SocialMediaTrends: Emmanuella's house gift to mum, Stanbic 'our bank' & other stories

November 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Conversations on social media on Saturday reflected the dissatisfaction among #EndSARS campaigners following the recent move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) against protesters.

Many users also addressed some controversial comments from top political figures with respect to the much-anticipated 2023 presidential election in Nigeria. But the following trends got maximum engagements:

Access Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank

The Management of Access Bank PLC responded to an online campaign calling on customers to boycott the financial institution for freezing the accounts of eight persons involved in the #EndSARS protests.

The bank explained that they had acted based on the directive from CBN and were looking forward to resolving the issues as soon as possible.

Some Nigerians did not find the excuse tenable as unlike Access, Stanbic IBTC bank had swung into action without requesting for a valid court order from the Apex bank.

Atiku

One Twitter user and supporter of ex-presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Hamman (@HAHayatu) recieved backlash for a rather offensive tweet alluding that the Igbos lacked numbers and did not stand a chance in the race for the presidency under the two prominent political parties (APC and PDP) come 2023.

Some Nigerians regarded the comment as a reckless one and reprimanded Hamman, as they made reference to results of the last presidential election which indicated that PDP had garnered enough support from the South-East.

Emmanuella

Nigerians had a lot to say about 10-year-old internet sensation and YouTube Comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, a.k.a Emmanuella, who took to her Instagram page to unveil a mansion she had built and dedicated to her mother.

…By Okiemute Abraham

