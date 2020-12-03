SocialMediaTrends: Buratai’s ‘over the fence’ prediction, #EndSARS judicial panels ‘unconstitutional’ & more

Latest Politics

December 3, 2020
Amid unending calls for their sack, Buratai says service chiefs haven’t disappointed Buhari, Nigerians
The Nigerian government has come under intense criticism on social media for a number of reasons, especially concerning the latest developments surrounding the #EndSARS protest of October.

The campaign hashtag was forced to make a return to the trends table of Nigeria Twitter on Thursday as it garnered maximum engagements across the platform.

Other issues of national interests also provoked conversations.

#EndSARS

The hashtag hit the discussion table after the Nigeria Police filed a law suit before the Federal High Court, Abuja requesting to nullify further probe by the State Judicial Panels of Inquiry constituted by the government to investigate allegations of brutality and corruption by security operatives especially members of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The lawyer representing the Nigerian Police, Oyetola Atoyebi who filed the case with suit number FCH/ABJ/CS/1492/2020 said that state governments lacked the constitutional right to hear allegations against the police hence the legal action.

The move which is capable of obstructing justice for the hundreds of Nigerians recounting cases of police brutality and extrajudicial killings before the panel has been thoroughly criticized by #EndSARS protesters who wasted no time in hoisting the campaign hashtag.

Renewed agitations against police brutality swept through social media platforms.

Chief of Army Staff

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai, came under fire on Thursday for predicting that terrorism would likely persist in the country till 2040.

The controversial statement, which Buratai made on his official Facebook handle, is coming three days after the Zabarmari massacre that saw not less than 43 rice farmers killed by Boko Haram insurgents.

According to the Army Chief, the fight against insurgency was a collective one which required both civil and military efforts.

“There is general misunderstanding of what insurgency and terrorism entail” Buratai wrote.

“There is likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years. It only depends on the level of escalation and the appropriate responses by all stakeholders both civil and military authorities. Also by both local and international actors. Citizens responsibility is equally important and imperative. All must cooperate to contain the lingering insecurity. Let there be collective action and responsibility,” he stated

Twitter Nigeria dragged Buratai for insinuating that the country’s security challenge was a rather hopeless case.

Northern Elders Forum

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF)has called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his failure to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Spokesperson of the NEF made this known during an Interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, where he criticized the president for failing in his primary responsibility of protecting the citizens, adding that his resignation was long overdue.

“The facts on the ground support what we say.” He noted

“The president swore on the Qur’an as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to secure the lives of citizens and he has failed to do so. The situation under him is getting worse and there is no indication that it is likely to improve so what else is left other than to ask him to resign,” Mr Hakeem said.

The position of the civil society group sparked reactions on social media.

