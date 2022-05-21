SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians are reacting to massive turnout in nationwide march for Peter Obi

Nigerians on social media have urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to consider making Peter Obi its 2023 Presidential candidate following a successfully one million-man march in support of him on Saturday.

Obi’s support groups oversaw the event understood to have taken place simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

His supporters in Nigeria and in diaspora then also took to social media handles to show solidarity for his ambition ahead of next year’s general elections.

Peter Gregory Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and Harvard business school graduate, had only two months ago, brought to an end months of speculations about his interest to join the presidential race under the umbrella of the PDP.

The chairman of the support groups, Mr Marcel Ngogbehei, had earlier said that the groups, including Peter Obi Support Network, Like Minds for Peter Obi, Nigeria Needs Peter Obi, TakeBackNaija, Women for Peter Obi, Associates of Peter Obi, Peter Obi FC, Peter Obi movement for president, Associates of Peter Obi, Peter Obi Candidacy Movement, Peter Obi Ambassadors, TeamOHO, among others, would hold the nationwide march on Saturday.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Dear PDP Delegates, kindly go through this #1MillionMarch4PeterObi and see reasons why you need Peter Obi. This is not an online movement but a People propelled Movement that has never been seen In Nigeria’s Political landscape. The options is yours — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat (@von_Bismack) May 21, 2022

It's the 'GO AND VERIFY' chants for me!😍#1MillionMarch4PeterObi — Benny (@BenUgbana) May 21, 2022

Obi dey give me jooyy😩

PDP use your head!! — Praise Undefined (@winpeed) May 21, 2022

1. #1MillionMarch4PeterObi is just microphone testing. A Peaceful Political Revolution is underway in Nigeria. Many didn’t see this Tsunami, many didn’t see us coming, but we here now. I’m so emotional right now, tears rolling down my cheeks. We did it!! We proved naysayers wrong — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 21, 2022

I swear! The last time I saw a politician with near this kinda non-monetary love, was M. K. O. Abiola. The streets of Lagos wants Peter Obi. Nigeria NEEDS Peter Obi!!!#1MillionMarch4PeterObi pic.twitter.com/N5xnC8EakT — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) May 21, 2022

We're here….. Nobody paid us, this is what we believe in @PeterObi #1MillionMarch4PeterObi. Lagos group at Archbishop vining Anglican Church….. pic.twitter.com/dp2BdiqF1I — JOSH 💙 (@ebubejosh1) May 21, 2022

Maiduguri, Borno state is fully Charged for Peter Obi.. We march for a better Nigeria Support Peter Obi!#1MillionMarch4PeterObi pic.twitter.com/CwBLsgYa6e — UHURU (@Chude__) May 21, 2022

Unfortunately we d Obi-dient in Sokoto won't be able to join d #1MillionMarch4PeterObi Sokoto Govt. Has banned any form of possession in d state due to d tension after Deborah's death…

But we will be praying for those that will be marching today for Peter Obi across d country. — Sokoto4PeterObi (@Abbeylanso) May 21, 2022

By Hamzat Rasheed

