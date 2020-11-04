SocialMediaTrends: ‘Embarrassing’ $1.2bn loan from Brazil, INEC’s voter-registration plans & more

For several days across social media platforms, many Nigerians have kept up with the fight against undemocratic government policies. Wednesday was no different.

Users of these platforms also delved into issues bothering on the state of the nation’s economy as well as important happenings on the international scenes.

The #EndSARS hashtag was also spotted on Twitter’s trends table by mid-day with quite a few engagements, but the following trends stood out for us:

Brazil

Reports of a proposed $1.2bn loan from Brazil by Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed filled the social media space on Wednesday morning.

The Minister, who said the loan would be used to finance projects in agriculture, made it known during her defence of the Ministry’s proposed 2021 budget at a sitting with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.

Social media users expressed displeasure over the development, with some pointing that Brazil was also a third-world country, and others fearing that Nigeria might soon approach neighbouring African countries like Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana and Congo, if her appetite for borrowing is not checked.

We're now borrowing money from Brazil?

Even Brazil? pic.twitter.com/Qx72AKz2RR — SToKED ®™ 👑 (@_Alexander_king) November 4, 2020

Nigeria is begging Brazil for a loan? It is not as if Brazil is that financially buoyant. Whatever you say about China's authoritarian leaders, they are competent. In Africa we get the short end of the stick; authorianism with world class incompetence. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) November 4, 2020

Brazil is a third world country.

Brazil is a third world country

Brazil is a third world country Yet Nigeria wants to borrow from them. When will another country borrow from Nigeria? — DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) November 4, 2020

Excuse me sir, that one is normal. Benin Republic next, then Congo — OSM❤️❤️ (@DieuestAimer) November 4, 2020

FG seeking fresh $1.2bn loan from Brazil is like Mikel obi seeking loan from neymar. With the way things are going Benin republic might become the new Canada for Nigerians — KANNY🀄 (@o_kanyy) November 4, 2020

My country set to borrow Fresh loan from Brazil. Now I realized truly they have sold this country. The buyers are just paying in instalments. — Omo Kiikan 💙 (@OmoKiikan) November 4, 2020

Brazil president telling Benin Republic president what to do whenever he sees Buhari coming to take loan from them. pic.twitter.com/aUV8aamORn — Baller G🔌💧 (@spunkynigga) November 4, 2020

#Saynotothesocialmediabill

Many Nigerians have continued to reject the idea of a social media bill as they let their sentiments known on several online platforms with the hashtag.

The idea of regulating the social media space is still considered a hindrace to free speech among the people, and a huge threat to the basic components of democracy.

Perfect illustration — ❤ (@zayneeeeee) November 3, 2020

The same platform used to facilitate electoral campaign and solicit for public support is now the 'devil-ground'. Isn't that contradictory? Awon hypocrite oshi #SayNoToSocialMediaBill — Taiwo G. Àwóyalè (@TG_Awoyale) November 4, 2020

We asked for #EndSars, they sent hoodlums to attack us, but we prevailed. Then they sent police and the military to kill us. Now the want to regulate our only hope of speaking out & questioning their madness. This will not stand.#EndSocialMediaBill #NoToSocialMediaBill — XKLUSIVE MEDIA 🇳🇬™ (@xklusivemedia_) November 3, 2020

#AmericaDecides

The race for America’s presidency indeed kept the world on the edge, as Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, and his rival, Joe Biden of the Democratic party, went neck to neck in the battle for key States.

As it stands as at the time of this publication, no candidate can confidently claim victory, as millions of votes have remained uncounted.

But Trump is projected to have held on to Florida, Ohio, Missouri, Texas and Nebraska, with Biden possibly taking over Arizona, a once predominantly conservative state.

Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina are, however, still up for grabs.

Tweeps aired their thoughts concerning the election proceedings.

The fate of the World is dependent on what Americans decides today. I hope Americans knows what they are doing.

For me, I stand with Trump. Pls let's do the right thing.#AmericaDecides — Victor Omorogbe (@omorogbevictor) November 4, 2020

Many Nigerians like Trump because his behaviour is familiar to them. He's basically an African politician. Its really fascinating to watch #AmericaDecides #TrumpvsBiden #democracy — kola rumex (@iamrumex) November 4, 2020

The world is glued to the US Presidential election.Its fight to finish and should @realDonaldTrump loose to @JoeBiden with the way it stands now, he shot himself on the Foot with his loosed mouth and uncontrollable manner he spoke and addressed issues..#AmericaDecides — STANLEY PAUL IKAWU. (@paul_ikawu) November 4, 2020

Onifade Pelumi, #JusriceForPelumi

The case of the young journalist, Onifade Pelumi who was allegedly murdered while in police custody gained the much expected awareness on Wednesday.

