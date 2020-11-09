SocialMediaTrends: Fani-Kayode’s ‘Jezebel’ jab at Kamala, DJ Switch’s ‘escape’ to Canada & more

The social Media space in Nigeria, especially Twitter, was today (Monday) particular about topics around the nation’s politics and the #EndSARS protests.

Nigerians were vocal about quite a number of other topics but these trends garnered the most engagements:

Jezebel

Nigeria’s former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, recieved backlash for calling the US Vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, a ‘Jezebel’ and Joe Biden’s administration ‘Satanic’ following the outcome of the US presidential election.

Nigerians faulted the former Minister who is also an ardent supporter of ex US president Donald Trump, for profiling and downgrading the first female black president of the United States.

Fani, what is your problem with American? I think I understand your gimmick. You want the new president to see all Nigerians as if we are not in support of his victory at just concluded election. Please you need to visit Aro in Abeokuta — Adeniyi jose (@adeniyi_jose) November 9, 2020

I hope you people are seeing the amount of tweets talking down Kamala Harris. Calling her Jezebel and saying she slept her way to the top. I doubt we’ll be seeing any of that if Biden chose a male VP cuz some people actually believe a woman can’t get to higher places on her own. — Señora Acero🏆 #EndSARS (@Holawhunmee) November 9, 2020

Calling someone Jezebel but ordinary “who’s bankrolling you?” You turned to Ayamatanga. — folsmith (@adebawealth) November 9, 2020

No there isn’t. Even Ahab’s wickedness and foolishness was blamed on Jezebel. https://t.co/A6PR9Rp1iX — OGUNIGWE!! (@ladylibber) November 9, 2020

#EndSARS

The hashtag returned to Twitter’s trends table after a long time since the protest against police brutality was hijacked by hoodlums and a consequent military clampdown.

Protesters have continued to hint on embarking on another round of protests following the freezing of the bank accounts of some key players in the movement and reports of targeted intimidation by the Federal government.

.

Where is my generation of Soro Soke are we tired of speaking up and making sure our rights and demands are met if not we move #EndsSARS pic.twitter.com/QmSgVJNvGP — Fulani Christian ✝ 🕊 (@Musa_B_Musa) November 9, 2020

This movement #EndsSARS must b number one again…. #EndSARS ..Tis our government na the real coconut head o cos it’s like we didn’t communicate at all — OLUWA😇TOBILOBA👑MICHAEL🕊 (@Hopeful_Entity) November 9, 2020

Naija must change weda the leaders like it or not #EndsSARS #EndSARS — d_realmiracle (@Miracle44061178) November 9, 2020

the war has not been lost,#EndsSARS — kingsley-#EndSARS (@kuicpet) November 9, 2020

Kano

Many Twitter users reacted negatively to the confiscation and destruction of bottles of beer worth around N200 million by the Kano state Hisbah board.

The destruction exercise which was okayed by the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje based on religious grounds was considered outrageous and unwise as Nigerians queried why the state government was still entiled to Value Added Tax (VAT) from liquor companies since it was against the sale of the product in the state.

Kano State should return all the VAT collected for these beers. You don't drink alcohol but you drink Alomo (herbs). What is alcohol? Drink that contains ethanol, a type of alcohol produced by fermentation of grains, fruits, or other sources of sugar. Stop deceiving people! pic.twitter.com/Xpp3Xh1sId — Chijioke Ifediora (@CjIfediora) November 9, 2020

Is there no Attorney General in any of the States where alcohol tax is generated that can drag the Federal Government, Kano and other anti-alcohol States to court to demand the exclusion of States that ban alcohol from benefiting from VAT generated from alcohol? Test our laws. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) November 9, 2020

Ghost or what is Ur name?u are suffering from poverty not hunger.if it was food stuff that brought into d state,u can't still afford it.get sense Northern pple. — jahman omonitan (@jahmanomonitan) November 9, 2020

