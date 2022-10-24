SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians are reacting to Ooni’s marriage to sixth wife

Nigerians have been talking after the news broke that traditional ruler of Yoruba Kingdom Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, was getting set to tie the knot with a sixth wife, Princess Temitope Adesegun.

It is barely one week after the king married his fifth wife.

The Ooni has since become a subject of discussion following his series of marriages, especially as he is set to marry his sixth wife.

The information was disclosed by the Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Many Nigerians including Nigerian singer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, best known as Charly Boy have expressed their shock over the traditional ruler’s decision.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

I love Ooni of Ife tho. He's marrying their role models 🤣 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) October 23, 2022

I have been struggling to stay married to one woman for over 45yrs.

Yet my fellow man, the Ooni of Ife in less than 2 months married 6 wives. Juju🤨 I must go to this Ooni’s for tutorials. How is he doing it? What if he ends up marring 6 more, will it become a football team? pic.twitter.com/5cXvDvCFkf — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) October 22, 2022

Ooni set to marry 7th wife, one for each day of the week — Attah Akor (@attah_akor) October 23, 2022

Some of you are still single because Ooni of Ife has married your future wife💀 — 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐤. (@TheMahleek) October 23, 2022

The women that Ooni of Ife married were not broke. You can’t compare them to those who wait for a man to pay for their hair and nails. That marriage is for power and class. Well, they seem like they needed a husband too. For those asking if I’d do it, I don’t do beardless men. — Fauzziyah Ebunoluwa (@FauzziyahE) October 24, 2022

Make Ooni sha no come Twitter, Oba ma gbesele gbogbo eyin crochet creators. — Sholleyman✊ (@stillsholley) October 23, 2022

Ooni of Ife getting Married to all this High profile Women is another evidence that most Nigeria women only hate polygamy when the man isn't of high value…. — i am @BankyNetwork (@BankoleAdeleke1) October 20, 2022

If Ooni of ife invite you come palace and you carry your babe go, you fit no carry am go back. — Bayo Otedola (@mister_ade5) October 23, 2022

Make Ooni of Ife sha no marry my future wife before i meet her. — TIFE🇬🇧🌚 (@ZeekiHodl) October 23, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

