 SocialMediaTrends: 'CBN attacking the poor' - Nigerians massively oppose new USSD charge & more | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

SocialMediaTrends: ‘CBN attacking the poor’ – Nigerians massively oppose new USSD charge & more

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigerians on social media have massively opposed the new directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which imposes a new flat charge of N6.98k for customers using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services, effective from Tuesday, March 16.

The Apex bank, in a joint statement with the Nigerian Communications Commission, said the new charge was part of the agreement reached when banks and telecommunication operators met on Monday to discuss the N42bn debt owed mobile operators by commercial banks.

Many who considered the development as outrageous have opined that the President Muhammadu Buhari government may infact be targeting the poor.

See reactions below:

#FreeMahadiShehu

The hashtag gained traction among aggrieved Nigerians who are decrying the inhumane treatment metted out to one Kaduna-based businessman, Alhaji Mahadi Shehu, who blew the whistle on the Masari-led government following a N52.6 billion fraud allegation and his revelations of ransoms paid to abductors.

In a Twitter post shared by Rights Activist Aisha Yesufu, Mr Shehu was said to have been siezed by security operatives despite battling ailing health, and taken to a Katsina Magistrate court where he was denied access to his attorney and family.

Video footages also showed Shehu in excruciating pain, calling out the Masari government for its brash response to a whistleblower especially one under a democracy.

Recall that the Masari government had filed a law suit against Shehu for alleged Cybercrime with claims that the documents he circulated while accusing the government of fraud, were forged.

See Nigerians’ reaction to the development:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Dokubo’s new ‘Biafra govt’, looming ASUU strike & Itunu’s ordeals

PayPal

Nigerians celebrated the newest collaboration between PayPal and African payment platform, Flutterwave which is set to enable cross-border payments between African merchants and global customers through its “Pay with PayPal” feature.

According to the CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, the service is already available for merchants with registered business accounts on Flutterwave and will be operational across 50 African countries and worldwide.

This new partnership, he said, was in line with the startup’s mission to “simplify payments for endless possibilities” and include all the important payments systems in the world on the platform

These reactions followed:

Niger Republic

Niger Republic trended for the umpteenth time on microblogging platform, Twitter, after President Muhammadu Buhari was reportedly conferred with Niger Republic’s highest national honour, Grand Croix Des Ordre National Du Niger, awarded by the country’s outgoing president, Mahamadou Issoufou.

The Nigerien President said the highest national award of his country was bestowed on President Buhari because of his “fraternity, vigour, patriotism and determination to move Africa forward, starting from the West Coast.”

In his acceptance remark, President Muhammadu Buhari was quoted by his media aide, Femi Adesina to have said, “Nigeria-Niger relations are based on a long common border and shared cultural historical roots. Relations between the two countries have over the years been very cordial and fraternal. There is a spirit of good neighborliness”.

The reactions that followed reflected the usual concerns by most Nigerians over the president’s ‘unfounded’ affinity with the West African state.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Arsene Wenger Arsene Wenger
Sports4 hours ago

Wenger calls for FIFA World Cup to be held every two years

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has made a call to world football governing body, FIFA, to consider hosting the senior...
Sports7 hours ago

Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years...
Sports23 hours ago

Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves

Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Sports24 hours ago

Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Sports1 day ago

Hearn says two-fight deal agreed for Joshua vs Fury heavyweight showdown

Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that a two-fight deal has been signed by both parties for the heavyweight showdown...

Latest Tech News

Latest5 hours ago

Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Latest1 day ago

Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
Latest1 day ago

What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?

Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
Latest1 day ago

MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine

Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Tech4 days ago

Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
Latest5 days ago

MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.