SocialMediaTrends: Feminist Coalition & #EndSARS fund; Buratai & arms procurement fund | Ripples Nigeria

SocialMediaTrends: Feminist Coalition & #EndSARS fund; Buratai & arms procurement fund
The Feminist Coalition has been accused of ‘silently’ withdrawing N23m ($51,000) worth of Bitcoin donated during the #EndSARS protest and transferring it into a secret account.
Recall that the non-profit had massively supported the #EndSARS cause in October 2020, with donations from across the globe made into its account as the group stayed in charge of the finances of the movement.
With the funds, the Feminist Coalition supplied the protests with vital facilities such as legal assistance, emergency medical treatment, gloves, and raincoats, giving account of all monies recived as well as the expenses made.
But the group’s accuser said the latest secret withdrawal was carried out on the 5th of March 2021 without any explanation. And this has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians on Twitter.
The Feminist Co. has however responded to the allegation via a statement it published on its official Twitter handle, giving a detailed breakdown of donations received both in Naira and Bitcoin.
See reactions below:
Fk Abudu and her queens haven't provided the accountability for the money the received on behalf of the #EndSARS protest. Cash out?
— Adeola of Lagos 🔥 (@Rx_Deyholar) March 12, 2021
I will personally do a petition to EFCC on this #EndSARS money. Don’t joke with me. You guys better come clean and give account for every kobo donated.
— Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) March 12, 2021
Dem move $51,000 from End SARS money, even buhari go express shock say feminist co hot pass am 😂😭
— Lamarr ❁ (@Kinglamarr___) March 12, 2021
This isn’t an attack on Feminist Co ,its basic common sense ,the beauty of #bitcoin and decentralization don’t care about spreadsheet Accountability,it’s PUBLIC,you can’t empty the donation wallet to a new wallet that has 0 (ZERO) past transactions and expect people not to talk
— Dehkunle of Africa 💧🐐 (@Dehkunle) March 12, 2021
Influencers were activated for this FemCo thing.
Lol
We have a long way to go guys
— Excel! 🇳🇬 (@ExcelJoab) March 12, 2021
On one hand there are Femco haters who are too eager to call them fraudsters without giving any benefit of doubt. On the other hand there are Femco loyalists who also don't think there's anything that needs to be explained and we should all look away. Both parties dey crase 😒
— The Alawada of Awada (@TheSagachristos) March 12, 2021
— feministcoalition (@feminist_co) March 12, 2021
FemCo dun drop explanation. Buhari back at the top of outrage table as drawn daggers are now slowly being withdrawn.
May the apologies be as loud as the outrage and vilification, as necessary. Amen?
— This man did not enjoy Mad Max (@Zubairthedream) March 12, 2021
Buratai
The immediate past Army Chief, Major General Tukur Buratai was as well caught in the web of corruption allegations on Friday evening after the National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno was quoted to have said that funds meant for the procurement of arms under the leadership of the ex- Service Chiefs were missing.
Mungono, who has now denied it, allegedly told BBC Hausa that the recently appointed new Service Chiefs did not meet the money or arms purchased as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.
“I’m not saying the former service chiefs diverted the money, but the money is missing. We don’t know how and nobody knows for now,” he said
“The President will surely probe this matter. As we speak, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum too is also wondering where all the money went. I can assure you the president takes issues of this nature seriously.”
The shocking revelation triggered the following reactions from Nigerians:
It seems like this government is doing its worse to eclipse the GEJ-led one. Despite other catastrophes, this arms purchase scandal, which the NSA told BBC Hausa, is distressing. Buratai and co. have already been rewarded for their mediocre services. May God forgive us, amin. 🤲
— Muhsin Ibrahim (@muhsin234) March 12, 2021
Buratai after checking his dollar account balance.pic.twitter.com/tP2tRJC9qZ
— theonly1acre (@theonly1acre) March 12, 2021
Buratai collected Billions to purchase arms and yet no arms was purchased, the army where subjected to fighting insecurity with no weapon.
— omogbai Imosemi✴️ (@Omogbaiii) March 12, 2021
Buratai sef and him brothers chop defence budgets. Make we dey look sha.
😂
— #EndSARS LASG Commissioner for Happiness 🇳🇬 (@daramolayinde) March 12, 2021
So the country is going to be in the conundrum of probing Buratai and other ex service chiefs for God knows number of years
— Olutoke Jide Samuel (@jide_olutoke) March 12, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
