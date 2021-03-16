SocialMediaTrends: 'CBN attacking the poor' - Nigerians massively oppose new USSD charge & more | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerians on social media have massively opposed the new directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which imposes a new flat charge of N6.98k for customers using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services, effective from Tuesday, March 16.

The Apex bank, in a joint statement with the Nigerian Communications Commission, said the new charge was part of the agreement reached when banks and telecommunication operators met on Monday to discuss the N42bn debt owed mobile operators by commercial banks.

Many who considered the development as outrageous have opined that the President Muhammadu Buhari government may infact be targeting the poor.

See reactions below:

An attack on USSD is an attack against the poor people. CBN didn't think that one through at all. Those who do not have access to smartphones are the ones most affected by ussd costs. e.i the poor. So the question is, why is APC and the Buhari administration attacking the poor? — Olóyè. (@oloye__) March 16, 2021

CBN imposes N7 USSD transaction fee on Nigerians. We switch fully to banking apps then. — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) March 16, 2021

CBN has just introduced a new USSD charge for customers . After Buhari , Godwin Emefiele is the worst thing that has happened to Nigerians — S.L.E.D.G.E 🔨 (@SledgeAma) March 16, 2021

We are not done celebrating the collab between PayPal and Flutterwave, CBN introduced the N7 charge on USSD transactions. This country will always find a way to kill your joy. — Biyi 🔥 (@BiyiThePlug) March 16, 2021

-PayPal can't pay Nigerians money directly, -Cryptocurrency transactions are banned, -Dollar to Naira restrictions are still there and the CBN just had to introduce a ₦7 tax on USSD transactions…even Pharaoh wasn't this wicked — Daddy Gee Hoe🤣 (@iamphveektor2) March 16, 2021

CBN, Under the leadership of Emefiele : Froze 20 peaceful #EndSARS protesters accounts. Banned cryptocurrency transactions. Just bought up another 7 naira on USSD transactions. Are y'all sure this guy really graduated from Harvard??? — Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) March 16, 2021

We're still in a pandemic,

Cryptocurrency is banned,

Fuel price has increased at least 4 times,

Tax on every 10k & above credit alert,

Maintenance fees,

Transfer charges,

Now, CBN has introduced another ₦7 tax on USSD transactions

Nigerian govt has the love of Nigerians at heart — Digging deep🦁 (@e_damorela) March 16, 2021

Denmark: 5.83m

Norway: 5.39m

Sweden: 10.38m 23.18 million unemployed Nigerians, is about the population of Scandinavia. Now imagine the whole of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, its islands & territories, unemployed? Poverty, unemployment; are some of Buhari’s GREAT GIFTS to Nigerians. — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) March 16, 2021

With this new USSD charge, I can confidently confirm that Nigerian government is trying so hard to make sure no one in Nigeria is happy. — iTWEETSENSE #EndSars (@KesterRichard_) March 16, 2021

#FreeMahadiShehu

The hashtag gained traction among aggrieved Nigerians who are decrying the inhumane treatment metted out to one Kaduna-based businessman, Alhaji Mahadi Shehu, who blew the whistle on the Masari-led government following a N52.6 billion fraud allegation and his revelations of ransoms paid to abductors.

In a Twitter post shared by Rights Activist Aisha Yesufu, Mr Shehu was said to have been siezed by security operatives despite battling ailing health, and taken to a Katsina Magistrate court where he was denied access to his attorney and family.

Video footages also showed Shehu in excruciating pain, calling out the Masari government for its brash response to a whistleblower especially one under a democracy.

Recall that the Masari government had filed a law suit against Shehu for alleged Cybercrime with claims that the documents he circulated while accusing the government of fraud, were forged.

