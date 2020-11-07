Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Emefiele dragged over frozen accounts, ASUU’s resolve to remain on strike & more

November 7, 2020
Emefiele Godwin
By Ripples Nigeria

The aftermath of the #EndSARS protests has continued to look messy, as social media users have kept calling out the government over recurring allegations of intimidation and threat against supporters of the movement.

Twitter Nigeria on Saturday also engaged in discussions around the developments in the education sector and governance in general. But the following topics garnered the most engagements:

Godwin Emefiele

Some Nigerian youths have threatened to return to the streets for a second episode of #EndSARS protest in reaction to a court order granting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) permission to freeze the bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS supporters.

According to the ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja, the accounts domiciled in various commercial banks would be frozen for an initial period of 90 days, pending the outcome of investigations being conducted by the apex bank.

#EndSARS protesters called out the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the Federal government for attempting to intimidate protesters for exercising their constitutional rights.

Recall that some persons involved in the protests had earlier in the week lamented the seizure of their travelling documents by the Federal government to stop them from leaving the country.

ASUU

Many young Nigerians at the weekend dragged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) after the union threatened that their strike action may linger for years if their demands were not entirely met by the Federal government.

During a press conference held at the ASUU Secretariat, Obafemi Awolowo University, the academic body disclosed how the Federal Government had stopped negotiations with varsity lecturers until the recent eruption of violence during the #EndSARS protests. It went on to advis the Federal government to declare a State of Emergency on the Tertiary Education sector.

“We have told the FG to declare a state of emergency in the education sector, shut the schools for two or even five years within which it can fix the problem in the sector and ensure quality education in the country. We have also resolved to remain on strike for as long as possible to ensure that the FG commit to the agreement and take concrete steps towards ensuring quality public university education in the country,” said ASUU.

Tweeps however expressed disappointment over the development.

IPPIS

Twitter Nigeria also addressed accusations by ASUU of the alleged use of hunger by the Federal government to coerce members of the union into accepting the outrightly rejected Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), as some members had not been paid their salaries for months.

The payment scheme has been condemned for violating the autonomy of universities and contradicting the superiority of the Governing Councils who handle and manage university funds, recruitment, discipline and promotion of staff.

Most tweeps who legitimized ASUU’s stand on the Integrate Payroll and Personnel System did so on the grounds that Nigerian lecturers were arguably one of the most underpaid lecturers in the world.

Others, however, held varying views.

Pastor Chris

China was said to have launched the world’s first 6G (Sixth Generation of wireless technology) experiment satellite into space.

The high speed technology expected to be 100 times faster than 5G is also hoped to be a breakthrough in space communication.

Nigerian Twitter users wasted no time in calling out the General Overseer of the LoveWorld Incorporated, Rev Chris Oyakhilome, who once claimed that the 5G wireless network was the cause of the Covid-19 pandemic and an Anti-Christ agenda.

…By Okiemute Abraham

