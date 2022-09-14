Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Gov Makinde’s appeal to PDP chairmain & Seun Osewa’s controversial tweet

2 hours ago

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has stirred controversies after he requested the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The Governor stated that the request was made for the people of the South to have a sense of belonging in the party.

Seyi Makinde at the South-West PDP stakeholders meeting with the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said:

“We are asking the National Chairman to step down so that the South will be fully included. That is the message.”

The message is conceived by some Nigerians as further tearing the party apart while others applauded the governor for making the right call.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Seun Osewa

Seun Osewa, the founder of Nairaland, has been a subject of discussion on Twitter after he made a tweet that seemed controversial.

Some tweeps have described Osewa as insidiously stoking ethnic sentiments to pitch Northerners against the Igbos ahead of the coming election.

The Nairaland founder’s deleted post has generated many reactions.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

