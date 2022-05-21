Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians are reacting to massive turnout in nationwide march for Peter Obi

Published

25 mins ago

on

Nigerians on social media have urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to consider making Peter Obi its 2023 Presidential candidate following a successfully one million-man march in support of him on Saturday.

Obi’s support groups oversaw the event understood to have taken place simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

His supporters in Nigeria and in diaspora then also took to social media handles to show solidarity for his ambition ahead of next year’s general elections.

Peter Gregory Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and Harvard business school graduate, had only two months ago, brought to an end months of speculations about his interest to join the presidential race under the umbrella of the PDP.

The chairman of the support groups, Mr Marcel Ngogbehei, had earlier said that the groups, including Peter Obi Support Network, Like Minds for Peter Obi, Nigeria Needs Peter Obi, TakeBackNaija, Women for Peter Obi, Associates of Peter Obi, Peter Obi FC, Peter Obi movement for president, Associates of Peter Obi, Peter Obi Candidacy Movement, Peter Obi Ambassadors, TeamOHO, among others, would hold the nationwide march on Saturday.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to latest Lagos ‘okada’ ban & crisis in Dei-Dei market Abuja

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four × 2 =

Investigations

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
forest woods in Cross River forest woods in Cross River
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...