See Nigerians’ reaction to the development:

Why are whistle blowers being prosecuted in Nigeria? Mahadi Shehu is being dehumanised because of his revelation on the abduction and the ransom paid and the racket ongoing in Katsina State. Governor Masari, what are you afraid of?#FreeMahadiShehu pic.twitter.com/q8bAxF3vxq — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) March 16, 2021

If you cannot welcome criticism then you have no business with democracy. #FreeMahadiShehu — kulu (@hajjahaauwa) March 16, 2021

We live in a country were a Governor who entered the depths of bush to negotiate with bandits is overseeing the disgraceful brutalization of a citizen & whistle blower. #FreeMahadiShehu — Jalo Abba II (@Abba_Jalo) March 16, 2021

"The police just bundled Mahadi shehu into the car despite his health status taken him to the magistrate court with non of his lawyers nor family member. Above message i just received on WhatsApp.@PoliceNG What is going on? #FreeMahadiShehu pic.twitter.com/ucNH5yU6qH — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) March 16, 2021

Nothing will make me come to national Tv and attack this unsympathetic government, if you can’t watch and keep quiet then that’ll use you as a scapegoat to reveal how heartless they are, God forbid #FreeMahadiShehu — Muhammad. (@Bapha_congo) March 16, 2021

"We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light" #FreeMahadiShehu — yaya-saif (@Saif_DBT) March 16, 2021

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Dokubo’s new ‘Biafra govt’, looming ASUU strike & Itunu’s ordeals

PayPal

Nigerians celebrated the newest collaboration between PayPal and African payment platform, Flutterwave which is set to enable cross-border payments between African merchants and global customers through its “Pay with PayPal” feature.

According to the CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, the service is already available for merchants with registered business accounts on Flutterwave and will be operational across 50 African countries and worldwide.

This new partnership, he said, was in line with the startup’s mission to “simplify payments for endless possibilities” and include all the important payments systems in the world on the platform

These reactions followed:

Today, we are announcing an important step towards achieving our mission and goals. We @theflutterwave have collaborated with @PayPal to allow businesses in Africa receive payments from over 377 million @PayPal users all over the world. pic.twitter.com/h0tDPIOGwd — GB 🦋 (@TechProd_Arch) March 16, 2021

PayPal for African businesses, finally!! Nice one @theflutterwave ! — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 16, 2021

That Flutterwave+PayPal news is HugE!! — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) March 16, 2021

PayPal is coming for a share of the African market. Happy these African brands already have a first mover advantage. I hope they sustain it. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) March 16, 2021

Niger Republic

Niger Republic trended for the umpteenth time on microblogging platform, Twitter, after President Muhammadu Buhari was reportedly conferred with Niger Republic’s highest national honour, Grand Croix Des Ordre National Du Niger, awarded by the country’s outgoing president, Mahamadou Issoufou.

The Nigerien President said the highest national award of his country was bestowed on President Buhari because of his “fraternity, vigour, patriotism and determination to move Africa forward, starting from the West Coast.”

In his acceptance remark, President Muhammadu Buhari was quoted by his media aide, Femi Adesina to have said, “Nigeria-Niger relations are based on a long common border and shared cultural historical roots. Relations between the two countries have over the years been very cordial and fraternal. There is a spirit of good neighborliness”.

The reactions that followed reflected the usual concerns by most Nigerians over the president’s ‘unfounded’ affinity with the West African state.

President @MBuhari has been decorated with the Highest Honour of Niger Republic by President Mahamadou Issoufou this afternoon, at the State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/KsFM2kW5Yi — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 16, 2021

He has filled Nigeria with their citizens, nominated one of their own as ambassador and is building a railway line for them. — IShekwo'aye (@Shekwoaye) March 16, 2021

I’ve been thinking about something lately. Our budget is so huge, over 13 trillion, our debt profile so unimaginably huge. How are we sure, Buhari is not adding Niger Republic budget to ours.

It sounds weird, but possible with the way Niger Republic decorates Buhari these days. — BUKOLA OF CANADA ⟬♛⟭ (@nawtybukola) March 16, 2021

Next level pic.twitter.com/VAPlAk862o — dexter st jock (@ovigho) March 16, 2021

Is it easy to connect them with a standard gauge railway?

When the best Niger Delta can get is a narrow gauge — Lucky Ogiebo (@Logiebo1) March 16, 2021

Hmm sense no go kill u — Kasamadupe (@Dollywizzywizzy) March 16, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions