SocialMediaTrends: Elumelu’s meeting with Tinubu & Lagos train accident spur reactions

A train and a Lagos State BRT staff bus collided on Thursday morning in the Shogunle neighborhood of Ikeja, leaving six persons dead, and over 82 persons injured and rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja.

The accident which quickly gathered sympathy on social media happened after a blue staff bus was trying to cross the rail, with the moving train closing in.

The train hit the bus and dragged it from PWD Bus Stop to Shogunle, where it stopped.

Hadi Sirika, Nigeria’s aviation minister, also ordered the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to launch an investigation into the Lagos train disaster right away.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was present to offer condolence and support to the victims.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

I am deeply saddened by the news of the train/bus accident . The vehicle was conveying staff of the Lagos state government, our staff who serve the state in different capacities. Let's say a prayer for the families and a prayer of mercy and protection for our state. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 9, 2023

I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families affected by the gory incident involving a train and a bus in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

I am praying for all, including those who died and those who sustained injuries in the incident. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) March 9, 2023

This is what’s left of the BRT Bus that collided with a train in PWD, Shogunle, Lagos.

Not less than three persons lost their lives in the incident. pic.twitter.com/0G9oG7WNSx — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) March 9, 2023

Really saddened to hear about the staff bus collision with a train in Lagos. May God comfort the family of the deceased and grant healing to the injured. — Dr Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) March 9, 2023

@femigbaja mourns victims of Lagos train accident The Speaker of the @HouseNGR , Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described as regrettable the accident involving a train and a BRT bus in Ikeja, Lagos. pic.twitter.com/p1fmHJ1ISv — Speaker of the House of Representatives (@SpeakerGbaja) March 9, 2023

So sad to hear about the train collision at Ikeja Lagos. 💔

My heart goes out to all the affected families. 🙏🏾 — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) March 9, 2023

The unfortunate crash of a train and a BRT bus in Lagos this morning is sad news not only to Lagosians but to all of us Nigerians, as is any mishap anywhere. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims and the good people and government of Lagos. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 9, 2023

I’m deeply concerned about the crash of a train and a BRT bus in Lagos, this morning. My condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government of Lagos State. I urge the relevant authorities to consolidate their efforts and get to the cause of the accident. — Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (@KwankwasoRM) March 9, 2023

My hearts and prayers are with the victims of the train accident in Lagos today. May God preserve the lives of the survivors and continually bless LAGOS. — The Dayo Israel™ (@dayoisrael) March 9, 2023

Tony Elumelu

In another trending event, President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu was hosted in the Lagos residence of Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu reportedly to explore various strategies for empowering and assisting young people in Nigeria.

After Tony Elumelu posted the photo of their meeting on his Facebook, social media users have had differing opinions on it.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Tony Elumelu is a Business Man – You cannot begrudge him – He has to survive his biz. empire by being in good books of any government (AGIP) When Peter Obi finally wins the Tribunal or Supreme Court + Mandate restored – The same Men will come around. It’s perfectly Normal in… https://t.co/fJ6FNiR403 — BIG JOE OF LAGOS 🇳🇬🇫🇷(PhD) (@JosephOnuorah) March 9, 2023

Don’t crucify Tony Elumelu.He is not a politician but a Business man.The candidates have already gone to court.There can’t be a leadership vacuum.The country must be led by someone pending the verdict of the court to legitimise Jagaban or to evict him. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 9, 2023

Rufai Oseni Is Sad That Tony Elumelu Referred To Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu As "Last Man Standing" Even Without Him Knowing How The President-Elect Acquired d Nickname. Some People Don't Progress In Life Because No Good Things Excite Them. Rufai Oseni Has 8 Years 2 Lament… pic.twitter.com/54C0eAThSw — Maj. General Buhari Olayinka (MGBO) (@yinkaisola14) March 9, 2023

Tony Elumelu & Bola Tinubu, two rich men. One Yoruba, one Igbo & nothing like tribalism btw them but one Iya Dimeji & Iya Chinedu will be fighting themselves in Ajegunle bcos of Tinubu & other politicians. Wealth doesn't discriminate but poverty does. If u like, don't Use ur head pic.twitter.com/CED7Te3mRw — fα∂αкєяєѕιмєѕι🐦 (@iamfadacris) March 9, 2023

One would have expected that Tony Elumelu should have exercised more discretion in view of the current tempo in the country over the disputed Presidential election.Fraternizing openly with a man with over 14m votes against him is a big risk, UBA PLC may loose customers/ Goodwill. pic.twitter.com/OURieUUXaj — korie (@korieudochi) March 9, 2023

Is this Tony Elumelu? Questions have been asked about the scarcity of new notes & the closeness of certain influential figures in the financial services sector to Bola Tinubu. The conviviality on display here certainly raises serious questions in this current atmosphere of… https://t.co/yycX9ZAGtc pic.twitter.com/CBwB5BNwhy — Babatunde Gbadamosi (@BOGbadams) March 9, 2023

Tony Elumelu, Otedola, Dangote and many prominent and well meaning Nigerians have celebrated with Tinubu, the President-elect for his victory. But Obi is still dragging his dummies to a place he don't even know in the name of trying to reclaim a mandate that he can only dream of. — Musa Ahmed💭 (@real_aahmad) March 9, 2023

That video of Tony Elumelu repeatedly shouting “last man standing” and finally completed the session with “this guy eh, 10 lives” shows you the kind of hurdles Tinubu crossed to realise his life-time dreams of becoming president. It is not a 6-month project for the Jagaban. — Mr. El-Bonga (@el_bonga) March 9, 2023

So how does a video with Tony Elumelu accord legitimacy to a Thief of the people's mandate exactly? — Portharcourt 2nd Son (@Polymat43955419) March 9, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

