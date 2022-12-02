SocialMediaTrends: Drama trails expulsion of Doyin Okupe from Ogun Labour Party. See other stories

Nigerians took to social media to react to a mini-drama that saw the Ogun State Executive Council of the Labour Party expelling the Director-General of Peter Obi- Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Doyin Okupe, and 11 others

The party executives dismissed Okupe and others for refusing to pay their membership dues.

The National Secretary of Labour Party, Umar Farouk, however, dismissed the development describing Okupe’s sacking as ‘null and void.’

Reacting to the development, some Nigerians opined that insiders were troubling the party ahead of the general elections.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Suspension Of Doyin Okupe, Unconstitutional, Null and Void, Labour Party Declares.https://t.co/543ZJsA2Oy pic.twitter.com/306vaKoBGT — LabourPartyNG (@NgLabour) December 2, 2022

I've followed Peter Obi consistently for the past 11 months and one thing I can tell you is that he is not easily distracted. Not just Doyin Okupe, You can sack the entire LP from Nigeria and man will still wear his black kaftan and moving from consumption to production. 😂😂😂 — Saidu Imran 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Saidu_im) December 1, 2022

Now that they sacked Doyin Okupe, the next guy is Prof Utomi, Datti, & then everyone. They don't understand Peter Obi in the first place, and that's why they wasted their time. Peter Obi is an individualistic puritanical minimalist. As an 'I' guy, he does things alone, always. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) December 1, 2022

If the news of LP sacking Doyin Okupe is true and he did commit the crime he's being accused of, then my love for Labour Party has just increased! Everyone must come clean, you can't build on a bad foundation. pic.twitter.com/9qWvbgJ8d7 — ♔ ꜱɪʀᴇ ꜱᴏᴍᴍʏ ᴀɴɪᴇʀᴏʙɪ ♔ (@sire_sommy) December 1, 2022

Dear @NgLabour & entire Labour Party executives, OBIdient movement is bigger than you…

You are only a vehicle.

Stop fighting yourselves.

We are in Labour Party because of Peter YAKUBU obi

We are fighting for the soul of Nigeria not positions.

Leave Doyin Okupe & stay focused. — H I I K Y A A T O R (@HiikyaaTor) December 1, 2022

My dad doesn't even know who Doyin Okupe is, neither do a lot of people. Our own concern is Peter Obi. Doyin isn't in the ballot box. Whether every member of the committee is sacked or not, we still dey vote Obi 😂😂😂😂😂. Cry blood!!! — Ómó Calabar (@omocalabarr) December 1, 2022

Doyin Okupe doesn't handle any campaign funds, so you guys should know the person accusing Doyin is a mule in Labour Party. — Ada Idemmili OGBANJE 👨‍👩‍👦 Labour party (@adaigbo_2022) November 26, 2022

Fuel scarcity hits harder

Long queues have been sighted at many filling stations across Nigeria.

In the past weeks, long queues have returned to filling stations in many cities across the country, leaving people struggling to buy fuel at higher prices.

Our reporters noticed that filling stations sold petrol at prices ranging between N200 and N250.

The increased fuel price and long queues have caused discomfort to commuters and the price of various goods has soared high considerably.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

This current government led protests, shut down the economy and issued threats some years ago demanding that Fuel be sold at N65 per liter. They are in power now and The price of fuel is over 300% of what it was before. Upon that, the fuel is not even available.

Unbelievable!!! — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) December 1, 2022

It is only a foolish people that experience fuel scarcity in the abundance of cruel oil deposits. pic.twitter.com/163K6rUUUN — malcolm omirhobo (@MalcolmInfiniti) November 29, 2022

Even countries wey no get the kind oil wey Nigeria get, them no suffer fuel scarcity. I have been to over 10 African countries. I never see where citizens dey queue for fuel with keg in 2022. — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) November 30, 2022

So Aminu supported the murder of Deborah? Laughed at Deborah’s last minute cry for help. Cheered on Deborah’s killers while they added more fuel and tyres. Aisha Buhari, on behalf of every Nigerian we ask you to carry on! You’ve been chosen by karma to serve Aminu his cold juice! — Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) December 1, 2022

One week of hustling to buy fuel at 240 , 2 days since we found out that NNPC has been giving $0 remittance to CBN and Nigerians are still moving about like all is well GEJ was crucified with multiple protests 🪧 for less. Let’s keep fueling unaccountability with our inactions! — Mavis Ikpeme (@mavisikpeme) November 29, 2022

Use your AC oooo, AC no dey consume fuel ooo, no use fuel scarcity as excuse to punish yourself under this heat. Enjoy the luxury of your AC, the load on the engine when the compressor picks up doesn’t consume much fuel, it depends on how you accelerate. Enjoy ooo abeg✌️✌️ — Wanjohn D-Mecho (@wanjohn1) November 30, 2022

Do you understand how desperate citizens of a top 10 oil producer must be to park their vehicles overnight at petrol stations? Every individual involved in this fuel scarcity hardship that Nigerians are facing will suffer hardship towards the end of their lives. It’s unfair. — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) November 30, 2022

Seun is truly frustrating Oshiomole. Asked him about fuel scarcity, baba said he can't answer that. Now he said the scarcity and queues are because of breakdown. APC is a terrible party because it is filled with terrible people. — DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) November 30, 2022

The most powerful people today in Nigeria are fuel attendants. — Dr. Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor) November 30, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

