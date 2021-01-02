Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Dangote in relationship drama; ‘Arewa Twitter’ mocked for hypocrisy

January 2, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Twitter users from Northern Nigeria, otherwise known as Arewa Twitter, stood at the center of controversy on Saturday following further messy revelations from an alleged affair between Nigeria business magnate, Aliko Dangote and his American ex-girlfriend, Bea Lewis who claimed the business man broke her heart in pieces.

The faction was intensely criticized for failing to call out Dangote in their usual mannerisms in matters concerning morality, despite series of scandalous allegations against him.

This was after a Twitter user, identified as Roviel (@ObongRoviel) shared pictures of three of Dangote’s alleged love interests with the caption “Bants aside, Omo check out Dangote’s women”.

A compromising video of the industrialist, which also hit the internet later on, got Twitter users wondering why Arewa Twitter, who had vigorously criticized Rahama Sadau – a Kannywood actress – for wearing a backless gown for a birthday photoshoot, had chosen to remain silent in the Dangote saga.

Heated debates and conversations on the issue ensued, bringing phrases like “Dangote”, “Arewa Twitter”, “Rahama Sadau”, Hypocrisy” and “Religion” to the top of Twitter’s trends list.

Nigerians aired interesting takes on the matter as follows:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Opinions

