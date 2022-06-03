Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: FFK, Garba, other Nigerians react to Tinubu’s comments on Buhari, Dapo Abiodun

31 mins ago

The social media space in Nigeria has been buzzing since All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and 2023 presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made some comments about President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun.

The former Lagos State Governor said, “… Buhari would not have been president. It is over 25 years that I have been serving them. This one sitting by me, Dapo Abiodun, he could not have become the governor without me.”

Tinubu said that he played a ‘godly’ role in how President Buhari and Governor Abiodun emerged victorious in the elections for their respective positions.

His comments have generated heated outrage from Nigerians and many have taken to social media to air their opinions.

However, later in the evening on Friday, a Tinubu campaign organization retracted the statement through the campaign Director of Media & Communications, Bayo Onanuga, branding the reports as “erroneous, misleading and mischievous”.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation has been drawn to the erroneous, misleading and mischievous interpretation of his address in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State on Thursday.

“It is on record that the leading presidential aspirant in the forthcoming primary of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, addressed the national delegates of the party in Ogun State, with Governor Dapo Abiodun in attendance.

“In his effort to convince the party delegates to vote for him at the primary, he went down memory lane to provide specific instances when he brought his political clout and strategic skills to assist individuals, groups and tendencies in the party to gain political power.”

See how Femi Fani-Kayode, Reno Omokri, Adamu Garba and other Nigerians have been reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

