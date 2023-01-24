SocialMediaTrends: CBN’s refusal to extend deadline for old naira notes stirs reaction

Amid calls for the extension of the deadline for the return of old naira notes, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has insisted that the bank will not extend the January 31st deadline.

Mr. Emefiele affirmed his stance while addressing journalists after the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

The persistence of the governor on the deadline amid several challenges Nigerians are facing in swapping the new notes with old ones, has gotten people talking.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

I can confirm that agents and staff of #CBN are visiting LGA’s around the Lake Chad Basin, Sambisa Forest, especially in Borno State conducting cash swap and cash exchange for old & new naira notes. CBN Gov Godwin Emefiele also confirm it earlier today. — UNCLE DEJI™️ (@DejiAdesogan) January 24, 2023

Godwin Emefiele got this one right, anyone against the Naira redesign is a Terrorist.pic.twitter.com/zQQp60Bu21 — Alcantara (@mragahiu) January 24, 2023

I stand with Godwin Emefiele on January 31st deadline of new currency. The politicians fighting this are just interested in vote buying. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) January 24, 2023

I don't have good news for those who feel we should shift the deadline; my apologies

The reason is b/c 90 days should be enough for those who have the old currency to deposit it in the banks…"

Godwin Emefiele (Gov of the CBN)

Me: I thought Femi Falana said DSS wants this man? pic.twitter.com/KY3f0rLM7W — 🦅 ℙ𝕤𝕥 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁.𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 🦅 (@StFreakingKezy) January 24, 2023

Godwin Emefiele is the worst CBN governor ever. God forbid! — PETER OBI FOR 2023 (@Franklin__O) January 24, 2023

Dear Godwin Emefiele the CBN governor, it is true that the banks were open on weekends to receive the old Naira notes but the challenge is that a lot of banks nationwide have refused to provide the new Naira notes to the public! Many ATMs are still dispensing the old Naira notes. — 🦅 NHABECHERUMENEM 🇳🇬 🧑‍💻 (@onesirgod) January 24, 2023

Last presidential election tinubu carry bullion van in numbers…go e house 4 Bourdillon…2023 dat kin thing no go happen God bless you Godwin emefiele — onyemachi john (@onyemachijohn1) January 24, 2023

Okowa

Nigerians have also been talking about the alleged forceful shutdown of markets and shops in Delta state by the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Governor Okowa, during the campaign, claimed Delta remained Atiku’s second home because he has numerous friends in Delta State where massive votes could be assured.

It was learnt that the shutdown of markets was in a bid to mobilize Deltans to the campaign ground to show solidarity with the PDP in the state.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

So Okowa closed all the market in Asaba today for PDP campaign rally? This sound like something we see in Lagos. — Chudé (@chude__) January 24, 2023

Okowa shutting down all markets in Asaba doesn’t guarantee votes o 🤣🤣🤣🤣@IAOkowa you don pay pensioners their money? Carry innocent old people money go dey campaign for Atiku. Lmfao! ask Rotimi Amaechi wetin them do am. 🤣🤣 — Happinesseric🦅 (@pearlddiva) January 24, 2023

Not quite. Okowa closed markets and rented crowds. It doesn't work. No be me talk am O.#PeterObiForPresident #VoteLP #ObiDattiInKatsina pic.twitter.com/33KjDVTqR4 — Odo Akaji – Vote LP (@Odyboy) January 24, 2023

Everyone here has been paid. I heard Okowa locked up all the markets and used cane to chase our mothers to go for this rally. Some other people were led to the venue at gunpoint. These are the forces we are against. We must vote out the old order next month. New order ti de https://t.co/PgfL9nEek9 — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) January 24, 2023

Okowa shut down markets for this rally and chose to dress women in RED to show his popularity. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. — Fair Play (@joejossy_12) January 24, 2023

When okowa forced market women to close shops. Even secondary school students were moved to the campaign ground. — Frankly_Speaking (@Frankly65838731) January 24, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

