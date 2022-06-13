SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians are reacting to record victory by Super Eagles

Nigerians have been celebrating the senior men’s football team, the super Eagles, over their victory against the Falcons and True Parrots of São Tomé and Príncipe.

The Eagles secured a record 10-0 victory over the central Africans in Morocco on Monday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Victor Osimhen led the goal galore with four goals while Terem Moffi’s brace and goals from Moses Simon, Peter Etebo, Ademola Lookman, and Emmanuel Dennis completed the demolition.

The Super Eagles had earlier bagged all three points available in the opening game of the qualifying series with a 2-1 defeat of Sierra Leone at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja last Thursday.

The 10-0 demolition over Sao Tome and Principe ensures Nigeria now lead Group A with six points from two matches.

The huge score gap is already a National record for the team, and Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate the feat.

See how Nigerians are reacting to the win:

When last did the Super Eagles win an away game 8-0? — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 13, 2022

And you're telling me this Super Eagles will not beat Man utd #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/o4sYsaMFNA — OVO (@Ovo_himself449) June 13, 2022

Osimhen gets his Hatrick for the Super Eagles of Nigeria to make it 8-0 👏🏾👏🏾. At this point, Rashidi Yekini’s 37goals record will soon be a thing of the past. What a striker we have in Victor Osimhen, a proper football machine 🔥🔥🔥.#AFCON2023Q pic.twitter.com/qTfFUDwWXU — Ibukun Aluko (@IbkSports) June 13, 2022

It took Jose Poseiro only 4 games in charge to record Nigeria ‘s biggest win in football. 10-0 against São Tomé. 🔥👏🏼 #STPNGA #AFCON2023Q Previous record was a Super Eagles 10-1 win [vs Dahomey]. 🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/DXDFAVB7Pr — E (@iamOkon) June 13, 2022

Victor Osimhen scores his 12th goal for the Super Eagles of Nigeria 🇳🇬 in 22 games. He now has the second best goal to game ratio in Nigerian Football History (0.54), behind only Rashidi Yekini (0.63). If there’s anybody that would break Yekini’s goal record, it’s Osimhen. 👑 pic.twitter.com/zDJRJRFk84 — Dez ⚽️ (@dezfootie) June 13, 2022

Make them organise one charity friendly match between this super eagles and Manchester united.

I wan see something pic.twitter.com/KkLTV4mEsl — Calabar olodo🇳🇬 (@_Djolodo) June 13, 2022

Sao tome Before and After the match with super eagles pic.twitter.com/e41bDYOokQ — Papi Of Lagos (@Papisojah) June 13, 2022

81 minutes, Sao Tome are yet to get a shot on target. Super Eagles have converted eight of their 14. A completely one-sided game. #STPNGA pic.twitter.com/eVMtERRA7J — Benny (@BenUgbana) June 13, 2022

Nigeria scored 10 goals in my generation.. Thank God I'm alive to see this. Super eagles. Iwobi. #AFCON2023Q Red card. Morroco. World cup. Calvin Bassey. pic.twitter.com/8B3BnUoVZf — ComradeISIBOR (@ComradeISIBOR_) June 13, 2022

If your country don win 10:0 before, hands up Nigerians: #SoarSuperEagles The Super Eagles #SaoTomeAndPrincipe pic.twitter.com/1UyKf3Ydmt — Osinwin UI 🇳🇬🦍 (@nattyaces) June 13, 2022

Na motherless baby homes Super Eagles go dey strong muscle for. Ordinary republic of Paloma and Diego wan kill dem the other day. — Rayo Kasali™ (@RayoKasali) June 13, 2022

The Super Eagles beating Sao Tome and Principe 10:0 is their best scoreline in living memory. Reminds me of Nigeria vs Tahiti 6:1 that year 😆 Special congratulations to Victor Osimhen for scoring his first 4 goals in a single game for Super Eagles. Many more will come for him. — First Doctor (@firstdoctorr) June 13, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

