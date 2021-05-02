 SocialMediaTrends: Anger, grief trail alleged rape and murder of female job-seeker | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Anger, grief trail alleged rape and murder of female job-seeker

4 mins ago

Angry reactions have trailed the tragic death of one Iniobong Umoren, who was reportedly raped and murdered by her abductor while she went job hunting in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state.

According to reports, the deceased, a fresh graduate of the University of Uyo, was allegedly raped, murdered and buried in a shallow grave by her suspected abductor, Uduak Frank Akpan who lured her with a faux job offering.

Ini was alleged to have, on Thursday, April 29, 2021 went for a job interview at an undisclosed location around Airport road, in the outskirts of Uyo after making a Twitter post stating that she was in dire need of a job.

Later that day, she reportedly made a distress call to her friend, where Ini could be heard screaming loudly before her phone went off abruptly and remained switched off.

Soon after, the internet went viral with her story as concerned Nigerians began to trend the #FindHinnyHumoren hashtag. Some in an attempt to unravel the criminal took to sharing evidences, locations and contacts leading to the suspect.

It was gathered that Akpan, the suspected abductor had taken Umoren to his house where a fight ensued between them. In the process, he used an object to strike her in the head, which resulted in her death.

He was alleged to have hurriedly buried her in a shallow grave and ran to Oron. Thereafter, he ran to Uruan following the pressure being mounted by Nigerians on social media.

The chairman of Uruan Local Government Area was said to have met the suspect’s cousin and requested that the suspect be brought to him.The suspect reportedly confessed to the Chairman who handed him over to the police for investigation and prosecution.

See reactions to the devastating story below:

…By Okiemute Abraham

