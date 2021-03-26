SocialMediaTrends: Ebuka, Frank Edoho, Nancy Isime - TwitterNG debates on host of next BBNaija | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SocialMediaTrends: Ebuka, Frank Edoho, Nancy Isime – TwitterNG debates on host of next BBNaija
The social media space was abuzz on Friday as fans of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija advocated for a change of the show’s host, Chukwuebuka Obi-Uchendu, popularly known as Ebuka.
Giving reasons why Ebuka who had hosted the show since 2017 deserved a ‘break’, many rooted for actress and media personality, Nancy Isime as well as popular TV host, Frank Edoho of the defunct ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ show as possible replacements.
28-year-old Nancy who hosted the 14th Headies Award alongside stand-up comedian, Bovi in January 2021 had stunned viewers as she became the first female to host the award event for the second time in a row.
Some folks have however argued that Ebuka had been an outstanding host for the Big Brother Naija show, adding that calls for his replacement was nothing but a conspiracy.
Frank Edoho, in a tweet decrying sudden calls for Ebuka’s replacement also wrote,
“What did Ebuka do to deserve all this? Why would you want to change someone that has done a successful show for only three years and have him replaced with one who did WWTBAM for 13 years? Leave Ebuka alone! Please.”
The development is coming days after BB Naija organizers announced audition dates for the 6th edition of the show.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Lauretta Onochie’s ‘lifestyle audit’ tweet; Leah Sharibu’s ‘delivery of second child’ & more
See how Nigerians have debated on the matter:
Which one is Ebuka don eat small? Is Frank Edoho hungry?
— FUNNYcator ⚪️ (@TheBryanGlitt) March 26, 2021
There is obviously a campaign against Ebuka.
Sponsored or not, I don't know but if it's whether there's a campaign? It's very obvious.
And tbh I don't know what the young man did to deserve it.
— UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) March 26, 2021
What did Ebuka do to deserve all this? Why would you want to change someone that has done a show successfully for only 3 years and have him replaced with one who did WWTBAM for 13 years?
Leave Ebuka alone! Please. https://t.co/ZtdLttZNxz
— Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) March 26, 2021
Who's Nigeria's most outstanding serial TV host?
•Like for Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.
•Retweet for Nancy Isime.#SilverScreenChallenge #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/grCgWutD38
— Cover Africa (@covermyafrica) March 26, 2021
There is campaign against Ebuka, you can’t tell me otherwise 😤
— ZEUS (@itzbasito) March 26, 2021
You want Ebuka out and Nancy Isime or Frank Edoho in. Why? You said “someone else deserve a shot at the job too”
Well, someone else deserve a shot at your own job too and I feel you should be fired. ✌️
— Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) March 26, 2021
Gulder Ultimate Show became a shadow of itself after Chidi Mokeme left. He was just perfect, he left and things were never the same.
Those of you crying for a replacement of Ebuka at Big Brother Naija only want to destroy that show.
But your hatred for Ebuka has made you blind.
— #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 26, 2021
Ebuka went from housemate to hosting the show. Why would Big brother want to lose someone who is an example to housemates that you can build a brand for yourself after the show?
Y’all need to stop this nonsense.
— Abdul TJ (@_AbdulTJ) March 26, 2021
Ebuka that gives us proverbs after every eviction show like he’s Pete Edochie is who you people want replaced as #BBNaija host? Haba na
— AdewalePresh (DJ Cuppy Future Husband) ❼ (@sarcasm_presh) March 25, 2021
Leave Ebuka alone. We BBN fans may pull him a little here and there but thats what family do. Leave him for us. We dont want anyone else but Ebuka.
— Kate (@IamKateMcCathy2) March 26, 2021
You re-elected Buhari in 2019 after failing woefully but you want Ebuka who has been doing amazingly well as the BBnaija host to be replaced by someone else because you think he's earned enough money and recognition for himself? Do you stop going to work after salary increment?
— OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) March 26, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘Too toxic to ignore’ – Thierry Henry to quit social media over racism, bullying
Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has announced his exit from social media, citing the heightened level of racist abuses as well...
The Gambia secures first-ever Nations Cup qualification
The Gambia have secured their ticket to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Angola 1-0 at home...
‘Football usually heals Nigeria’ – Sanwo-Olu charges S’Eagles to beat Benin, Lesotho
Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to do all they can to beat the...
Island nation, Comoros makes history with maiden Nations Cup qualification
The island nation of Comoros will be participating in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in...
‘A dream interrupted too early’ – Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini
It was with shock that the world of football has received the news of the death of 19-year-old Lazio midfielder,...
Latest Tech News
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...