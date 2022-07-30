SocialMediaTrends: Fresh reactions trail APC’s muslim-muslim ticket for 2023 presidency

A coalition of Northern Christian leaders has unanimously rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s choice to field a two muslims as the party’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2023 election.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the coalition consists of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and other eminent Northern politicians.

The leaders in a meeting held in Abuja yesterday jointly rejected Senator Kashim Shettima, the former governor of Borno State, who’s also a Muslim, as running mate to Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party.

Many have gone to social media claiming the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by the ruling party was divisive and insensitive.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Wike’s attack on Atiku, INEC’s deadline for voter registration

See how Nigerians are reacting:

It was a great honour and privilege for me to deliver the keynote speech as the Guest Speaker at the APC Northern Christian Leaders Summit on the theme, "Righteousness Exalts a Nation, but Sin is a Reproach to Any People". See full speech: https://t.co/jxlou2hHjG pic.twitter.com/RyCkfLX8ui — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) July 29, 2022

Breaking: Muslim-Muslim ticket ungodly; APC working against Nigeria’s unity: APC Senator Yakubu Dogara The last has not been heard of this issue. — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat (@von_Bismack) July 27, 2022

Tinubu has been cancelled, he will not be President.

Atiku is hanging on & waiting for Wike to drop the bomb💣.

Yakubu Dogara has paid his dues & the dice 🎲 has been cast.

Buhari may not finish his tenure.

Ahmed Lawan is Best Loser.

Peter Obi & Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed are coming. — Ben McBidis 🇳🇬 (@McBidis) July 29, 2022

Northern Christians say NO to Muslim Muslim ticket. For Babachir Lawal, Dogara and Elisha Abbo to publicly revolted against APC, there are things they're privy to about Tinubu and Shettima. pic.twitter.com/kC7MPGzYaw — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) July 29, 2022

Whatever you make of this tweet, whatever the interpretation ascribed to it, whatever you think of the northern Christians stand on Tinubu. I just want to tell you that this is a great verdict.

This is Yakubu Dogara @YakubDogara, and I thank him for his courage. pic.twitter.com/MRK3UdXNYL — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) July 29, 2022

Northern Christians saying No to APC Muslim-Muslim ticket. Christian arise fight the good fight of faith pic.twitter.com/pBugXOU7mm — Daishkawa Lagos (@daishkawa) July 29, 2022

All Northern Christians will vote Peter Obi especially Gombe South Senatorial zone. Omo 49% sure for Gombe State. — Musa Dawa (@Dawa419) July 29, 2022

Northern Christians Will Use Our PVCs And Prayers As Weapons Against Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Babachir Lawal — 💥 Fr. Cyriacus Kamai 🇳🇬 (@vakkai) July 30, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now