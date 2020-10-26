SocialMediaTrends: Fashola dubbed ‘Sherlock Holmes’, Desmond Elliot’s alleged bill, ASUU & other stories

Despite the pause on #EndSARS protests following state-imposed curfews, the call for an end to police brutality, injustice and bad governance in Nigeria, has continued to trend on social media.

The question of who ordered the shooting at the Lekki Toll gate on October 20, is also yet to be brushed under the carpet as at Monday.

The following trends on Twitter made the major buzz for us:

Fashola

Twitter users have mocked the former governor of Lagos State and Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola over his ‘discovery’ of a secret camera at the Lekki toll gate on Sunday.

Nigerians have questioned the possibility of a single camcorder surviving an already cleaned-up toll gate following the sporadic shootings by men in military uniform which brought an over 10-day peaceful demonstration in the location to an end.

Fashola was tagged several names, including #SherlockHolmes, Detective Fash, Raji Holmes Jack Bauer, as Twitter users joked about the Ministers new “detective portfolio”.

Conveniently

Same place journalists, governors have passed

We wear napkin na — . (@NXtraordinaire) October 25, 2020

Fashola baba Weldon sir!!! Detective lomo latile🙌 Abuja script ….God who we offend for nigeria🙄😭 — mamadee14 (@mamadee14) October 25, 2020

Fashola is our new Sherlock Holmes 🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/lejgfL4HIm — Dapsy (@symplyDAPO) October 26, 2020

The Fashola thing is the most stupid thing I have seen this year. — Abuja Finest (@Abujafinestgirl) October 26, 2020

Desmond Elliot

The name of the actor cum lawmaker made the Twitter trends table late afternoon on Monday after allegations popped up that he was supporting a social media bill allegedly being worked on at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The Lagos State House of Assembly is developing a bill to regulate and control speech on social media. Desmond Elliot is said to be one of those pushing this. So the plan is to deny the Lekki Massacre and then start arresting anyone who tweets about it? What is wrong with us? — #OurFavEndSARSDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 26, 2020

‘Desmond Elliot(Tinubu’s godson) has proposed a bill at the Lagos State House of Assembly The bill will regulate & control social media posts Once the bill is passed, they will deny the Lekki Massacre & arrest anyone who tweets about it’ Can’t believe this is happening in 2020 — Lilith (@faitheepony) October 26, 2020

Aftermath of #EndSARS protest: "The narrative must change, we must address the Nigerian youth, social media influencers and celebrities. We also have to decentralize the centre to allow the State function, This is the time."- @DesmondElliot_ @followlasg @mudashiru_obasa pic.twitter.com/WK1KLw1fgs — LagosHouseOfAssembly (@lshaofficial) October 26, 2020

Lagos State House of Assembly is working on a social media regulation bill already. Desmond Elliot in support — Ayobami Ayobami (@dondekojo) October 26, 2020

Desmond Elliot is a proof that a young person could be the President of this country and still fail us. — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) October 26, 2020

Desmond Elliot is a clear example of Power will always change people💔 — Peng (@Acedouglas1) October 26, 2020

ASUU

Reports had it that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was to hold a meeting with representatives of the Federal Government from 3:00p.m on Monday.

Twitter users, especially undergraduate students, then kicked off discussions about the possible outcome of the meeting, as public Universities across the nation had remained closed since Lecturers embarked on strike about seven months ago.

ASUU started their meeting with FG a while ago. What's your prediction guys? — Xander world❤ (@BigMan_Xander) October 26, 2020

If you don't want ASUU to call off the strike, please drop out. All of us no fit use school make am — Azeez Olajide ❼ (@zeezish_) October 26, 2020

Asuu wait small abeg, dem never still locate warehouse for my area.. And I never get foodstuff pic.twitter.com/koeNZfdLJr — A boy is no one ⏺️ (@Nonso_Of_Abuja) October 26, 2020

If ASUU like they should not call off the strike, I don open shop with palliative indomie and spaghetti. I cannot let my life waste — Omo Kiikan 💙 (@OmoKiikan) October 26, 2020

ASUU is in a meeting withFG about calling off the strike when majority of the students have moved on with their lives, even Obinna has gone to open shop 😭😂 — Dr Toolz #EndSWAT (@toolzdeyforyou) October 26, 2020

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Twitter user dares Jagaban, Hamilton dons #EndSARS t-shirt & other stories

Paul Pogba

Rumors of Paul Pogba’s alleged retirement from the French National team flooded social platforms on Monday morning, throwing a lot of Twitter users into a frenzy.

