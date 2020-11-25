Latest Politics Top Stories

SocialMediaTrends: Elisha Abbo's APC defection, Lai's 'desperate CNN' jab & more

November 25, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The most-engaged trends on the social media space in Nigeria have continued to feature political issues of national concern, and Wednesday was no different.

Nigeriana on Twitter found the following trends worth engaging:

Desperate

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Wednesday tagged CNN (Cable News Network) as ‘desperate’ after the USA-based television released a fresh investigative report on the Lekki toll gate shooting.

The Minister while questioning the need for a second report during an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Wednesday, stated that the “so-called recent development” had been seen before and there was nothing new.

“If there is anything new, it is a contradiction of CNN’s position,” he said

“What we are asking CNN is that where is your evidence? The military has been consistent. CNN contravenes the basic principles of journalism- fairness and balance,” Lai argued

In the report titled ‘Analysis of CCTV footage from Lekki toll gate: new questions about shooting’, CNN compared the CCTV footage with some videos shared on social media which local TV stations had been banned from using.

It also captured the Commander 81 Division, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, admitting before the judicial panel of inquiry that live rounds were indeed used at the Lekki toll gate.

Nigerians reacted thus:

Senator Elisha Abbo

The Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial district, Elisha Abbo on Wednesday announced his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter addressed to the red chamber, Senator Abbo explained that he dumped the party because of the mismanagement of the PDP in Adamawa state by Governor Umar Fintiri.

Tweeps had these to say about the lawmaker who once assaulted a woman physically while patronizing an adult toy store:

National ID

A Twitter user, Anda (LazywritaNG) on Tuesday, accused officials of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in PortHarcourt of extortion and refusing to attend to people who were ‘indecently dressed”.

Anda narrated how a female applicant was asked to stitch her ripped jeans trousers on the spot and another sent home for “disrespecting the Nigerian government” by putting on miniskirt.

While the government body is yet to address the allegation, Tweeps have considered it a case of misplaced priority.

