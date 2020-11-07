SocialMediaTrends: Emefiele dragged over frozen accounts, ASUU’s resolve to remain on strike & more

The aftermath of the #EndSARS protests has continued to look messy, as social media users have kept calling out the government over recurring allegations of intimidation and threat against supporters of the movement.

Twitter Nigeria on Saturday also engaged in discussions around the developments in the education sector and governance in general. But the following topics garnered the most engagements:

Godwin Emefiele

Some Nigerian youths have threatened to return to the streets for a second episode of #EndSARS protest in reaction to a court order granting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) permission to freeze the bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS supporters.

According to the ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja, the accounts domiciled in various commercial banks would be frozen for an initial period of 90 days, pending the outcome of investigations being conducted by the apex bank.

#EndSARS protesters called out the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the Federal government for attempting to intimidate protesters for exercising their constitutional rights.

Recall that some persons involved in the protests had earlier in the week lamented the seizure of their travelling documents by the Federal government to stop them from leaving the country.

Godwin Emefiele is busy freezing accounts of innocent Nigerians. Imagine if this protest had leaders. They would have been rounded up by the DSS and labelled terrorists. I just knew they were up to something when they kept asking for leaders — 20 10 2020 (@CharLaay_Oso) November 7, 2020

Godwin Emefiele's CBN first extrajudicially froze the accounts of @Gatefieldco and co in mid-October before running to the court weeks later to obtain the order that was announced yesterday. Medicine after death. They couldn't even think straight before striking. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) November 7, 2020

Godwin Emefiele didn't freeze account of corrupt politicians, Boko Haram sponsors. CBN didn't freeze account of NDDC chairman & others. CBN didn’t freeze account of the politician with 60 bank accounts. They only use their authority against the powerless. League of oppressors. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) November 7, 2020

Before Monday Emefiele will come out and deny blocking any action.

Save this and thank me later — Nnabuife Paul (@FestNepa) November 7, 2020

So, Godwin Emefiele (CBN) Can Freeze Accounts Of #EndSARS Protesters Yet Can't Freeze The Accounts Of Those Sponsoring Bokoharam/Terrorism And Politicians Spearheading Corruption In Nigeria? "Those Who Make Peaceful Revolution Impossible Will Make Violent Revolution Inevitable." pic.twitter.com/HA67udGrzW — Somto Okonkwo (@MrSomtoOkonkwo) November 7, 2020

Godwin Emefiele shamelessly freezing account of #EndSARS peaceful protesters, and you want us to believe this govt will respect the outcome of judicial panel. All Nigerian politician know is oppression! Is time we #sorosoke Back to the street #EndSARS — Speakout (@Onyekachi_20) November 7, 2020

ASUU

Many young Nigerians at the weekend dragged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) after the union threatened that their strike action may linger for years if their demands were not entirely met by the Federal government.

During a press conference held at the ASUU Secretariat, Obafemi Awolowo University, the academic body disclosed how the Federal Government had stopped negotiations with varsity lecturers until the recent eruption of violence during the #EndSARS protests. It went on to advis the Federal government to declare a State of Emergency on the Tertiary Education sector.

“We have told the FG to declare a state of emergency in the education sector, shut the schools for two or even five years within which it can fix the problem in the sector and ensure quality education in the country. We have also resolved to remain on strike for as long as possible to ensure that the FG commit to the agreement and take concrete steps towards ensuring quality public university education in the country,” said ASUU.

Tweeps however expressed disappointment over the development.

To think that ASUU strike of 2013 was the longest I’ve ever seen, 6 months plus. June till December. Now they’ve set a new standard & record for me to see. Thumbs up ASUU👍🏾💯 — Gómínà 👨🏾‍💻 #EndSARS (@thedavidadesina) November 7, 2020

When you are graduating and you don’t even remember what you studied. 😂😂 #ASUU pic.twitter.com/bx0fYptZhO — Muh'd Abba (@erbberh) November 7, 2020

Resuming school doesn't mean we won't protest we go from protest ground go class and from class still go back to protest. 😑😒 — tabeethar (@hollwaniifehmii) November 7, 2020

IPPIS

Twitter Nigeria also addressed accusations by ASUU of the alleged use of hunger by the Federal government to coerce members of the union into accepting the outrightly rejected Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), as some members had not been paid their salaries for months.

The payment scheme has been condemned for violating the autonomy of universities and contradicting the superiority of the Governing Councils who handle and manage university funds, recruitment, discipline and promotion of staff.

Most tweeps who legitimized ASUU’s stand on the Integrate Payroll and Personnel System did so on the grounds that Nigerian lecturers were arguably one of the most underpaid lecturers in the world.

Others, however, held varying views.

The funny thing is that atm, these lecturers are underpaid compared to their counterparts abroad. Not to talk of pay cut now. My dad, had a friend who said they should run away to south Africa to go and lecture… My dad didn't agree, now the man is making jest of him, or should — Kajola Adebola 😇😇 (@KajolaAdebola) November 7, 2020

IPPIS is Scam,Take it from a Government Worker… Every Worker under IPPIS are regretting,They just don’t know how to Speak out… They Cut salaries as they want,Late Payment and many other scams…ASUU are Lucky the have the Chance to Protest against it and they should not stop — Knight Ola (@darkknightola) November 7, 2020

Sorry to disagree on this ,I'm being paid thru IPPIS for almost 5yeras now ,I've never had any issue with them and they've never cut my salary for once ,ASSU are just being selfish and insensitive to d plight of students . https://t.co/Izh9A538U5 — Ehime Makinde (@EhimeMakinde) November 7, 2020

Dear @MBuhari @NigeriaGov,

I suggest you pay Senators, Reps, ministers and all political appointees through IPPIS so as to properly fight corruption. Thanks A concerned citizen. — Dr Stella Adedavoh lives on (@iCypha) October 29, 2020

Pastor Chris

China was said to have launched the world’s first 6G (Sixth Generation of wireless technology) experiment satellite into space.

The high speed technology expected to be 100 times faster than 5G is also hoped to be a breakthrough in space communication.

Nigerian Twitter users wasted no time in calling out the General Overseer of the LoveWorld Incorporated, Rev Chris Oyakhilome, who once claimed that the 5G wireless network was the cause of the Covid-19 pandemic and an Anti-Christ agenda.

A friend who is his church member came to tell me covid is caused by 5g why? Cause his pastor said so, this guy is a computer scientist btw, sounding like an illetrate.

Small research could've saved his the embarrassment he got from me that day.

Mtchew. — moon🌜🌛 (@a_eyitemi) November 7, 2020

Pastor Chris: “5G technology was responsible for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic” *China sends first 6G test satellite to orbit* Pastor Chris: pic.twitter.com/wvRvCmIB8P — šÅïŇ† Ephræm Drizx𓅓 (@Drizx0) November 7, 2020

“China sends world's first 6G test satellite into orbit” Pastor Chris: pic.twitter.com/as0aUdAVWj — Bouff Daddy 🇨🇦 (@RonaldTheDaddyy) November 7, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

