SocialMediaTrends: End ASUU strike permanently — Nigerian students protest recurring varsity shutdown
Nigerian students have stormed the social media space with the #EndASUUStrikePermanentlyNow hashtag to protest against the ongoing four-week warning strike, embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
Under the hashtag, which led Twitter’s trends table from mid-day on Monday, the students took turns to air their grievances, describing the Nigerian Government’s back and forth negotiations with the union as disappointing and frustrating to their academic pursuits.
The online outrage was an offshoot of a physical protest led by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in close to 10 state across the Federation.
The states include Kofar Nasarawa State; Kano State; Jos, Plateau State; Minna, Niger State; Jalingo, Taraba State; Ekiti State; Oyo State, among others.
NANS President, Sunday Asefon told journalists in Abuja that the union had given the Federal Government up till the 28th of February to meet and resolve the issue with ASUU or face a national mass action by Nigerian students.
He said, “If Nigerian students are at home, office of the Minister of Education and Minister of Labour cannot be opened.”
Viral videos showed students in the Federal Capital Territory march enmass from the Unity Fountain to the National Assembly bearing placards and chanting solidarity songs.
They were however stopped by security operatives at the gate.
See reactions from Nigerians students below:
Abj protesters are protesting over the National industrial action took by ASUU. #ENDASUUSTRIKEPERMANENTLYNOW pic.twitter.com/FfDIEoEfe4
— Umar Jada Alkali (@UmarAlk93334907) February 28, 2022
