SocialMediaTrends: Google's removal of Adamu Garba's app from PlayStore is anti-North, Nigerians joke | Ripples Nigeria

The social media space in Nigeria on Monday was awash with reactions after Adamu Garba’s ‘Crowwe’ application was deleted by the Google Play Store.

The instant messaging and financial transaction app was purportedly deleted after it was plagued with massive reports and bad reviews from Nigerians who were displeased with comments by Garba on the ban of microblogging platform, Twitter, by the Nigerian government.

Some Nigerians on social media joked that Google’s move was anti-North.

Garba, a former presidential aspirant, in a series of tweets, following the Twitter ban had attempted to present the Crowwe app as an alternative to the microblogging app in Nigeria, but was met with brick wall reactions from social media users who vowed never to download the app.

He had also received backlash for some controversial statements he made earlier in the year on the ban of cryptocurrency in Nigeria where he, perhaps jokingly, urged Nigerians to trade in cows rather than crypo.

Garba has however denied claims that his app was taken down by the Google Play Store, calling it “fake news”.

He explained that the situation was only temporary, noting that the app was undergoing system modifications, hence the development.

“Due to some attempts to make some modification, Google deleted the activity as a possible policy violation. So with that, we had to request that the app be taken down so that we can modify the coding because it’s actually a code’based issue.” Adamu said in a Facebook post

“We are doing the modification currently and once it’s okay, we’re going to put it back on the store and then you continue to download your app and continue to Crowwe to the world,” he added

But Nigerians have since taken to social media, with some celebrating “victory at last” as other hilarious reactions poured in over the development.

…By Okiemute Abraham

