SocialMediaTrends: Fani-Kayode’s ‘Jezebel’ jab at Kamala, DJ Switch’s ‘escape’ to Canada & more

November 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The social Media space in Nigeria, especially Twitter, was today (Monday) particular about topics around the nation’s politics and the #EndSARS protests.

Nigerians were vocal about quite a number of other topics but these trends garnered the most engagements:

Jezebel

Nigeria’s former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, recieved backlash for calling the US Vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, a ‘Jezebel’ and Joe Biden’s administration ‘Satanic’ following the outcome of the US presidential election.

Nigerians faulted the former Minister who is also an ardent supporter of ex US president Donald Trump, for profiling and downgrading the first female black president of the United States.

#EndSARS

The hashtag returned to Twitter’s trends table after a long time since the protest against police brutality was hijacked by hoodlums and a consequent military clampdown.

Protesters have continued to hint on embarking on another round of protests following the freezing of the bank accounts of some key players in the movement and reports of targeted intimidation by the Federal government.

Kano

Many Twitter users reacted negatively to the confiscation and destruction of bottles of beer worth around N200 million by the Kano state Hisbah board.

The destruction exercise which was okayed by the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje based on religious grounds was considered outrageous and unwise as Nigerians queried why the state government was still entiled to Value Added Tax (VAT) from liquor companies since it was against the sale of the product in the state.

APC in 2014

Nigerians called out one Twitter user, Alabi Opeyemi Olademeji, who reportedly linked #EndSARS supporter and lawyer, Modupe Odele (Moe) to Former Vice President and Ex-Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Abubakar Atiku, insinuating that she was sponsored by the opposition party.

Mr Alabi took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a tweet Modupe made where she showed her support for Atiku in 2014. The tweet read, “Atiku’s campaign managers, I will like to meet them.”

Nigerians responded thus:

DJ Switch

Female Nigerian Disc Jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, a.k.a DJ Switch, who was an eyewitness of the October 20 Lekki shootings, recounted the unfortunate incident that led to the death of dozens before the Canadian parliament, where she has been rumoured to have sought asylum following several attempts on her life.

DJ Switch confirmed that the military men were indeed at the protest ground and shot at the protesters with live bullets.

She said, “I remembered the military came in first, they stopped shooting at some point and I walked up to one of them and I asked why he was shooting at us and he said he had express order from above, and I was coming too close to him and if I come too close, it would be considered an attack on him and he would have to shoot.”

The entertainer further stated that she counted no less than 7 casualties during the incident as she captured it all on her Instagram live.

Nigerians lauded her for the display of rare courage.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Opinions

