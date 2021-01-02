SocialMediaTrends: Dangote in relationship drama; ‘Arewa Twitter’ mocked for hypocrisy

Twitter users from Northern Nigeria, otherwise known as Arewa Twitter, stood at the center of controversy on Saturday following further messy revelations from an alleged affair between Nigeria business magnate, Aliko Dangote and his American ex-girlfriend, Bea Lewis who claimed the business man broke her heart in pieces.

The faction was intensely criticized for failing to call out Dangote in their usual mannerisms in matters concerning morality, despite series of scandalous allegations against him.

This was after a Twitter user, identified as Roviel (@ObongRoviel) shared pictures of three of Dangote’s alleged love interests with the caption “Bants aside, Omo check out Dangote’s women”.

A compromising video of the industrialist, which also hit the internet later on, got Twitter users wondering why Arewa Twitter, who had vigorously criticized Rahama Sadau – a Kannywood actress – for wearing a backless gown for a birthday photoshoot, had chosen to remain silent in the Dangote saga.

Heated debates and conversations on the issue ensued, bringing phrases like “Dangote”, “Arewa Twitter”, “Rahama Sadau”, Hypocrisy” and “Religion” to the top of Twitter’s trends list.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Buhari’s ’empty’ promises, Dangote’s alleged affair with Bea Lewis & more

Nigerians aired interesting takes on the matter as follows:

Bants Aside, omo check out Dangote’s Women 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/g4UFrzHqeq — Roviel 😏 (@ObongRoviel) January 2, 2021

So in summary, Arewa Twitter approves of Dangote being a sugar daddy but despise seeing a woman dressed attractively, Noted!!! — Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) January 2, 2021

Arewa Twitter Arewa when it’s

Trolling other. Time to troll

People. Dangote pic.twitter.com/BDyJaaAJsL — OMOJIATE EKPUKHON✪❄️🀄️ ❼ ♛ (@_Omojiate) January 2, 2021

Still waiting for Arewa Twitter to call Dangote a whore, harass him for lack of modesty and not covering himself, accuse him of violating his family’s honor, barrage his social media with death threats, and demand he publicly apologize for eating a haram and cheese sandwich. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) January 2, 2021

Arewa Twitter weren't angry when Ganduje was stuffing pocket. Weren't angry when Nigerians in Dubai were funding terrorism. They weren't angry when Dangote did Forbes Fornication. But God forbid a woman shows skin. Sharia law is for the poor. And women. — Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) January 2, 2021

Rahama Sadau posted the pictures herself, that's why she was called out, but Dangote didn't post any pic, it's just a lady catching cruise with Photoshop, and yet you guys want Arewa Twitter to drag him.?? Have sense abeg, we know what we're doing. — F A A R E E S 💫 (@MFaarees_) January 2, 2021

Arewa Twitter is the headquarters of hypocrisy! — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@DannyWalta) January 2, 2021

This Dangote saga is not a haram for Arewa Twitter. It is too expensive to be subjected to criticism. Don't take away their daily bread please. 😂 — ✨🇳🇬PROF T 🇳🇬✨ (@tamsjazz) January 2, 2021

An award should be giving to arewa Twitter for the best hypocrites of the year. — Softboination, SULTIAN ARMY #ENDSARS (@softboination) January 2, 2021

Born to rule but your region is the most backward region in Nigeria — Alabi Ahmed (@AlabiAh45340489) January 2, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions