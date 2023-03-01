Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Hope for Obi? INEC compromised? — Tinubu’s victory stirs reactions

Published

1 min ago

on

Social media platforms have been buzzing since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential elections.

Dubbed Nigeria’s most closely contested election since the country’s return to civilian rule in 1999, INEC declared that the 70-year-old former governor of Lagos State had won with 8,794,726 votes which is 36% out of the total votes cast.

The election which was not without its hiccups and controversy generated reactions as party hopefuls were jubilant and others expressed dissatisfaction.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Displeasure with Tinubu

Many felt the election was heavily influenced by Tinubu and his allies and did not hold back to vent their frustrations.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Mahmoud Yakubu Bashed

The INEC chairman also got a share of the criticism for allowing the collation to continue despite several calls to halt the process.

He was also criticized for the technical glitches of BVAS and IREV.

Hope for Obi?

Peter Obi of the Labour Party who came third in the race, had his supporters talking too.

Many said that Obi’s mandate would be retrieved by the Supreme Court alleging that the election was not free and fair.

See how they reacted:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Opinions

