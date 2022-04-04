SocialMediaTrends: Grammy Awards — how fans reacted to Wizkid’s loss and Angelique Kidjo’s win

A disappointing Grammy outing for Made in Lagos Star, Wizkid has set his fans against fellow nominees in his category.

The singer lost both Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album Grammy Awards to Arooj Aftab’s Mohabbat and Angelique Kidjo’s Mother Nature respectively.

Fans of the Essence crooner, Wizkid fc immediately went on a trolling spree underneath Kidjo’s Instagram celebratory post, forcing her to disable her comment section.

They claimed the songstress didn’t deserve the award and had robbed Wizkid of his win.

Iamluchi_ent wrote: “Oleeeeeeeee… that award was not yours.”

Richyrayofficial said: “I no know wetin this woman dey sing, who dey stream or even vote for your music self.”

malay_uranta wrote: “Let the rising stars shine and make them feel proud. You don too do, we’re not in tbe 90’s okay” (sic)

Wizkid’s Essence featuring fast-rising music star, Tems was released in October 2020 as the 11th song on Made in Lagos, Wizkid’s fourth studio album.

The music artiste also made history in July as he became the first Nigerian artiste with a record on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, topping the Number nine spot in September.

Made in Lagos, his album, also hit Number one on the Billboard World Album Chart in August.

But here’s how some Nigerians have reacted to the Grammy saga that has since left the online space in disarray:

Angelique Kidjo singing infront of World Leaders and Wizkid FC think she’s their size?. Lol she’s far gone #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/GaxSQ7RjVT — NUNGUA BURNA ( FACTOS RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) April 3, 2022

