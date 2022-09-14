SocialMediaTrends: Gov Makinde’s appeal to PDP chairmain & Seun Osewa’s controversial tweet

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has stirred controversies after he requested the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The Governor stated that the request was made for the people of the South to have a sense of belonging in the party.

Seyi Makinde at the South-West PDP stakeholders meeting with the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said:

“We are asking the National Chairman to step down so that the South will be fully included. That is the message.”

The message is conceived by some Nigerians as further tearing the party apart while others applauded the governor for making the right call.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Atiku cannot win the presidential election without governors helping him to rig in their states. That’s why he’s desperately visiting Seyi Makinde in Oyo state. If you are popular go and win without governors. Onyara! #PeterObiForPresident2023 — Shehu Gazali Sadiq (@Shehusky) September 14, 2022

It’s ok for Seyi Makinde & Wike to pull the plug. After all, Atiku pulled the plug in 2015. PDP will always survive outside the corridors of power. They managed fine since 2015. They can wait another 8yrs. — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) September 10, 2022

Before now, Obidients boasted that Makinde is part of their Dead on Arrival Peter Obi agenda, while BATists claimed that Makinde will do Yoruba agenda for Tinubu. They expected Makinde to boycott Atiku in Ibadan. These pictures 📸 will give them sleepless nights going forward pic.twitter.com/23lthZWkmY — Tonye Barcanista (@TonyeBarcanista) September 14, 2022

We are asking the PDP National Chairman to step down so that the South will be fully included ~Seyi Makinde pic.twitter.com/GDVf52RibT — Mindset🗝️ (@mindset_tweet) September 14, 2022

Makinde still told @atiku to his face that Ayu must go — Matthew (@sulefield) September 14, 2022

All I hear are folks parroting Seyi Makinde as one of the best Governors currently. But, rarely info on what his achievements are. I was in Ibadan recently by the way, not much had changed from the last time I was there. Charismatic yes, but need more tangible achievements. — Jeremiah (@jerrynwanorim) September 14, 2022

Do you think everyone would be like Wike? Makinde needed to do the photoshoot. He has to be nice to his visitor even if he doesn't like him. He knows how to play his politics. He would do anything to be in the good book of the Obidient youths. His reelection depends on it. — Kingdom Media & Politics➡️ (@ElijahO_Oluwole) September 14, 2022

Seun Osewa

Seun Osewa, the founder of Nairaland, has been a subject of discussion on Twitter after he made a tweet that seemed controversial.

Some tweeps have described Osewa as insidiously stoking ethnic sentiments to pitch Northerners against the Igbos ahead of the coming election.

The Nairaland founder’s deleted post has generated many reactions.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Naira Land founder, @seunosewa deletes his tweet after he got schooled by Ismaila Yusuf @SurvivingNaija for trying to create ethnic toxicity. #VawulenceSpace #EndBigotry pic.twitter.com/I0EfITxr0j — NG of the Good Life🎉 (@PrideOfAPeacock) September 14, 2022

Man From Northern Nigeria Thrashes Nairaland Owner, Seun Osewa's Attempt At Creating Division Between Igbo And Arewa pic.twitter.com/9KjWo5XVfm — Biafra Daily Mirror (@biafra_daily) September 14, 2022

If only Nairaland followed the trends and upgraded their site design, it would have been like our Nigeria own Twitter but no, they choose to remain in 2005 — Tha Edo Boy (@tha_edoboy) September 14, 2022

Obidients gather!

See how a Yusful Arewa youth turned @seunosewa of Nairaland into a divisive 🤡 Peter Obi is the true unified. pic.twitter.com/HI22tHAFIG — Dr Chaz Duke 👁️💎 (@Ocular_Priest) September 14, 2022

One of the biggest fools on this app is Seun Osewa of Nairaland. He's a manipulative pundit and a stoker cum connoisseur of ethno-religious controversies. You have a duty to block him. — Deji Teye (@mydeji247) September 14, 2022

I don't know wether to say you're low budget Ogbeni Dipo or high Budget Ogbeni Dipo. No wonder the forum you created has very Disgusting Tribalistic contents. Infact Tribalism gets you profits from nairaland. That forum will be bought soon. — @Euroman🇳🇬 (@Euromanne) September 14, 2022

Very disgraceful indeed. No wonder his nairaland has nose dived in terms of content quality. The site is full of rubbish lately & has never been improved on. — Ephy™© (@Dan_Baba7) September 14, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

