SocialMediaTrends: Hope for Obi? INEC compromised? — Tinubu’s victory stirs reactions

Social media platforms have been buzzing since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential elections.

Dubbed Nigeria’s most closely contested election since the country’s return to civilian rule in 1999, INEC declared that the 70-year-old former governor of Lagos State had won with 8,794,726 votes which is 36% out of the total votes cast.

The election which was not without its hiccups and controversy generated reactions as party hopefuls were jubilant and others expressed dissatisfaction.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

They have you where they want you.

Congratulations to them https://t.co/xgNtkMBMz2 — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) March 1, 2023

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. May Nigeria succeed under your reign. May God give you the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to tackle all our problems. May you live long and in good health. God bless Nigeria. — DAMZY (@Segun_Odunayo) March 1, 2023

"The Youths of Nigeria, I heard you loud and clear. We are on this journey together. I will not let you down. There will be no university strike again and your universities shall be autonomous, there shall be student loans. I'll be your servant not your leader… " Bola Tinubu — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) March 1, 2023

The President-Elect, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. May Nigeria succeed in your reign and may Nigerians who voted you not regret. May God strengthen you to do the will of the people and not yourself. Ultimately, may Nigeria win! Congratulations! — Fatteh Hamid, MON (@OgbeniAyoola) March 1, 2023

Behind every successful man is the his woman. His jewel of inestimable value, Senator Remi Tinubu. #AsiwajuIsHere pic.twitter.com/YyNC2KXsqF — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) March 1, 2023

I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election as the next President of Nigeria. As the presidential election comes to an end, I urge other contestants, especially Atiku Abubakar to accept the outcome in the overall interest of our country. There will always be another day. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) March 1, 2023

Nigeria is not a zoo and it won’t be one because anyone’s preferred candidate lost an election. Your opinion on the outcome of the election remains inferior to processes overseen by INEC. Congratulations to President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu. May Nigeria succeed under your watch. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) March 1, 2023

We reject this night mare..@inecnigeria rigged the election in his favour and we'll not be silent.. This people have failed us and we'll not continue to labour in vain anymore..

We'll fight till the end..#RejectTinubu #TinubuIsNotComing #TinubuIsNotMyPresident — Henry Ivy Okoye (@packaging81) March 1, 2023

Displeasure with Tinubu

Many felt the election was heavily influenced by Tinubu and his allies and did not hold back to vent their frustrations.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

APC at their acceptance meeting for Tinubu started the event with a worship song “We are grateful ooo Lord” for election wey una rig? Lmao 🤦 pic.twitter.com/XC0kaL60S2 — Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) March 1, 2023

Video declaring Tinubu winner. You all that rigged this election may you never have peace in your life. May all your children be the end of your life. Chief of Staff BREAKING NEWS #protest Atiku and Obi Arise TV The FBI Femi Falana Mahmood Yakubu Japa Rufai MuslimMuslim Asiwaju pic.twitter.com/oaF3xGXLVF — OBIDATTI last born (@vceethegreat) March 1, 2023

Will never congratulate that kenyan clit looking monkey #TinubuIsNotComing — Count Bliss ♤ (@CountBliss) March 1, 2023

Nigeria we cannot accept this. Fight for your rights. Fight for your country. They stole the election#TinubuIsNotComing — Nigerian Woman (@nnekacriss) March 1, 2023

Mahmoud Yakubu Bashed

The INEC chairman also got a share of the criticism for allowing the collation to continue despite several calls to halt the process.

He was also criticized for the technical glitches of BVAS and IREV.

He has the balls to announce the Winner without all result being updated in the IREV PORTAL. This man has bitten more than he can chew.#Revolution"Bola Tinubu""Chief of Staff" pic.twitter.com/O9OABn2ZsN — DE MAN (@DEMAN004) March 1, 2023

This evil man called Prof. Mahmood announced Tinubu winner when over 5000 results were still missing from INEC IREV portal. Mahmood should be arrested because he’s broken several rules on the Electoral Act. pic.twitter.com/GMw7fqzl8L — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) March 1, 2023

So Mahmoud declares Tinubu the winner despite seeing all the lapses in these election, Buhari has done it again, I detest Mahmoud Yakubu and his cabal, meanwhile the race isn’t yet ending soon, they have allowed criminal establishment to overcome the ppl pic.twitter.com/Nhhz9aCZ19 — CFU🔥🇮🇱🇺🇲🇹🇷 (@felixbuezecyrus) March 1, 2023

INEC leadership collected $1b USD to rigg Election for Tinubu, hence very deep in the midnight, Mr. Mahmoud Yakub visited Tinubu in his house in Ikoyi LAGOS STATE, NIGERIA is finished, PRESIDENT Biden and UK Prime Minister should come up with sanctions immediately, this is worse — Austin Nwabufo (@AustinNwabufo) March 1, 2023

Prof. Mahmoud is a Yahoo Yahoo guy without conscience.

He promised Nigerians that he will review the results before declaring same but went ahead to declare Tinubu while we sleep

Let's see how long they will enjoy our stolen mandate. We all look up to God. — O. O. Nwani (LP) (@BarrTailorson) March 1, 2023

Hope for Obi?

Peter Obi of the Labour Party who came third in the race, had his supporters talking too.

Many said that Obi’s mandate would be retrieved by the Supreme Court alleging that the election was not free and fair.

See how they reacted:

My PRESIDENT ELECT PETER OBI, Your mandate will be retrieved in no distant time. Congratulations once more.Britain have failed this time.Their plans for nigeria will not stand #bola tinubu #Revolucion #protest HELL NO #INECElectionResult pic.twitter.com/g7oh5wsgod — I STAND FOR TRUTH (@Truthmustbesa) March 1, 2023

Bola Tinubu was announced President-elect by INEC a few mins ago, no problem. Peter Obi’s mandate can only be delayed, but cannot be denied. Bookmark this tweet. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/LHplNO1HmU — Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ 🇨🇮 (@AfamDeluxo) March 1, 2023

Peter Gregory Obi will be the first president of Nigeria 🇳🇬 that will get his mandate from the supreme court, after serious revote of the people, intervention of the army and set of interim government committee to be in place, Tinubu will not be sworn in be rest assured📌 pic.twitter.com/e35mQrfYtV — Peter Obi Stan supporter (@omoelerinjare) March 1, 2023

Some of you are funny. You have been obedient for months now, defending Peter Obi and standing up for him. But it's surprising that you don't even know him. Do you think he has given up? 😂You Dey F up! If you believe that. Don't let APC's propaganda affect your support for him. — preach love ❤️ (@redcap_blondie) March 1, 2023

The battle for the soul of Nigeria just began. APC should relax because this victory is temporary. Peter Obi is definitely coming. #2023PresidentialElection pic.twitter.com/D9T2Wgokar — Dozie (@ibeh84) March 1, 2023

This victory will be sweet aswearrrrr!!!!

This is the song I will sing the day we finally reclaim our mandate!!! PETER OBI IS COMING!!!! pic.twitter.com/FeQnpl7tmO — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) March 1, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

