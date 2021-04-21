 SocialMediaTrends: Garba Shehu's jab at secession agitators; National database for cows & more | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Garba Shehu’s jab at secession agitators; National database for cows & more

Published

3 hours ago

on

Garba Shehu’s allegation that calls for secession were financially motivated was greeted with angry reactions from Nigerians on social media.

The presidential spokesman also stated that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be bullied.

Shehu, who stated this on Tuesday while speaking at an event organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC), reteriated that Nigeria’s unity was non-negotiable as he condemned socio-political groups, Afenifere and Ohaneze Ndigbo, for their stance on disintegration.

“The first one is about the unity of this country and the calls for secession, and they said the presidency is not talking; the presidency has been talking and our position is clearly that this country is one and is united, and by the grace of God will continue to be united,” said Shehu

“One thing with this President – and the National Secretary (of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC) has said a bit of that; you can’t intimidate Buhari. You can’t bully him.

“This thing about secession; they had used it in the past. You create secession and break up Nigeria and then, you intimidate the sitting leader and then he opens the booth and he brings money to settle people. President Buhari will pay no one. He is not going to pay,” he added

Critics condemned Shehu’s comments as a successful diversion from the fundamental reason behind various secessionist agitations that have continued to gain momentum across the country in recent times.

See reactions below.

Cows

Nigerians on social media have considered ridiculous, moves by lawmakers to create a national database for livestock.

The bill, which has reportedly passed second reading at the red chamber of the National Assembly, will be for the establishment of a National Livestock Bureau as sponsored by Senator Muhammad Bima Enagi.

It would facilitate livestock identification, traceability, registration, cattle rustling control, disease control, and other related matters.

Enagi cited agriculture as the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy adding that the livestock sub-sector was vital to the nation’s socio-economic development.

“Livestock identification refers to keeping records of individual farm animals or groups of farm animals so that they can be more easily tracked from their birth, through the marketing chain, to the table,” he said.

These reactions followed:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Why Nigerians are calling for Minister Pantami’s resignation

George Floyd

TwitterNG, like the rest of the world, lit up to the news of Derek Chauvin’s conviction, after he was found guilty by a US jury of all three charges leading to the death of an African-American, George Floyd.

Derek, the former Minneapolis officer was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case of Floyd, who died in his custody after allegedly trying to resist arrest.

The news attracted the following reactions from Nigerians:

Asylum for IPOB

Nigerians and Pro Biafrans online have also reacted to moves by The UK Visas and Immigration to grant asylum to ‘persecuted’ members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which had long been proscribed by the Nigerian government.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Opinions

