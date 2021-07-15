SocialMediaTrends: Electoral Act Bill — Nigerians slam senators against e-transmission of results

The National Assembly was plunged into a rowdy session on Thursday as plenary turned riotous over deliberations on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The bill seeks to review the 2010 Electoral Act, as well as resolve issues regarding the introduction of modern technologies into the electoral process, particularly voters accreditation, electronic voting and electronic transmission of results.

The bill was making its latest debut before the 9th Assembly after facing rejection in 2018.

The bill’s section 52(3) where the contention lies, states that “the commission may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable”.

Senators who rejected the clause cited poor national network coverage in some regions of the country.

At the Lower House, commotion set in after the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase (APC, Plateau) ruled in favour of the motion for the ammendment to Section 52(3) of the bill.

The deputy speaker said before his ruling, “I make bold to say that only less than 20 percent of my constituency has network coverage”.

The bill has been approved by the Senate on the grounds that the National Communications Commission (NCC) certifies that national coverage is adequate and secure.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on EFCC’s new app, UNILAG’s coronavirus woes & Ladipo market unrest

But Nigerians are decrying the initial rejection of the bill by some members of the legislature.

See reactions below:

Join the conversation

Opinions