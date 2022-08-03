Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: 'Distasteful politics' – all the reactions trailing Sam Omatseye's Obi-tuary article

Nigerian poet and journalist, Sam Omatseye has stirred social media since Tuesday after making a public cry on an alleged threat to his life from supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP).

In a tweet seen by Ripples Nigeria, the chairman of The Nation newspaper editorial board, asked Peter Obi to call his supporters to order after claiming to receive several death threats from them.

“Mr. Peter Obi, call you[r] supporters to order. They are calling and issuing death threats. If anything happens to me, you will be held responsible!!!!,” Omatseye tweeted.

This comes on the heels of a recent opinion article written by Omatseye titled ‘Obi-tuary’, which was published in The Nation newspaper on Monday and did not go well with the supporters of the former Anambra governor.

Omatseye described Obi in the long article as a shelter for miscreants.

“Obi has turned out to be an excuse for even closet Biafrans to betray open emotions about Biafra without being accused of it.

“This includes intellectuals who did not show mercy to him while he reigned in Anambra as a pharisaic chief executive. It is like wearing a colour beneath another colour. Obi has become a shelter for both miscreants and activists of the crowd,” the article reads in part.

The article unsurprisingly has generated heated controversies as Obi’s supporters criticized Omatseye for it.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Alika Ogochukwu’s murder in Italy, Oseni Rufai’s tussle with Police

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Opinions

