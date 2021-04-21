SocialMediaTrends: Garba Shehu's jab at secession agitators; National database for cows & more | Ripples Nigeria

Garba Shehu’s allegation that calls for secession were financially motivated was greeted with angry reactions from Nigerians on social media.

The presidential spokesman also stated that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be bullied.

Shehu, who stated this on Tuesday while speaking at an event organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC), reteriated that Nigeria’s unity was non-negotiable as he condemned socio-political groups, Afenifere and Ohaneze Ndigbo, for their stance on disintegration.

“The first one is about the unity of this country and the calls for secession, and they said the presidency is not talking; the presidency has been talking and our position is clearly that this country is one and is united, and by the grace of God will continue to be united,” said Shehu

“One thing with this President – and the National Secretary (of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC) has said a bit of that; you can’t intimidate Buhari. You can’t bully him.

“This thing about secession; they had used it in the past. You create secession and break up Nigeria and then, you intimidate the sitting leader and then he opens the booth and he brings money to settle people. President Buhari will pay no one. He is not going to pay,” he added

Critics condemned Shehu’s comments as a successful diversion from the fundamental reason behind various secessionist agitations that have continued to gain momentum across the country in recent times.

See reactions below.

The only people working hard in Buhari’s Admin are those whose job it is to defend his inactions . With all honesty, the likes of Lai, Garba Shehu, Adesina to mention a few, deserves a raise every week coz … e no easy — OSHOMAh (@JohnNetworQ) April 20, 2021

Presidency. Me: The ugly president @GarShehu has nothing left in his skull. So asking for self determination now mean asking for money to zoo @NGRPresident ?. pic.twitter.com/2q1RRbdVhZ — Amaka Ike (@Real_AmakaIke) April 20, 2021

In response to Garba shehu's comment….. A man whose only tool is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. — LEKKI MASSACRE (@PillzMadaki) April 21, 2021

Presidency. ME: @GarShehu, you're a cow brain.. — Soludo Diaso #EndNigeriaNow Not #EndSarsOrSwat! (@SDiaso) April 20, 2021

The amalgamation was due to extreme budget deficit in the northern protectorate… No be today you don dey feed them. Take away the south and Sapa go kill them. — Boogue (@deodemise) April 21, 2021

Apt — 신의 아들 (@FASTnFIERCE) April 20, 2021

He has a Dementia already and he won't notice the zoo country — Sammyboy (@sammyboy_02) April 20, 2021

Cows

Nigerians on social media have considered ridiculous, moves by lawmakers to create a national database for livestock.

The bill, which has reportedly passed second reading at the red chamber of the National Assembly, will be for the establishment of a National Livestock Bureau as sponsored by Senator Muhammad Bima Enagi.

It would facilitate livestock identification, traceability, registration, cattle rustling control, disease control, and other related matters.

Enagi cited agriculture as the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy adding that the livestock sub-sector was vital to the nation’s socio-economic development.

“Livestock identification refers to keeping records of individual farm animals or groups of farm animals so that they can be more easily tracked from their birth, through the marketing chain, to the table,” he said.

These reactions followed:

Twitter African Headquarters to open in Ghana, my motherland 😘 Amazon to open in S.A But what is happening in my dear country?

National Database for cows!!! I'm laughing in pain 😥

I want so much better for Nigeria. — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) April 21, 2021

A National Database of Cows. @NGRSenate priority. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) April 21, 2021

We do not have a data base for human beings but the Senate is now working on a Bill for a data base on cows! What a country! What a people! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 21, 2021

Senate led by Ahmed Lawan is supporting a bill to create National database for cows. NIN for cows? 😳 Yeee Oluwaaaa! 😭 — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) April 20, 2021

Nnamdi Kanu wasn't wrong when he called Nigeria a zoo. Today, we are hearing Nigerian Senators support bill to create national database for cows. Look at what your lawmakers are prioritizing over 200m Nigerians. Tomorrow, one mad person will come and preach patriotism to us. 🤢 — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) April 20, 2021

Senators support a bill to create National Database for Cows. The only thing this 9th NASS discusses is cows, grazing bill, underage voters etc with electoral reform bill left unattended to🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️. So pissed. Ahmed Lawan is a 🐃 — Maybeks (@MayUbeku) April 20, 2021

George Floyd

TwitterNG, like the rest of the world, lit up to the news of Derek Chauvin’s conviction, after he was found guilty by a US jury of all three charges leading to the death of an African-American, George Floyd.

Derek, the former Minneapolis officer was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case of Floyd, who died in his custody after allegedly trying to resist arrest.

The news attracted the following reactions from Nigerians:

With the guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case, I look forward to a time when the actions of Nigerian police officers will be captured on bodycams and their superiors will not suppress the evidence but will even come out to testify against bad eggs. One day. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) April 20, 2021

If that George Floyd issue happened in Nigeria. Derek Chauvin would probably have been appointed as the new IGP months after that incident or probably given a Government appointment. — Daddy ❤️ (@DaddyStanley_) April 20, 2021

Justice served as Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder in the May 2020 death of George Floyd. He was convicted of second & third-degree murder, in addition to manslaughter. I hope one day victims of #EndSARS protest & Police brutality in Nigeria will get justice too. — UNCLE AJ (@UNCLE_AJALA) April 21, 2021

George Floyd's killer is being convicted over there in US, but in my country Nigeria, we still dey find Nwanfor💔 — Will (@O_b_I_n_n_x) April 20, 2021

Who else noticed how all the news channels in Nigeria have been drooling over the George Floyd news, debating and deliberating.. meanwhile here in Nigeria, we have worse cases and our media houses just "unlook". Even fulani massacres aren't reported. — Adokiye Tariah (@osikiridaddy) April 21, 2021

"It was not policing, it was murder"! The cop that killed #GeorgeFloyd has been found guilty of all the charges! Now, this is justice. Not the system in Nigeria where relatives of #EndSARS victims are being given slim wad cash of notes as compensation. That's not justice! — FESTUS OGUN (@mrfestusogun) April 21, 2021

Asylum for IPOB

Nigerians and Pro Biafrans online have also reacted to moves by The UK Visas and Immigration to grant asylum to ‘persecuted’ members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which had long been proscribed by the Nigerian government.

The Britain so loved the Igbo people that they want to give Asylum to IPOB but not Biafran Nation. Hypocrite of the highest order. — IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) April 21, 2021

Same FG that loves granting amnesty to terrorists is angry that the UK wants to grant ordinary asylum to IPoB members? Your hatred for Ndigbo shall be your undoing! — Tunde 🇨🇦 (@iamwytunes) April 21, 2021

The UK granting Asylum to IPOB is a waist of time… IPOB has gone beyond this dirty tricks. They now realize we are going stronger day by day despite the crackdown by the zoo government. It is either Biafra or death, there’s no going back. pic.twitter.com/gIGie3iHy8 — BIG CHIEF (@Chisom_1) April 21, 2021

Buhari's government that is rehabilitating and reintegrating cold blooded murderers and terrorists is questioning UK Asylum to IPOB? Jesus Christ! Btw, IPOB is seeking for a referendum as a pathway towards achieving a "peaceful" secession from Nigeria, not one useless asylum! — Mazi @FestusGreen 🇳🇬 (@FestusGreen) April 21, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