The Manchester United midfielder was said to have dumped his national team over an alleged Islamophobic remarks by French president, Emmanuel Macron.

The president had made the said comment at an honorary decoration of a school teacher who was beheaded by Islamic extremists for blasphemy.

But Pogba has since taken to his Instagram page to debunk the rumor, tagging it as “fake news”.

He didn't quit and national team.

Stop spreading fake news — son of GOD (@Activist_001) October 26, 2020

#60Minutes

Popular American news magazine, 60 Minutes, trended in Nigeria after reports from their Twitter handle confirmed that President Donald Trump walked out on an interview with host, Lesley Stahl on claims that he was unhappy with her “tough questions”.

Stahl had asked President Trump for his health care plan before he stormed out.

White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany eventually returned with a huge book reportedly filled with “executive orders and congressional initiatives” which lacked a comprehensive health care plan.

I can’t watch him. He lies and deflects. Never have seen a conversation with him that is remotely intelligent. Always cutting people off,always defensive, always confrontational and always dishonest no matter what the topic or question is. — Laura (@LauraLAbythesea) October 26, 2020

The Propaganda Secretary has been a “fine” addition to Trump’s Swamp. Her willingness to lie and deceive on Trump’s behalf is disturbing! She handed over that book knowing full well it contained nothing to do with a HEALTH CARE PLAN. The blatant lying is so pathological. — MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) October 26, 2020

WHO ORDERED THE SHOOTING, #endinjustice

Using the phrase and hashtag, Twitter users reminded the Nigerian government once again that their demands for justice and accountability with regards to the shooting incident in Lekki toll gate, were still very much valid.

WHO ORDERED THE SHOOTING ? — DJ SWITCH (@Djswitchaholic) October 26, 2020

We ask again: 1. WHO DEPLOYED THE SOLDIERS? 2. WHO ORDERED THE SHOOTING? 3. WHO ORDERED THE REMOVAL OF CCTV CAMERAS? 4. WHO GAVE INSTRUCTIONS TO SWITCH OFF THE TOLL GATE LIGHTS? 5. WHO GAVE THE ORDER TO SWITCH OFF THE STREET LIGHTS? — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 26, 2020

when are we hitting the street back cos those innocent souls that died didn't die for nothing until justice prevail..no much talk we gats hit the street… — Prechyll (@Prechyll1) October 26, 2020

The @NigeriaGov always find ways to exonerate and divert the main attention from them. They loot public funds and they use the media to cover it up, we find food they hoard from us, they call us thugs and looters…You made the monsters we have become and it’s mutating #EndSARS — Ibe-putah Emerson (@iamblurredface) October 26, 2020

That last word though “we die singing the national anthem’’😭😭 — Emmanuel Oluwatosin (@Temiloluwah1) October 26, 2020

OMOH F.

One Twitter user, ‘ADA-OMA’ shared a video narrating her ordeal in the hands of a Nigerian Army officer who threatened to beat her up after she insisted he joined a queue at an ATM stand in Lagos.

The army officer, identified as Omoh. F was seen taking off his military belt in an attempt to unleash mayhem on the lady, but was stopped by bystanders.

The disturbing video received the much expected attention following recent agitations against police brutality.

Jst bcos we r against police brutality doesn't mean we can't respect dem any more…madam u cld av just allowed dat man 2 use the atm. Nt just bcos ur scared but just 2 avoid issues like this.i can hear pple telling u to calm dwn. U did this jst bcos u knw pple will tk ur side. — patience ❤️❤️❤️ (@Chidinm04051735) October 26, 2020

Your ignorance is blinking. Many of you need to step out of Nigeria to understand your basic human rights. — #EndSARS or Nothing (@KenMcWealth) October 26, 2020

He wasn't fast enough watch the video again his name is Omoh F. — Valerian Nwadike (@valerian247) October 26, 2020

Rinu

Nigerians congratulated Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope, who were frontliners of the #EndSARS protests, for making it to the list of Representatives nominated for the Lagos judicial panel instituted by the Government to address the demands of the #EndSARS Protesters.

Tweeps also had some words of advice for the duo.

I ask Nigerian @SavvyRinu why young people like her are protesting to #EndSars, and what they're facing out on the streets. pic.twitter.com/oecWdNsCRn — Kim Brunhuber (@kimbrunhuber) October 26, 2020

Zero mago-mago! We also have people that will make sure proceedings must always be broadcast live for everyone to watch! — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) October 26, 2020

Rightly deserved …..make sure u speak for the voiceless✊✊✊ — 🐺 Michael Alcantara 🐺 (@dydx88) October 26, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions