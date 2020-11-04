Latest Politics Top Stories

SocialMediaTrends: ‘Embarrassing’ $1.2bn loan from Brazil, INEC’s voter-registration plans & more

November 4, 2020
Finance Minister allays fear over gov borrowings, says N25.7tr debt not worrisome
For several days across social media platforms, many Nigerians have kept up with the fight against undemocratic government policies. Wednesday was no different.

Users of these platforms also delved into issues bothering on the state of the nation’s economy as well as important happenings on the international scenes.

The #EndSARS hashtag was also spotted on Twitter’s trends table by mid-day with quite a few engagements, but the following trends stood out for us:

Brazil

Reports of a proposed $1.2bn loan from Brazil by Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed filled the social media space on Wednesday morning.

The Minister, who said the loan would be used to finance projects in agriculture, made it known during her defence of the Ministry’s proposed 2021 budget at a sitting with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.

Social media users expressed displeasure over the development, with some pointing that Brazil was also a third-world country, and others fearing that Nigeria might soon approach neighbouring African countries like Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana and Congo, if her appetite for borrowing is not checked.

#Saynotothesocialmediabill

Many Nigerians have continued to reject the idea of a social media bill as they let their sentiments known on several online platforms with the hashtag.

The idea of regulating the social media space is still considered a hindrace to free speech among the people, and a huge threat to the basic components of democracy.

#AmericaDecides

The race for America’s presidency indeed kept the world on the edge, as Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, and his rival, Joe Biden of the Democratic party, went neck to neck in the battle for key States.

As it stands as at the time of this publication, no candidate can confidently claim victory, as millions of votes have remained uncounted.

But Trump is projected to have held on to Florida, Ohio, Missouri, Texas and Nebraska, with Biden possibly taking over Arizona, a once predominantly conservative state.

Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina are, however, still up for grabs.

Tweeps aired their thoughts concerning the election proceedings.

Onifade Pelumi, #JusriceForPelumi

The case of the young journalist, Onifade Pelumi who was allegedly murdered while in police custody gained the much expected awareness on Wednesday.

Twitter users expressed devastation and sadness as they mourned the death of another “innocent Nigerian” and called for justice to be served.

Recall that Peumi, a 100 level student of History from Tai Solarin University, was allegedly abducted by the Lagos State task force while he was reporting an incidence for Gboah TV, and was detained before being declared dead days later.

INEC

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu announced on Wednesday that the commission would commence voters registration from the third quarter of 2021 ahead of the general elections in 2023.

He made this known while defending the proposed 2021 budget of the commission with the Senate Committee on electoral matters, where he also called for an amendment of the electoral act to accommodate diaspora and early voting.

The development recieved the commendation of most social media users although others were skeptical about taking the commission by their words.

ASUU and FG

The back-and-forth between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal governments was a cause for concern among many Nigerians on Twitter on Wednesday.

The outburst hit the trends table after the Union announced that it was embarking on “swift renegotiations” to suspend the seven-month-old strike.

Tweeps adopted the use of funny memes to describe the situation between the ‘waring’ parties.

…By Okiemute Abraham

