally reported by the Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari.

The calls for the president’s resignation also grew louder on Monday after he failed to pay an empathy visit to the school despite being present in the state.

The general body language of the president to the unfortunate insurgency and banditry bedeviling the north sparked the following reactions on social media:

IPOB

Secessionist movement, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday announced that it had launched a new security outfit known as the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the South-East and South-South regions of Nigeria.

According to the IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the security outfit was born out of the necessity of the perceived “failure” of South-Eastern governors to put measures in place to protect the people in those regions.

“We can’t watch helplessly while those we are agitating to liberate from bondage are gradually being eliminated by terrorists,” he said.

The security network is expected to function like Amotekun in the South-West to curb all forms of insecurity and criminalities in the regions.

Nigerians are reacting to the development following video footages of the group undergoing training.

Giant of Africa

Twitter Nigeria raised the hashtags #FreeOmahLay and #FreeTems after fast-rising music artists, Stanley Omah Didia, alias Omah Lay and Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, were on Sunday taken into custody by the Katwe Police in Uganda following their performance at a Lunch Show, “The Big Brunch” in Kampala Uganda.

According to reports, the duo were charged to court along with four other Ugandans for “acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease, Covid-19”.

The singers would be remanded in a correctional facility till Wednesday, December 16, the Ugandan Police Force announced via its Twitter handle.

Tweeps called out the Ugandan government for humiliating the musicians and ‘disrecpecting’ Nigeria’s badge as the ‘Giant of Africa’.

…By Okiemute Abraham

