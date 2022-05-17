Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians are reacting to Kano explosion and EFCC’s arrest of Ahmed Idris

Published

7 mins ago

on

Nigerians grieve as the news of Kano explosion originally reported as bomb blast by some media platforms filtered the media space today.

The Kano state Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, confirmed that four people have so far been recorded dead in the explosion.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the explosion occurred at Aba Road in Sabon Gari area of Kano.

Dikko while confirming the unfortunate incident said:

“It is not bomb explosion; it’s a gas cylinder. There’s a gas welder here and he was the first victim of the situation.

“As at now, one female and three males have been killed. All the security agencies are here. The Civil Defence, Brigade commander, Air force, myself and the director, DSS, are all on ground.”

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo have also visited the explosion scene.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on GEJ’s defection, Adamu’s APC exit & why Islam is being dragged

In another trending news, Nigerians have reacted to the arrest made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Nigeria’s Accountant-General, Ahmed Idris.

Ripples Nigeria can confirm that the arrest was made on the alleged diversion of at least N80 billion in public funds.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

thirteen + 12 =

Investigations

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations1 week ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
forest woods in Cross River forest woods in Cross River
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...