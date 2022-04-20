News
SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians are reacting after APC pegs presidential form at N100m
Nigerians on social media reacted massively to the resolution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sell its presidential form for 100 million naira.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morgan, made the announcement today Wednesday at a briefing with reporters in Abuja.
Some were of the opinion that the form was too costly while others believed it was one of the reasons aspirants go to any length to win elections.
The breakdown of the presidential form is as follows:
Expression of Interest form: N30 million
The nomination form: N70 million.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
Aradugbo!!!!!!!!
100M for the form. #100m pic.twitter.com/PgOtzhqVv1
— BOSS MAN (@sojihausa) April 20, 2022
APC: Presidential form is #100m
Nigerian youths: pic.twitter.com/fj9AdWIrrP
— Akanfe🙂 (@SunnyGbade) April 20, 2022
#100m for presidential form, waow,
Let me keep my ambition and you people want youth who is not corrupt or bankroll by corrupt politicians to Contest.
Sapa dey outside
APC na confirm 👍
— Habeebullah 🇳🇬H³ 🇳🇬 (@OlawaleyDc) April 20, 2022
APC Nomination forms since 2014:
2014: #27.5m
2018: #45m
2022: #100m
Party of thieves. And President Bubari watches in awe! pic.twitter.com/0v2fJdEhWe
— Alabi John Ozovehe (@johnvehe) April 20, 2022
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Well-wishers pray for Rita Dominic on her traditional wedding day
A former elected Senator for Yobe South constituency of Yobe State who is also aspiring to be President under the umbrella of APC also reacted, and Nigerians were quick to respond to him.
See how Nigerians responded:
100M for the form. Wow!
— Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) April 20, 2022
Egbon turn ambulance because of #100M 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/XMxNPk5pNX
— AyinkeAde 💡🔑❤ (@dennissignatur) April 20, 2022
Adamu Garba after collecting APC #100m Presidential form. pic.twitter.com/mKEfP4nU9m
— Ogochukwu ❤️ (@TheEmmalez) April 20, 2022
This Adamu Garba has no iota of shame. So, it is now he realizes that Twitter has power. If folks on Twitter wanted to raise him that #100m, they can do it. However, you can't come and claim support on a platform that you sued, and lashed out against during #EndSARS
— Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) April 20, 2022
By Hamzat Rasheed
