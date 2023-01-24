Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: CBN’s refusal to extend deadline for old naira notes stirs reaction

Amid calls for the extension of the deadline for the return of old naira notes, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has insisted that the bank will not extend the January 31st deadline.

Mr. Emefiele affirmed his stance while addressing journalists after the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

The persistence of the governor on the deadline amid several challenges Nigerians are facing in swapping the new notes with old ones, has gotten people talking.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Okowa

Nigerians have also been talking about the alleged forceful shutdown of markets and shops in Delta state by the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Governor Okowa, during the campaign, claimed Delta remained Atiku’s second home because he has numerous friends in Delta State where massive votes could be assured.

It was learnt that the shutdown of markets was in a bid to mobilize Deltans to the campaign ground to show solidarity with the PDP in the state.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