Imagine a Kano state where the Governor was caught on camera stuffing Dollars in his babariga, now they monthly collect Federal allocation made from taxing Beer makers and they are here destroying 'Beer' cause of their hypocrisy… Lord Lugard ati Flora Shaw Enikure…. — The Akarigbo Of Lagos (@its_dshow) November 9, 2020

APC in 2014

Nigerians called out one Twitter user, Alabi Opeyemi Olademeji, who reportedly linked #EndSARS supporter and lawyer, Modupe Odele (Moe) to Former Vice President and Ex-Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Abubakar Atiku, insinuating that she was sponsored by the opposition party.

Mr Alabi took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a tweet Modupe made where she showed her support for Atiku in 2014. The tweet read, “Atiku’s campaign managers, I will like to meet them.”

Nigerians responded thus:

Just to be clear so you are saying the Endsars protest was not as a result of incessant extortion, killing and kidnapping of young Nigerians without prejudice. You won't admit to the truth even if your life depended on it you are part of the problem. — kus (@kus_ola) November 9, 2020

You just dey my mind.

I had to check online sef. Atiku joined APC from PDP in 2nd Feb 2014 and left APC for PDP on Friday 24th of November, 2017. This google na confirm ancestors, I dey tell you. — Onyia ImageLB (Luca Bratsi) (@onyibueze2002) November 9, 2020

😂😂😂😂 35k . Atiku day Apc in 2014 — Happiness is free ™️ (@FlodyMani) November 9, 2020

Your Northern slave masters must be proud of you. Amazing work fam — Eseosa (@_esosa) November 9, 2020

Even if she met with him. Were they not in the dame party at the time? And how can she be working with him on that pedestal and still be fighting against them altogether (seeing that d protest was to fight against bad governance in its totality, police brutality et al)? — HAUTE ⭐🏳️‍🌈 (@Z_Haute) November 9, 2020

DJ Switch

Female Nigerian Disc Jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, a.k.a DJ Switch, who was an eyewitness of the October 20 Lekki shootings, recounted the unfortunate incident that led to the death of dozens before the Canadian parliament, where she has been rumoured to have sought asylum following several attempts on her life.

DJ Switch confirmed that the military men were indeed at the protest ground and shot at the protesters with live bullets.

She said, “I remembered the military came in first, they stopped shooting at some point and I walked up to one of them and I asked why he was shooting at us and he said he had express order from above, and I was coming too close to him and if I come too close, it would be considered an attack on him and he would have to shoot.”

The entertainer further stated that she counted no less than 7 casualties during the incident as she captured it all on her Instagram live.

Nigerians lauded her for the display of rare courage.

I hear DJ Switch has switched to Canada 🇨🇦? I hope it’s true☺️ — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) November 9, 2020

So DJ Switch don leave Nigeria and her wahala enter Canada. Good move before this bitter regime will waste her for nothing. — Malachy Odo II (@MalachyOdo1) November 9, 2020

DJ Switch helped the world bear witness to the insanity of Muhammadu Buhari, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all the stakeholders of this regime. Now, she has revealed to the Canadian Parliament that she is running for her life. They are STILL after her.#EndSARS — Dinn Eferet (@DinnEferet) November 9, 2020

DJ Switch had to abandon her life in Nigeria to seek assylum in Canada because your government was more concered about her voice than the actual soldiers than went on a killing spree in Lekki If that does not scare you enough, I don't know what else should — A. Eric K (@Twickta) November 9, 2020

Now that Canada has granted DJ Switch Asylum, the NIG govt should get ready ooo. They will get what they asked for…. — Distinguished 💸💸 😈😈 (@Ekpe_edith) November 9, 2020

Dj Switch granted asylum in Canada. A warrior ✊ pic.twitter.com/R9QIiWz6hi — L Y D O N 🦁🦅#EndSARS (@Shayor19) November 9, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