Twitter users expressed devastation and sadness as they mourned the death of another “innocent Nigerian” and called for justice to be served.

Recall that Peumi, a 100 level student of History from Tai Solarin University, was allegedly abducted by the Lagos State task force while he was reporting an incidence for Gboah TV, and was detained before being declared dead days later.

Pelumi Onifade was 20 years old!!! We have lost another promising Nigerian Youth full of potentials due to recklessness and lack of value for human lives.

Nobody has been held accountable till this very moment.

How safe are we in Nigeria?? #JusticeforPelumi — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) November 3, 2020

I don't even know what to think. My heart is filled with rage, sadness, grief about his death. He was young for God's sake. Why kill him for doing nothing? Do people still have souls in them? It's sad. So sad. — 💃Ballerina🥿🧦👗 (@deo_dayo) November 4, 2020

Every Nigerian journalist should be talking about Pelumi Onifade Every Nigerian news channel should be talking about Pelumi Onifade Every Nigerian should be talking about Pelumi Onifade It happened with Channels, and now Gboah TV There is no democracy without a Free Press. — Sammy Desh (@Deshysmalls) November 4, 2020

Was literally crying watching this video, first for the young brilliant and bold boy killed while doing his job and secondly the emotions of the young Nigerian in that video.. Should I say this country is doomed already — Oluwalosheyifunmi (@originalceleboi) November 4, 2020

RIP 💔 — Wealth Official (@Only_1_Kevv) November 4, 2020

His name is Pelumi Onifade, a young promising 20 year old Nigerian who was the bread winner of his family. His offense was doing his job. Being a journalist was his offense. He was arrested & later found dead at a morgue. He deserves justice. Say his name #JusticeforPelumi — ebele. (@ebelee_) November 4, 2020

INEC

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu announced on Wednesday that the commission would commence voters registration from the third quarter of 2021 ahead of the general elections in 2023.

He made this known while defending the proposed 2021 budget of the commission with the Senate Committee on electoral matters, where he also called for an amendment of the electoral act to accommodate diaspora and early voting.

The development recieved the commendation of most social media users although others were skeptical about taking the commission by their words.

INEC said 2021, don't be surprised if the tone changes with time. I don't trust them — Barnabas (Motion Graphics) 👨🏽‍💻 (@ayoigbala_) November 4, 2020

INEC wants to start Voters registration next year I saw this coming the same strategy JEGA used is the same strategy Mammod wants to use Too bad the south won't still get the message!! — TheCitizen (@MaziAlly) November 4, 2020

We can only win via the electronic voting system. Electoral reform for this first then winning can be guaranteed. — Heavy Duty (@fisayohmi) November 4, 2020

ASUU and FG

The back-and-forth between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal governments was a cause for concern among many Nigerians on Twitter on Wednesday.

The outburst hit the trends table after the Union announced that it was embarking on “swift renegotiations” to suspend the seven-month-old strike.

Tweeps adopted the use of funny memes to describe the situation between the ‘waring’ parties.

Thy need student to resume so that there won be protest again, and since the protest has ended they don't need student to resume again now. All those bad leaders we allowed to rule us — Idumu olayinka (@Yinkxz) November 4, 2020

ASUU and FG are like Tom and Jerry. Same old back and forth story. — PH mention me. 🗣️🗣️ (@ka_seh) November 4, 2020

I'll not lie for you eh, this is exactly how I planned my life. Finish secondary school at 15, study a 5 years course and graduate at the age of 20. 😢😢😢😢

But alas!! Look at me. 😩😩 I don mature for house finish 😂 — Chimzia Thelma (@ChimziaT) November 4, 2020

If e sure for ASUU and FG, they should televise their meeting — Omo Kiikan 💙 (@OmoKiikan) November 4, 2020

2019: 400L

2020: 400L pro

2021: 400L pro max

ASUU and FG thank you o 😪 pic.twitter.com/n2AzvotgKd — KACH-MONEY (@naturalkachi) November 4, 2020

Me waiting patiently for ASUU to announce that the strike continues after the meeting…😂 ASUU and FG pic.twitter.com/1av1nAHqRM — SiR isaaC (@AlimiIsaac) November 4, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

