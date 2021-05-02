SocialMediaTrends: Anger, grief trail alleged rape and murder of female job-seeker | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SocialMediaTrends: Anger, grief trail alleged rape and murder of female job-seeker
Angry reactions have trailed the tragic death of one Iniobong Umoren, who was reportedly raped and murdered by her abductor while she went job hunting in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state.
According to reports, the deceased, a fresh graduate of the University of Uyo, was allegedly raped, murdered and buried in a shallow grave by her suspected abductor, Uduak Frank Akpan who lured her with a faux job offering.
Ini was alleged to have, on Thursday, April 29, 2021 went for a job interview at an undisclosed location around Airport road, in the outskirts of Uyo after making a Twitter post stating that she was in dire need of a job.
Later that day, she reportedly made a distress call to her friend, where Ini could be heard screaming loudly before her phone went off abruptly and remained switched off.
Soon after, the internet went viral with her story as concerned Nigerians began to trend the #FindHinnyHumoren hashtag. Some in an attempt to unravel the criminal took to sharing evidences, locations and contacts leading to the suspect.
It was gathered that Akpan, the suspected abductor had taken Umoren to his house where a fight ensued between them. In the process, he used an object to strike her in the head, which resulted in her death.
He was alleged to have hurriedly buried her in a shallow grave and ran to Oron. Thereafter, he ran to Uruan following the pressure being mounted by Nigerians on social media.
The chairman of Uruan Local Government Area was said to have met the suspect’s cousin and requested that the suspect be brought to him.The suspect reportedly confessed to the Chairman who handed him over to the police for investigation and prosecution.
See reactions to the devastating story below:
I wish Ini Umoren can get justice today 💔 you spend 4years in school, finish and then get killed looking for a job 💔
Just like you put pressure in #FindHinyUmoren you also need to put pressure in #JusticeForHinyUmoren#JusticeForHinyUmoren #JusticeForHinyUmoren pic.twitter.com/CM05xCz1nX
— Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) May 2, 2021
Hiny’s elder sister said she had to stop school so that Hiny can go.
The pains. She wept bitterly!! Felt her pains. They killed her. #JusticeForHinyUmoren
— INIMFON HUNCHO 🦍 (@inimfonakpakwa) May 2, 2021
No dreads !!
No tattoo !!
Yet a murderer #FindHinnyHumoren #JusticeForHinyUmoren pic.twitter.com/q1GFfymi6j
— Caleb Okpala (@rexford_caleb) May 2, 2021
This is the face of a kidnapper,rapist and ritualist.See how healthy he looks from the proceeds of crime. May his saliva become bitter in his mouth. May the remaining part of his life be full of sorrow, anguish and gnashing of teeth. Him and his accomplices #JusticeForHinyUmoren pic.twitter.com/v9PsZpjWYA
— DR.PENKING™ #JusticeForHinyUmoren (@drpenking) May 2, 2021
I'm broken, I'm sad, I'm tired because there are many #IniubongUmoren that are not reported, that we don't know about. This is how bad it is.
We must get #JusticeForHinyUmoren
— FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) May 2, 2021
Over the past two days, I saw how Iniubong Umoren united Nigerians in a way that was admirable, yet, tragic. This is heart-rending.
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) May 2, 2021
Apparently things doesn't seem right.
@PoliceNG what's going on, why have you guys not addressed this family till now. What is your be hidden, why are things done without their knowledge? Where is the corpse of the young lady fgs#JusticeForHinyUmoren pic.twitter.com/iM3eMk12eO
— Madamprof (@madamproff) May 2, 2021
The AKS Police confirmed that Iniobong Umoren's buried body has been exhumed and deposited at the morgue for autopsy, while the k*ller, Uduak, confessed to sexually assaulting her.#FindHinnyHumoren pic.twitter.com/T3vQiwb5BA
— ChefChi (@thecheffchi) May 2, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010
Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Enyimba to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in Confed Cup quarter-finals
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn against Egytian club Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the...
Latest Tech News
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...