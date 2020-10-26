Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Fashola dubbed ‘Sherlock Holmes’, Desmond Elliot’s alleged bill, ASUU & other stories

October 26, 2020
Despite the pause on #EndSARS protests following state-imposed curfews, the call for an end to police brutality, injustice and bad governance in Nigeria, has continued to trend on social media.

The question of who ordered the shooting at the Lekki Toll gate on October 20, is also yet to be brushed under the carpet as at Monday.

The following trends on Twitter made the major buzz for us:

Fashola

Twitter users have mocked the former governor of Lagos State and Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola over his ‘discovery’ of a secret camera at the Lekki toll gate on Sunday.

Nigerians have questioned the possibility of a single camcorder surviving an already cleaned-up toll gate following the sporadic shootings by men in military uniform which brought an over 10-day peaceful demonstration in the location to an end.

Fashola was tagged several names, including #SherlockHolmes, Detective Fash, Raji Holmes Jack Bauer, as Twitter users joked about the Ministers new “detective portfolio”.

Desmond Elliot

The name of the actor cum lawmaker made the Twitter trends table late afternoon on Monday after allegations popped up that he was supporting a social media bill allegedly being worked on at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

ASUU

Reports had it that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was to hold a meeting with representatives of the Federal Government from 3:00p.m on Monday.

Twitter users, especially undergraduate students, then kicked off discussions about the possible outcome of the meeting, as public Universities across the nation had remained closed since Lecturers embarked on strike about seven months ago.

Paul Pogba

Rumors of Paul Pogba’s alleged retirement from the French National team flooded social platforms on Monday morning, throwing a lot of Twitter users into a frenzy.

The Manchester United midfielder was said to have dumped his national team over an alleged Islamophobic remarks by French president, Emmanuel Macron.

The president had made the said comment at an honorary decoration of a school teacher who was beheaded by Islamic extremists for blasphemy.

But Pogba has since taken to his Instagram page to debunk the rumor, tagging it as “fake news”.

#60Minutes

Popular American news magazine, 60 Minutes, trended in Nigeria after reports from their Twitter handle confirmed that President Donald Trump walked out on an interview with host, Lesley Stahl on claims that he was unhappy with her “tough questions”.

Stahl had asked President Trump for his health care plan before he stormed out.

White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany eventually returned with a huge book reportedly filled with “executive orders and congressional initiatives” which lacked a comprehensive health care plan.

WHO ORDERED THE SHOOTING, #endinjustice

Using the phrase and hashtag, Twitter users reminded the Nigerian government once again that their demands for justice and accountability with regards to the shooting incident in Lekki toll gate, were still very much valid.

OMOH F.

One Twitter user, ‘ADA-OMA’ shared a video narrating her ordeal in the hands of a Nigerian Army officer who threatened to beat her up after she insisted he joined a queue at an ATM stand in Lagos.

The army officer, identified as Omoh. F was seen taking off his military belt in an attempt to unleash mayhem on the lady, but was stopped by bystanders.

The disturbing video received the much expected attention following recent agitations against police brutality.

Rinu

Nigerians congratulated Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope, who were frontliners of the #EndSARS protests, for making it to the list of Representatives nominated for the Lagos judicial panel instituted by the Government to address the demands of the #EndSARS Protesters.

Tweeps also had some words of advice for the duo.

