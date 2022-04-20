Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians are reacting after APC pegs presidential form at N100m

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Nigerians on social media reacted massively to the resolution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sell its presidential form for 100 million naira.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morgan, made the announcement today Wednesday at a briefing with reporters in Abuja.

Some were of the opinion that the form was too costly while others believed it was one of the reasons aspirants go to any length to win elections.

The breakdown of the presidential form is as follows:

Expression of Interest form: N30 million

The nomination form: N70 million.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

A former elected Senator for Yobe South constituency of Yobe State who is also aspiring to be President under the umbrella of APC also reacted, and Nigerians were quick to respond to him.

See how Nigerians responded:

By Hamzat Rasheed

