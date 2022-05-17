SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians are reacting to Kano explosion and EFCC’s arrest of Ahmed Idris

Nigerians grieve as the news of Kano explosion originally reported as bomb blast by some media platforms filtered the media space today.

The Kano state Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, confirmed that four people have so far been recorded dead in the explosion.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the explosion occurred at Aba Road in Sabon Gari area of Kano.

Dikko while confirming the unfortunate incident said:

“It is not bomb explosion; it’s a gas cylinder. There’s a gas welder here and he was the first victim of the situation.

“As at now, one female and three males have been killed. All the security agencies are here. The Civil Defence, Brigade commander, Air force, myself and the director, DSS, are all on ground.”

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo have also visited the explosion scene.

Vp Osinbajo accompanied by Kano Gov. expresses condolences with victims of the explosion & their relatives, while also wishing the injured speedy recovery. He is now departing the scene of the explosion in Sabon Gari, focusing on the planned consultations in Kano for the day — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) May 17, 2022

The unfortunate incident in Kano was a gas explosion not a bomb blast, the Kano State Police Commissioner has confirmed. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 17, 2022

I was at the scene of the explosion in Sabongari, Kano to give live updates for my media organisation. Nothing at the scene pointed to a bomb blast. As such, I am inclined to agree with the police situation report which attributed the incident to a gas explosion — Clement A. Oloyede (@Lord_Clem) May 17, 2022

May the souls of those who died in the explosion in Kano rest in peace. May God console their families and friends. I pray for speedy recovery for all the little kids and others who were injured or affected by the explosion. — Dr Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) May 17, 2022

My heart goes out to the families of those feared dead in the Explosion at the Sabon Gari area of Kano state.

Multiple reports confirm that it was a gas cylinder that caused the explosion.

May our Land be healed. Cause o ti su mi mhen… — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) May 17, 2022

My empathy goes to the good people of Kano state, most especially those people directly affected with the unfortunate incident, May Allah strengthen them . — Isaac Newton (@newtonreal76) May 17, 2022

In another trending news, Nigerians have reacted to the arrest made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Nigeria’s Accountant-General, Ahmed Idris.

Ripples Nigeria can confirm that the arrest was made on the alleged diversion of at least N80 billion in public funds.

If you look closely, Ahmed Idris is probably fighting a battle with some cabals. If you think EFCC arrested him because of 80 billion naira then you don't know Buhari/APC administration. They don't arrest because of corruption, they arrest only for personal disagreements. — Premier (@SodiqTade) May 17, 2022

80 billion Naira stolen by one skinny citizen. This man’s family and allies are probably out there cussing the country for the dysfunctions their principal helps make worse. One day, we are going to contemplate capital punishment for this unforgivable scale of corruption. https://t.co/MwupmeLC4E — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) May 16, 2022

In a poor country, One person stole 80 billion naira ($170,000,000) in less than 4yrs in his public office. This is a murder case! — `ℝ𝕠𝕫𝕒😈🌶️ (@LadyRoza_001) May 17, 2022

In January, Ahmed Idris, the accountant general of the federation blasted ASUU for demanding 18 billion naira. Today, he has been arrested by the EFCC for stealing 80 billion naira! Hardworking people can't be paid because a few people are busy filling their pockets in secret! — Ewo Chidiebere (@IamEwo) May 17, 2022

