SocialMediaTrends: ‘Emefiele should’ve insisted’ – mixed reaction trails new expiry date for old Naira notes

8 mins ago

Nigerians have been talking following the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to exten by 10 days, the expiry date of old naira notes across the country.

Many Nigerians and organizations have been pushing against the initial January 31 deadline for the old notes amid a scarcity of the newly designed 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes.

CBN Governor had also requested everyone’s assistance in ensuring the policy’s implementation went off without a hitch.

But on Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari permitted the bank to extend the time limit for using old currencies by ten days.

The development shook social media as there have been calls from different quarters to extend the date while others wanted the apex bank to insist on Jan 31.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

