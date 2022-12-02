Connect with us

Sports

SocialMediaTrends: Drama trails expulsion of Doyin Okupe from Ogun Labour Party. See other stories

Published

1 min ago

on

N702M FRAUD: Court fixes date to hear Jonathan’s ex-aide Okupe’s application for foreign medical trip

Nigerians took to social media to react to a mini-drama that saw the Ogun State Executive Council of the Labour Party expelling the Director-General of Peter Obi- Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Doyin Okupe, and 11 others

The party executives dismissed Okupe and others for refusing to pay their membership dues.

The National Secretary of Labour Party, Umar Farouk, however, dismissed the development describing Okupe’s sacking as ‘null and void.’

Reacting to the development, some Nigerians opined that insiders were troubling the party ahead of the general elections.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians praise judiciary for affirming Bashir Machina senatorial candidate

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Fuel scarcity hits harder

Long queues have been sighted at many filling stations across Nigeria.

In the past weeks, long queues have returned to filling stations in many cities across the country, leaving people struggling to buy fuel at higher prices.

Our reporters noticed that filling stations sold petrol at prices ranging between N200 and N250.

The increased fuel price and long queues have caused discomfort to commuters and the price of various goods has soared high considerably.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Redesigned Naira notes generate mixed reactions

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × five =

TEST

Investigations

Investigations2 days ago

Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m

In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
Investigations1 week ago

SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise

Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...