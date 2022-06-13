Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians are reacting to record victory by Super Eagles

Nigerians have been celebrating the senior men’s football team, the super Eagles, over their victory against the Falcons and True Parrots of São Tomé and Príncipe.

The Eagles secured a record 10-0 victory over the central Africans in Morocco on Monday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Victor Osimhen led the goal galore with four goals while Terem Moffi’s brace and goals from Moses Simon, Peter Etebo, Ademola Lookman, and Emmanuel Dennis completed the demolition.

The Super Eagles had earlier bagged all three points available in the opening game of the qualifying series with a 2-1 defeat of Sierra Leone at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja last Thursday.

The 10-0 demolition over Sao Tome and Principe ensures Nigeria now lead Group A with six points from two matches.

The huge score gap is already a National record for the team, and Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate the feat.

…By Hamzat Rasheed

