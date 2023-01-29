SocialMediaTrends: ‘Emefiele should’ve insisted’ – mixed reaction trails new expiry date for old Naira notes

Nigerians have been talking following the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to exten by 10 days, the expiry date of old naira notes across the country.

Many Nigerians and organizations have been pushing against the initial January 31 deadline for the old notes amid a scarcity of the newly designed 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes.

CBN Governor had also requested everyone’s assistance in ensuring the policy’s implementation went off without a hitch.

But on Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari permitted the bank to extend the time limit for using old currencies by ten days.

The development shook social media as there have been calls from different quarters to extend the date while others wanted the apex bank to insist on Jan 31.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

If I have N100m cash at home and I have 100 days to put it in the bank. It means if I pay in N10m every week, I should have put all the money in the bank in 10 weeks. Emefiele/CBN gave Nigerians 13 weeks. Question is: what's a normal person even doing with N100m cash at home? — AJMorgan™ (@ajeromorgan) January 29, 2023

I heartily commend the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on the 10-day extension of the deadline from January 31 to February 10 to allow for collecting more old notes legitimately held by Nigerians. pic.twitter.com/74J5tHZmTb — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 29, 2023

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele of The Central Bank of Nigeria insist on deadline must happen… Nigerians in the Banks today before hearing about extension to 10th of February: pic.twitter.com/tWZWP5bTai — E•T•M …☀️ (@Eddy__Okon) January 29, 2023

The Central Bank of Nigeria has extended the deadline for the return of old Naira notes till February 10th 2023. I thought Emefiele said he wouldn’t budge. — Slimfit (@iSlimfit) January 29, 2023

Even with this deadline extension, some people will still be clamouring for the Central Bank of Nigeria to extend the deadline by another few months. Meanwhile, most folks are unaware that CBN under the guidance of the President is trying its best to prevent vote buying. — Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) January 29, 2023

The mere thought of Emefiele putting d whole nation through hell over d new naira these last few days only to extend it at the last hour is sickening. Dear Emefiele nd cohort, only God can judge you all. Cyril Stober | The Central Bank of Nigeria | Brotherhood | CBN Governor pic.twitter.com/kb8PIDxj3E — Opeyemi Marcus (@ArakunrinSugar) January 29, 2023

Extension granted. Thank you President Muhammadu Buhari, Thank you Central Bank of Nigeria, thank you Godwin Emefiele. From now on, no more excuses. Everyone should comply. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) January 29, 2023

The President has ordered the deadline for the submission of old naira notes to be extended by 2 weeks. This will lessen the tension and pain of the people and strengthen the democratic process and the legitimacy of the coming election. 1/ — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 29, 2023

“Slight Extension” as demanded by one of the Presidential Candidates has been announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria 😂 — Abdul Rasheeth (@Rasheethe) January 29, 2023

The central bank of Nigeria is giving you opportunity to deposit your old naira notes. Don't expect new notes in surplus because that will eventually defeat the aim of the whole process. Corrupt politicians are the target don't be a victim of their war. Go deposit your old notes — Engr. Kingsley (@_realkingsley) January 29, 2023

Emefiele really deserves to be prosecuted for Economic sabotage. Billions have been lost due to panic and we now have bank staffs selling new notes. POS operators charging more for the new notes. Jeez — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) January 29, 2023

I repeat nobody can know what's Between President Buhari & President Tinubu, not even the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele. Nigerians will again through a Renewed hope. 😁 pic.twitter.com/z9PjBpdlyW — Qudus Akanbi Eleyi Of Lagos. (@Qdpaper2) January 29, 2023

If after 10 days, Emefiele and Bank directors still fail to circulate the redesigned Naira notes to every part of the country, Asiwaju would still speak the language they understand. May every saboteur know no peace!!!! @DeeOneAyekooto @alabiopeyemiola @GoziconC — Olakunle Hammed (@LakunleHammed) January 29, 2023

CBN extends old notes deadline to February 17 Tell Tinubu and Atiku, if they think the old Naira notes will enter election date. They are wasting their strategy. Emefiele and Buhari will deal with them. Tell Tinubu his N200bn cash for vote buying is in the mud. — Omotayo Williams (@KadunaResident) January 29, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

