SocialMediaTrends: FFK, Garba, other Nigerians react to Tinubu’s comments on Buhari, Dapo Abiodun

The social media space in Nigeria has been buzzing since All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and 2023 presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made some comments about President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun.

The former Lagos State Governor said, “… Buhari would not have been president. It is over 25 years that I have been serving them. This one sitting by me, Dapo Abiodun, he could not have become the governor without me.”

Tinubu said that he played a ‘godly’ role in how President Buhari and Governor Abiodun emerged victorious in the elections for their respective positions.

His comments have generated heated outrage from Nigerians and many have taken to social media to air their opinions.

However, later in the evening on Friday, a Tinubu campaign organization retracted the statement through the campaign Director of Media & Communications, Bayo Onanuga, branding the reports as “erroneous, misleading and mischievous”.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation has been drawn to the erroneous, misleading and mischievous interpretation of his address in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State on Thursday.

“It is on record that the leading presidential aspirant in the forthcoming primary of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, addressed the national delegates of the party in Ogun State, with Governor Dapo Abiodun in attendance.

“In his effort to convince the party delegates to vote for him at the primary, he went down memory lane to provide specific instances when he brought his political clout and strategic skills to assist individuals, groups and tendencies in the party to gain political power.”

See how Femi Fani-Kayode, Reno Omokri, Adamu Garba and other Nigerians have been reacting:

Buhari would not have become president in 2015 without the help of Tinubu, his structure across South West Nigeria, and of course the PDP Governors that defected to APC. You don’t have to like him, support him or want him as president but don’t misrepresent facts. — Dr Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 3, 2022

Quite alright Tinubu is betrayed, not by Buhari but by his lieutenants like Osibanjo, Ministers, Governors from the Southwest, etc. Look at his surroundings, you’ll find Kashim, Abu Ibrahim, Ganduje, Kashim-Imam, Aminu Suleman etc. Where are his beneficiaries? I hate betrayal! — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) June 3, 2022

When Tinubu was in Oyo State he referred to Seyi Makinde as His Excellency, when he went to Ogun he called Dapo Abiodun "eleyi".

In anything you do make sure your people are with you. Nobody is going to call you "eleyi" when your people are 100% with you. — Premier (@SodiqTade) June 3, 2022

See the showdown between Tinubu & Buhari as a Gift. Perhaps finally, Nigerians will know who sent the military to Lekki Tollgate. #EndSARS is a marathon & no sprint. So we wait!! They should hurry up!! — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) June 3, 2022

Says he struck a deal with Buhari to get him elected in exchange for special consideration to the Yoruba. Buhari then sent the military to perform a civilian massacre in the middle of the biggest city in Yorubaland, and nothing happened. Tinubu is good at politics🤡 — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) June 3, 2022

Walahi, if they deny Tinubu that ticket, Nigerians will get to know if truly there’s a Jubril in Asorock 🤣 — Henry Shield (@henryshield) June 3, 2022

That video just confirmed what we've always known about Tinubu's presidential bid; it's about him and his power lust. It has nothing to do with Nigeria's progress. That's why all he has to say is "emi lol kan". "It's my turn". — FOLA FOLAYAN (@TheFavoredWoman) June 2, 2022

“Wale, you don’t want Tinubu, you don’t want Atiku. Who do you now want?” Well, the only candidate I’ve seen so far that is worth giving a chance is Peter Obi. If any other better candidate emerges and makes it out of their primaries, I’ll change my mind. AND NO, I WASN’T PAID! — Adewale Adetona (@iSlimfit) May 31, 2022

Without the Tinubu-led ACN bloc in the coalition that became APC, Buhari would’ve remained a political pariah in the South and GEJ would’ve had his way back to Aso Rock. You don’t have to be this man’s fan, but he wasn’t lying about the huge role he played in the 2015 elections. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) June 3, 2022

They put Buhari, an incompetent man in power, grounding the lives of Nigerians for 8 years, in the hopes of being delivered the presidency on a gold platter. Now, we are being blackmailed with tribal politics because nothing is left. — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) June 3, 2022

Buhari has not yet cheated Bola Tinubu, and Tinubu attacked him. Why did he not wait until after the primaries before attacking Buhari? Now, he has given Buhari an excuse not to support him. I thought Bola Tinubu knew how to play politics. I was wrong. Very wrong!#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 3, 2022

Governor Dapo Abiodun in response to the Tinubu uppercut basically replied by saying, “we have heard you, we will do the right thing”. He didn’t say what the right thing would be though. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 3, 2022

What is Jagaban’s media team trying to retract,panel beat or modify when everything he said was plain,direct and clearly understood? — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 3, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

