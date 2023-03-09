Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: Elumelu’s meeting with Tinubu & Lagos train accident spur reactions

Published

8 mins ago

on

A train and a Lagos State BRT staff bus collided on Thursday morning in the Shogunle neighborhood of Ikeja, leaving six persons dead, and over 82 persons injured and rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja.

The accident which quickly gathered sympathy on social media happened after a blue staff bus was trying to cross the rail, with the moving train closing in.

The train hit the bus and dragged it from PWD Bus Stop to Shogunle, where it stopped.

Hadi Sirika, Nigeria’s aviation minister, also ordered the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to launch an investigation into the Lagos train disaster right away.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was present to offer condolence and support to the victims.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Tony Elumelu

In another trending event, President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu was hosted in the Lagos residence of Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu reportedly to explore various strategies for empowering and assisting young people in Nigeria.

After Tony Elumelu posted the photo of their meeting on his Facebook, social media users have had differing opinions on it.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Opinions

