SocialMediaTrends: ‘Distasteful politics’ – all the reactions trailing Sam Omatseye’s Obi-tuary article

Nigerian poet and journalist, Sam Omatseye has stirred social media since Tuesday after making a public cry on an alleged threat to his life from supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP).

In a tweet seen by Ripples Nigeria, the chairman of The Nation newspaper editorial board, asked Peter Obi to call his supporters to order after claiming to receive several death threats from them.

“Mr. Peter Obi, call you[r] supporters to order. They are calling and issuing death threats. If anything happens to me, you will be held responsible!!!!,” Omatseye tweeted.

This comes on the heels of a recent opinion article written by Omatseye titled ‘Obi-tuary’, which was published in The Nation newspaper on Monday and did not go well with the supporters of the former Anambra governor.

Omatseye described Obi in the long article as a shelter for miscreants.

“Obi has turned out to be an excuse for even closet Biafrans to betray open emotions about Biafra without being accused of it.

“This includes intellectuals who did not show mercy to him while he reigned in Anambra as a pharisaic chief executive. It is like wearing a colour beneath another colour. Obi has become a shelter for both miscreants and activists of the crowd,” the article reads in part.

The article unsurprisingly has generated heated controversies as Obi’s supporters criticized Omatseye for it.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Alika Ogochukwu’s murder in Italy, Oseni Rufai’s tussle with Police

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Mr. Peter Obi, call you supporters to order. They are calling and issuing death threats. If anything happens to me, you will be held responsible!!!! — Sam Omatseye (@samomatseye) August 2, 2022

Sam Omatse-yamutu Just returning the same energy as that stupid headline of yours. Maybe next time you will get over your midlife crisis, act your age and stop trying to sound like a 21 year-old Twitter edgelord when you're actually a 61 year-old grandfather. Silly man. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) August 2, 2022

Peter Obi supporter base draw it's strength from ethnic consciousness of the Igbo people. Anyone who observe their manner and pattern of argument will see the similar approach they dispense in attacking Yoruba and South west heroes. — Philosopher King (@DphilosopherK) August 2, 2022

How can a veteran like Sam Omatseye use the back page of a national newspaper like the Nation to write something so polarising like this?

Comparing Peter Obi to IPOB, calling his supporters Obituary, is wrong.

Time will tell who belongs to the caterwauling group. 2023 will tell. pic.twitter.com/WJ5EVfIcB3 — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) August 1, 2022

Mr Sam Omatseye of The Nation newspaper wrote this scathing article about Peter Obi this morning on his Facebook page, accusing him of being IPOB candidate. However, for the first time ever, he locked the comment section 🤣 — Eniola Akinkuotu (@ENIBOY) August 1, 2022

1. In the lead-up to APC Primary, Sam Omatseye described Osinbajo in the most derogatory & provocative manner. Yemi’s only crime was that he dared to contest the primary against their deity, Tinubu. Agent Provocateur, Sam, is another Femi Adesina-in-waiting (God forbid BAT thing) — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) August 2, 2022

Few days ago, I said Tinubu would play dirty. I wasn’t making a tweet for likes and retweets. I was speaking facts! Sam Omatseye is the first salvo. Tinubu would bury Nigeria to become president. Stopping him has become what the opposition must sit down and plan about! — Henry Shield (@henryshield) August 2, 2022

That article by Sam Omatseye is thoroughly disgusting. The media arm of propaganda is out. However, this is not 2015. Take note. — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) August 1, 2022

But Sam Omatseye has never hidden his hate for Igbo people. I've been reading him for about ten years. I know. — Nedu Ekeke #LekkiMassacre (@Nedunaija) August 1, 2022

"Obituary" means "notice of death". Sam Omatseye used Obi's name to coin the "Notice of death" of millions of people to satisfy his pay master. Then turned around to shout about imaginary death threats…

This is not politics, this is broad daylight demonic display. — 👑 Blessed🦋 (@Girl_isBlessed) August 2, 2022

Who is next after Sam Omatseye?🤣 Make una dey come one by one from una WhatsApp group. We dey here 🤣 — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) August 2, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now