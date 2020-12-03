SocialMediaTrends: Buratai’s ‘over the fence’ prediction, #EndSARS judicial panels ‘unconstitutional’ & more

The Nigerian government has come under intense criticism on social media for a number of reasons, especially concerning the latest developments surrounding the #EndSARS protest of October.

The campaign hashtag was forced to make a return to the trends table of Nigeria Twitter on Thursday as it garnered maximum engagements across the platform.

Other issues of national interests also provoked conversations.

#EndSARS

The hashtag hit the discussion table after the Nigeria Police filed a law suit before the Federal High Court, Abuja requesting to nullify further probe by the State Judicial Panels of Inquiry constituted by the government to investigate allegations of brutality and corruption by security operatives especially members of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The lawyer representing the Nigerian Police, Oyetola Atoyebi who filed the case with suit number FCH/ABJ/CS/1492/2020 said that state governments lacked the constitutional right to hear allegations against the police hence the legal action.

The move which is capable of obstructing justice for the hundreds of Nigerians recounting cases of police brutality and extrajudicial killings before the panel has been thoroughly criticized by #EndSARS protesters who wasted no time in hoisting the campaign hashtag.

Renewed agitations against police brutality swept through social media platforms.

I’ve known from Day one that the #EndSars judicial panel is a distraction and complete waste of time. No justice would come out of it! Now the same government that set up the panel is the same government going to court through the Police to challenge its legality. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) December 3, 2020

With this bold move by the Police, it’s looking like 2020 is about the have the ending I prayed for. #EndSARS — Alfie (@flbkuti) December 3, 2020

Round 2 is loading!

This was enough time to rest and restrategize

I sha know it’s like I’ll do cross overnight at lekki toll gate #EndSARS

#EndSARS — Dis Kheyi Sef😏 (@kheyiisichei) December 3, 2020

We have tried the former and no result instead lives were lost that were not accounted for, futures obliterated and families left to mourn agonisingly. Trust me, this 2nd wave will be like no other. It's either we win or we die trying. Nigeria must be better for me… #EndSARS — Seenzuu (@chiazondu) December 3, 2020

Chief of Army Staff

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai, came under fire on Thursday for predicting that terrorism would likely persist in the country till 2040.

The controversial statement, which Buratai made on his official Facebook handle, is coming three days after the Zabarmari massacre that saw not less than 43 rice farmers killed by Boko Haram insurgents.

According to the Army Chief, the fight against insurgency was a collective one which required both civil and military efforts.

“There is general misunderstanding of what insurgency and terrorism entail” Buratai wrote.

“There is likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years. It only depends on the level of escalation and the appropriate responses by all stakeholders both civil and military authorities. Also by both local and international actors. Citizens responsibility is equally important and imperative. All must cooperate to contain the lingering insecurity. Let there be collective action and responsibility,” he stated

Twitter Nigeria dragged Buratai for insinuating that the country’s security challenge was a rather hopeless case.

That Buratai's prediction is just over the fence! How do you sit in 2020, with all the ammunitions & manpower you have at your disposal, and say terrorism is likely to continue till 2040? The General is definitely telling us he is tired. Dear Buhari, when are we replacing COAS? pic.twitter.com/PKw0HfkUAE — Benny (@BenUgbana_) December 3, 2020

The chief of army staff says terrorism may last for more than 20 years.but he hasn't told us the sponsors. — Ali_mor7 (@Mor7Ali) December 3, 2020

Telling our people that the Insurgency will last twenty years,after repeatedly misleading claims of victories attest to the failure of those saddled with the responsibility of leading the https://t.co/vRcmm5Iqay also signifies resignation and bankruptcy of new ideas & strategies. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 3, 2020

Thief of army staff, no…. What am I saying 🙄 Chief of army staff says there is need for collective action against terrorism, but he didn't discuss if the salaries and loot will be collective as well, or singular. I think we need collective salaries. But let's #EndSARS first. — Justus (@justusnnanna) December 3, 2020

It's obvious the chief of army staff lost confidence, therefore holding him is a disservice to the fight against the terrorists in Nigeria. Our soldiers are on the battlefield, the head of the Army is saying they can't defeat the enemies, who'll give them the moral & conference? — Kawu Garba (@KawuGarba) December 3, 2020

God why me in this country!!!??

Terrorism will continues in Nigeria till 2040…. Chief of Army staff. pic.twitter.com/hpTATPW9oy — Mahmoud Ajibola Taiwo👿👿👿 (@Mo_no_theism) December 3, 2020

Northern Elders Forum

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF)has called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his failure to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Spokesperson of the NEF made this known during an Interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, where he criticized the president for failing in his primary responsibility of protecting the citizens, adding that his resignation was long overdue.

“The facts on the ground support what we say.” He noted

“The president swore on the Qur’an as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to secure the lives of citizens and he has failed to do so. The situation under him is getting worse and there is no indication that it is likely to improve so what else is left other than to ask him to resign,” Mr Hakeem said.

The position of the civil society group sparked reactions on social media.

The northern elders have spoken the bitter truth nothing more, nothing less and nothing else Buhari is incompetent and lacks the capacity to govern. — David Mutuah (@Gwazah_11) December 3, 2020

Just in the space of 24hrs, Northern Elders Forum have asked for Buhari's resignation, Chief of Army Staff has proven that he has no technical know-how to end terrorism in Nigeria for at least the next 20years and Police is playing last card with state government over #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/qcsVxLij67 — JA Asuquo (@kjasuquo) December 3, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

